Top 25 Maryland Girls High School Basketball State Rankings - March 9, 2026

The final week of the 2025-26 Maryland girls basketball season has arrived and there’s a new No. 1 in the next-to-last High School on SI Maryland Top 25 poll.

Bullis School is in the top spot after claiming the Maryland Private School state championship. Bishop McNamara (previously No. 1), Saint Frances Academy, Rosedale Christian Academy and Saint Vincent Pallotti complete the Top 5.

The state public tournament concludes this weekend at the University of Maryland-Baltimore County’s Chesapeake Employees Insurance Arena. Semifinal games will take place Tuesday and Wednesday.

No. 10 Pikesville, seeking a record sixth straight Class 1A state crown, will take on SEED School of Baltimore in a semifinal Tuesday at Woodlawn High. The other semifinal features undefeated and No. 18 Smithsburg playing Southern-Garrett (last year’s state finalist) at Governor Thomas Johnson High.

The Class 2A semifinals will feature Williamsport against Glenelg (at Thomas Johnson) and Wicomico versus Manchester Valley (at Queen Anne’s). In Class 3A, No. 20 Edgewood takes on Reservoir (at C. Milton Wright).

The other 3A semifinal feature No. 17 Baltimore Polytechnic Institute against defending champ and co-No. 25 South River (at New Town). South River is the lone newcomer in this week’s Top 25.

The 4A semifinals take place Wednesday at Montgomery Blair with No. 21 Western playing Richard Montgomery and No. 19 Walt Whitman taking on 22nd-ranked Charles Herbert Flowers.

The 4A title match will be played Friday. The remaining games will be announced following the completion of the semifinal games.

Here’s this week’s High School on SI Maryland girls basketball Top 25:

1. BULLIS SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 27-6

The Bulldogs won the Maryland Private School state tournament championship, defeating then-No. 1 Bishop McNamara, 62-50, in the final, and then-No. 9 Rosedale Christian Academy, 90-68, in the semifinals.

SEASON COMPLETE - MARYLAND PRIVATE SCHOOL STATE CHAMPION & INDEPENDENT SCHOOL LEAGUE FINALIST

2. BISHOP MCNAMARA

Previous rank: No. 1

Record: 29-3

The Mustangs lost to then-No. 2 Bullis School in the Maryland Private School state tournament final after victories over No. 15 Mount Zion Prep Academy (63-52; semifinal) and No. 8 Riverdale Baptist School (82-45; quarterfinal).

SEASON COMPLETE - WASHINGTON CATHOLIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE (WCAC) CHAMPION & MARYLAND PRIVATE SCHOOL STATE FINALIST

3. SAINT FRANCES ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 22-8

The Panthers lost to then-No. 9 Rosedale Christian Academy in the Maryland Private School state quarterfinals.

SEASON COMPLETE - INTERSCHOLASTIC ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION OF MARYLAND (IAAM) A CONFERENCE CHAMPION & MARYLAND PRIVATE SCHOOL STATE QUARTERFINALIST

4. ROSEDALE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 21-10

The Panthers lost to then-No. 2 Bullis School in the Maryland Private School state semifinals after a 74-67 win over then-No. 3 Saint Frances Academy in the quarterfinals.

SEASON COMPLETE - MARYLAND PRIVATE SCHOOL STATE SEMIFINALIST

5. SAINT VINCENT PALLOTTI

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 20-10

The Panthers lost to then-No. 15 Mount Zion Prep Academy, 53-46, in the Maryland Private Schools state quarterfinals.

SEASON COMPLETE - IAAM A CONFERENCE FINALIST & MARYLAND PRIVATE SCHOOL STATE QUARTERFINALIST

6. SAINT MARY’S

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 20-5

SEASON COMPLETE - IAAM A CONFERENCE SEMIFINALIST

7. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 16-10

SEASON COMPLETE = WCAC QUARTERFINALIST

8. ELIZABETH SETON

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 13-14

The Roadrunners lost to No. 2 Bullis School in the Maryland Private School state quarterfinals.

