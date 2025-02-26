Top 25 Maryland Boys High School Basketball State Rankings (2/25/2025)
Fresh off its first-ever MIAA A Conference basketball championship, Our Lady of Mount Carmel has risen to the top of the High School On SI Top 25 Maryland Boys High School Rankings, subplanting DeMatha, which fell in the WCAC championship game.
Bishop McNamara, which upset DeMatha in the WCAC final made the biggest move of the weeking, climbing four spots to No. 10.
1. OUR LADY OF MOUNT CARMEL (31-4)
Previous rank: 2
The Cougars won their first Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference championship, defeating No. 4 St. Frances Academy, 55-50, in the final after wins over No. 5 Archbishop Spalding (64-62 semifinals) and then-No. 13 John Carroll School (60-53 quarterfinals) St. Vincent Pallotti, 80-64, and Calvert Hall College, 75-66.
2. DEMATHA CATHOLIC (22-6)
Previous rank: 1
The Stags lost to then-No. 14 Bishop McNamara, 73-72, in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) quarterfinals.
3. BULLIS SCHOOL (20-7)
Previous rank: 3
The Bulldogs won the Interstate Athletic Conference (IAC) championship, defeating then-No. 10 Georgetown Prep, 55-53, in the final, and Episcopal (Va.), 52-50, in the semifinals.
4. ST. FRANCES ACADEMY (28-7)
Previous rank: 4
The Panthers lost to then-No. 2 Our Lady of Mount Carmel in the MIAA A Conference final after wins over No. 7 Glenelg Country School (78-72 semifinals) and then-No. 15 Mount St. Joseph (75-52 quarterfinals).
5. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (23-8)
Previous rank: 5
The Cavaliers lost to then-No. 2 Our Lady of Mount Carmel in the MIAA A Conference semifinals after a 70-63 quarterfinal win over No. 22 Loyola Blakefield.
6. MOUNT ZION PREP (23-4)
Previous rank: 6
The Warriors were off last week and will next play The Skill Factory (Ga.) or Canada Top Flight Academy in the quarterfinals of the Elite Prep League championship tournament at Richard Bland College March 5.
7. GLENELG COUNTRY SCHOOL (20-7)
Previous rank: 7
The Dragons lost to No. 4 St. Frances Academy in the MIAA A Conference semifinals after a 67-58 quarterfinal victory over McDonogh School.
8. ST. ANDREW’S EPISCOPAL (18-9)
Previous rank: 8
The Lions lost to Flint Hill School (Va.), 57-48, in the Mid-Atlantic Conference semifinals after a 78-49 quarterfinal win over St. James School.
9. LARGO (17-2)
Previous rank: 9
The Lions, who didn’t play last week, will play No. 23 Henry A. Wise in the Prince George’s County final Wednesday.
10. BISHOP MCNAMARA (13-14)
Previous rank: 14
The Mustangs lost to District of Columbia No. 1 Gonzaga College, 90-57, in the WCAC semifinals after defeating then-Maryland No. 1 DeMatha Catholic in the quarterfinals.
11. GEORGETOWN PREP (14-13)
Previous rank: 10
The Little Hoyas lost to No. 3 Bullis School in the IAC final after a 75-63 win over St. Albans School (D.C.) in the semifinals.
12. JAMES HUBERT BLAKE (20-1)
Previous rank: 11
The Bengals defeated Richard Montgomery, 63-59, and Thomas S. Wootton, 66-51.
13. SHERWOOD (20-2)
Previous rank: 12
The Warriors defeated Paint Branch (forfeit) and Magruder, 79-54.
14. JOHN CARROLL SCHOOL (17-13)
Previous rank: 13
The Patriots, who lost to then-No. 2 Our Lady of Mount Carmel in the MIAA A Conference quarterfinals, will play No. 22 Loyola Blakefield in the Baltimore Catholic League quarterfinals Thursday.
15. CLINTON GRACE CHRISTIAN SCHOOL (23-7)
Previous rank: 16
The Eagles didn’t play after losing to Virginia No. 3 Highland School in the Metro Private School Conference final Feb. 17.
16. MOUNT ST. JOSEPH (20-16)
Previous rank: 15
The Gaels, who lost to No. 4 St. Frances Academy in the MIAA A Conference quarterfinals, will play No. 5 Archbishop Spalding in the Baltimore Catholic League quarterfinals Thursday.
17. RlVERDALE BAPTIST SCHOOL (21-10)
Previous rank: 17
The Crusaders didn’t play last week.
18. EDMONDSON-WESTSIDE (20-0)
Previous rank: 18
The Red Storm defeated No. 21 Baltimore City College, 79-67, for the Baltimore City championship after victories over Baltimore Polytechnic Institute (53-45) and Coppin Academy (89-52) to complete the regular season.
19. PRINCE GEORGE’S CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (20-10)
Previous rank: 19
The Flyers defeated New Hope Academy, 88-50.
20. SPRINGDALE PREP (25-8)
Previous rank: 20
The Lions didn’t play last week.
21. BALTIMORE CITY COLLEGE (17-5)
Previous rank: 21
The Black Knights lost to No. 18 Edmondson-Westside in the Baltimore City final after a 80-32 win over Mergenthaler Vocational Technical in the regular season finale.
22. LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD (18-16)
Previous rank: 22
The Dons, who lost to No. 5 Archbishop Spalding in the MIAA A quarterfinals, will play No. 14 John Carroll School in the Baltimore Catholic League quarterfinals Thursday.
23. HENRY A. WISE (18-4)
Previous rank: 25
The Pumas, which defeated then-No. 23 Laurel (75-72), Northwestern (83-47), and Eleanor Roosevelt (83-73), will play No. 9 Largo for the Prince George’s County championship Wednesday.
24. LAUREL (19-3)
Previous rank: 23
The Spartans defeated River Hill (76-50) and Eleanor Roosevelt (68-62) after a 75-72 loss to then-No. 25 Henry A. Wise.
25. CHARLES H. FLOWERS (18-3)
Previous rank: 24
The Jaguars defeated Parkdale, 78-63, and DuVal, 59-55.