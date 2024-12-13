Top 25 Maryland Boys High School Basketball State Rankings (12/12/2024)
A pair of Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) A Conference squads each made significant jumps in this week’s Maryland high school boys basketball Top 25.
Glenelg Country School, ranked No. 19 in last week’s first poll, moves up 14 spots to No. 5. Archbishop Spalding is up 10 spots to 6th.
Bullis School remains No. 1 while DeMatha Catholic advances to No. 2. Georgetown Prep (No. 3) and St. Frances Academy (4th) are also in the Top 5.
Annapolis Area Christian School (No. 16) and Springdale Prep (17th). Bishop McNamara tumbles from No. 2 to 9th.
1. BULLIS SCHOOL (3-1)
Preseason rank: 1
The Bulldogs are on a three-game win streak after an opening loss to Highland School (Va.).
2. DEMATHA CATHOLIC (4-1)
Preseason rank: 4
The Stags topped Brennan (Tex.) and Highland School (Va.) at their National Hoopsfest tourney last weekend.
3. GEORGETOWN PREP (2-3)
Preseason rank: 3
The Little Hoyas dropped close decisions to District of Columbia strongholds Sidwell Friends School and St. John’s College.
4. ST. FRANCES ACADEMY (5-1)
Preseason rank: 5
The Panthers handled No. 14 John Carroll School in the MIAA A/Baltimore Catholic League opener.
5. GLENELG COUNTRY SCHOOL (5-1)
Preseason rank: 19
The Dragons collect Top 25 wins over then-No. 17 McDonogh School and then-No. 16 Archbishop Spalding.
6. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (5-1)
Preseason rank: 16
The Cavaliers routed then-No. 13 Loyola Blakefield after suffering their first loss to then-No. 19 Glenelg Country School.
7. OUR LADY OF MOUNT CARMEL (8-1)
Preseason rank: 7
The Cougars outlasted then-No. 6 Mount St. Joseph in overtime for coach Tony Martin’s 500th win.
8. MOUNT ST. JOSEPH (6-3)
Preseason rank: 6
The Gaels’ three losses have been by a combined 12 points.
9. BISHOP MCNAMARA (0-4)
Preseason rank: 2
The Mustangs were unable to hold a nine-point fourth quarter lead in home loss to Bishop Ireton (Va.).
10. LARGO (0-0)
Preseason rank: 8
Lions to get an early season test against No. 1 Bullis School Saturday.
11. JAMES HUBERT BLAKE (2-0)
Preseason rank: 10
The Bengals rolled past Gaithersburg (97-56) and Quince Orchard (75-52).
12. MOUNT ZION PREP (9-0)
Preseason rank: 11
The Warriors have won seven games by double-digits.
13. JOHN CARROLL SCHOOL (6-1)
Preseason rank: 14
The Patriots suffered their first loss to then-No. 5 St. Frances Academy.
14. ST. ANDREW'S EPISCOPAL (3-2)
Preseason rank: 12
The Lions’ two losses have been by a combined six points.
15. LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD (4-3)
Preseason rank: 13
The Dons have dropped three straight after a 4-0 start.
16. ANNAPOLIS AREA CHRISTIAN SCHOOL (5-2)
Preseason rank: Not ranked.
The Eagles’ fast start includes a win at then-No. 6 Mount St. Joseph.
17. SPRINGDALE PREP (11-1)
Preseason rank: Not ranked.
The Lions knocked off then-No. 15 Riverdale Baptist School.
18. RIVERDALE BAPTIST SCHOOL (4-2)
Preseason rank: 15
The Crusaders knocked off Texas’ Strake Jesuit.
19. MCDONOGH SCHOOL (3-1)
Preseason rank: 17
The Eagles rebounded from an opening loss to then-No. 19 Glenelg Country School with three straight wins.
20. CLINTON GRACE CHRISTIAN SCHOOL (1-2)
Preseason rank: 9
The Eagles dropped close decisions to Riverdale Baptist and Prince George’s Academy.
21. BALTIMORE CITY COLLEGE (2-0)
Preseason rank: 23
The Black Knights won their first two matches by a combined 92 points.
22. HENRY A. WISE (1-1)
Preseason rank: 22
The Pumas rebounded from an opening loss to Archbishop Carroll (D.C.) with a win over Charles H. Flowers.
23. STEPHEN DECATUR (2-0)
Preseason rank 24
The Seahawks open with easy victories over Easton and Washington.
24. EDMONDSON WESTSIDE (2-0)
Preseason rank: 25
The defending Class 1A state champ Red Storm opened the season with wins over Carver Vocational-Technical and Mergenthaler.
25. NORTH HAGERSTOWN (2-0)
Preseason rank: Not ranked.
The Hubs ran past defending Class 4A state champ and then-No. 18 Frederick in the season opener.