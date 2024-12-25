Top 25 Maryland Boys High School Basketball State Rankings (12/25/2024)
There’s no change at the top of the latest Maryland high school boys basketball Top 25 rankings. Bullis School, DeMatha Catholic, Georgetown Prep, St. Frances Academy and Glenelg Country School maintain their positions in the Top 5.
Edmondson-Westside is the biggest mover this week, going from 24th to No. 21 after knocking off then-No. 21 Baltimore City College. Prince George’s Christian Academy debuts at No. 22, thanks to its win over then-No. 20 Clinton Grace Academy.
1. BULLIS SCHOOL (6-2)
Previous rank: 1
The Bulldogs, who lost in the Signature Series final at the City of Palms Classic in Florida, will play at the Jordan Brand Holiday Classic starting Friday.
2. DEMATHA CATHOLIC (8-2)
Previous rank: 2
The Stags will play at the Governor’s Challenge in Salisbury, Friday and Saturday.
3. GEORGETOWN PREP (4-3)
Previous rank: 3
The Little Hoyas will play at the Torrey Pines Holiday Classic in San Diego starting Thursday.
4. ST. FRANCES ACADEMY (9-1)
Previous rank: 4
The Panthers, who defeated No. 7 Our Lady of Mount Carmel in overtime, will play at the Jordan Brand Holiday Classic in New York, Saturday and Sunday.
5. GLENELG COUNTRY SCHOOL (8-1)
Previous rank: 5
The Dragons will play at the Governor’s Challenge Saturday and Sunday.
6. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (9-3)
Previous rank: 6
The Cavaliers will play at the Governor’s Challenge Friday and Saturday.
7. OUR LADY OF MOUNT CARMEL (12-3)
Previous rank: 7
The Cougars, who lost to DeMatha Catholic and St. Frances Academy, will play at the Mid Penn Bank Classic in Pennsylvania Friday and Saturday.
8. MOUNT ST. JOSEPH (10-4)
Previous rank: 8
The Gaels will play at the Junior Orange Bowl Classic in Florida starting Friday.
9. MOUNT ZION PREP (11-0)
Previous rank: 9
The Warriors will play at the Governor’s Challenge Saturday and Sunday.
10. LARGO (3-1)
Previous rank: 10
The Lions will play at the Governor’s Challenge Friday and Saturday.
11. JAMES HUBERT BLAKE (6-0)
Previous rank: 11
The Bengals have scored 90 or more points four times.
12. JOHN CARROLL SCHOOL (8-3)
Previous rank: 12
The Patriots, who dropped close decisions to No. 5 Glenelg Country School and No. 6 Archbishop Spalding, will play at the Benedictine Capital City Classic in Virginia starting Friday.
13. ST. ANDREW’S EPISCOPAL (6-3)
Previous rank: 13
The Lions rebounded from loss to SIdwell Friends School (D.C.) with victories over Mount Zion Prep-Blue team and New Hope Academy.
14. LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD (8-4)
Previous rank: 15
The Dons, who’ve won three straight, will play at the Blue Jay Christmas Classic in New Orleans starting Friday.
15. MCDONOGH SCHOOL (7-3)
Previous rank: 16
The Eagles will play at the Benedictine Capital City Classic starting Friday.
16. BISHOP MCNAMARA (0-8)
Previous rank: 14
The Mustangs, who went winless at the City of Palms Classic in Florida, will play Archbishop Wood (Pa.) at the Governor’s Challenge Monday..
17. ANNAPOLIS AREA CHRISTIAN SCHOOL (6-4)
Previous rank: 17
The Eagles will play at the Severna Park Winter Jam Tournament Thursday and Friday.
18. SPRINGDALE PREP (12-3)
Previous rank: 18
The Lions have lost two of their last three decisions.
19. RlVERDALE BAPTIST SCHOOL (8-4)
Previous rank: 19
The Crusaders knocked off District of Columbia No. 3 St. John’s College.
20 .HENRY A. WISE (4-1)
Previous rank: 22
The Pumas will host the Lou Wilson Holiday Tournament, Friday and Saturday.
21 .EDMONDSON-WESTSIDE (5-0)
Previous rank: 24
The Red Storm, who defeated then-No. 21 Baltimore City College, will play at the Governor’s Challenge Thursday and Friday.
22. PRINCE GEORGE’S CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (10-3)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Flyers, who defeated then-No. 20 Clinton Grace Christian, will play at the Beach Ball Classic in South Carolina starting Friday.
23. BALTIMORE CITY COLLEGE (4-2)
Previous rank: 21
The Black Knights, who dropped decisions to then-No. 24 Edmondson-Westside and West Catholic Prep (Pa.) will play at the Governor’s Challenge, Friday and Saturday.
24. STEPHEN DECATUR (4-0)
Previous rank: 23
The Seahawks will play at the Governor’s Challenge, Friday and Saturday.
25. NORTH HAGERSTOWN (5-0)
Previous rank: 25
The Hubs will play at the Skip Fowler Memorial Tournament in West Virginia, Friday and Saturday.