SEASON COMPLETE - MARYLAND PRIVATE SCHOOL STATE & WCAC QUARTERFINALIST

9. RIVERDALE BAPTIST SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 8

Record: 24-13

The Crusaders lost to then-No. 1 Bishop McNamara in the Maryland Private School state quarterfinals.

SEASON COMPLETE - MARYLAND PRIVATE SCHOOL QUARTERFINALIST

10. PIKESVILLE

Previous rank: No. 10

Record: 23-2

The Panthers advanced to the Class 1A state semifinals, defeating Chesapeake Math & IT Academy North, 62-8, then-No. 23 Patterson Mill, 50-25, in the North Region I final, and Havre de Grace, 61-19, in the region semifinals.

11. MOUNT ZION PREP ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 15

Record: 17-9

The Warriors lost to then-No. 1 Bishop McNamara in the Maryland Private School state semifinals after defeating then-No. 4 Saint Vincent Pallotti, 53-46, in the quarterfinals.

SEASON COMPLETE - MARYLAND PRIVATE SCHOOL STATE TOURNAMENT SEMIFINALIST

12. SAINT TIMOTHY’S SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 11

Record: 14-10

SEASON COMPLETE - IAAM A SEMIFINALIST

13. MCDONOGH SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 12

Record: 15-12

SEASON COMPLETE - IAAM A QUARTERFINALIST

14. SAINT MARY’S RYKEN

Previous rank: No. 13

Record: 9-17

SEASON COMPLETE - WCAC QUARTERFINALIST

15. THE ACADEMY OF THE HOLY CROSS

Previous rank: No. 14

Record: 12-12

SEASON COMPLETE - WCAC QUARTERFINALIST

16. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING

Previous rank: No. 16

Record: 12-10

SEASON COMPLETE - IAAM A QUARTERFINALIST

17. BALTIMORE POLYTECHNIC INSTITUTE

Previous rank: No. 17

Record: 23-3

The Engineers advanced to the Maryland Class 3A state semifinals, defeating Frederick, 56-49, in the quarterfinals, Chesapeake-Anne Arundel, 66-30, in the East Region I final, and Baltimore City College, 59-25, in the region semifinals,

18. SMITHSBURG

Previous rank: No. 18

Record: 26-0

The Leopards advanced to the Maryland Class 1A state semifinals, defeating Pocomoke, 77-24, in the quarterfinals, Catoctin, 56-49, in the West Region II final, and Francis Scott Key, 63-28, in the region semifinals.

19. WALT WHITMAN

Previous rank: No. 21

Record: 24-1

The Vikings advanced to the Maryland Class 4A state semifinals, defeating Eleanor Roosevelt, 46-38, in the quarterfinals, WINSTON CHURCHILL, 57-41, in the West Region II final, and Gaithersburg, 55-40, in the region semifinals.

20. EDGEWOOD

Previous rank: No. 24

Record: 22-3

The Rams advanced to the Maryland Class 3A state semifinals, defeating Thomas S. Wootton, 58-36, in the quarterfinals, Milford Mill Academy, 53-47, in the North Region I final, and Bel Air, 48-12, in the region semifinals.

21. WESTERN

Previous rank: No. 25

Record: 18-4

The Doves advanced to the Maryland Class 4A state semifinals, defeating then-No. 19 Bowie, 63-56, in the quarterfinals, Severna Park, 56-47, in the East Region I final, and Severn Run, 72-18, in the region semifinals.

22. CHARLES HERBERT FLOWERS

Previous rank: No. 20

Record: 20-3

The Jaguars advanced to the Maryland Class 4A state semifinals, defeating Clarksburg in the quarterfinals, Henry A. Wise, 63-51, in the South Region II final, and Suitland, 60-39, in the region semifinals.

23. BOWIE

Previous rank: No. 19

Record: 21-3

The Bulldogs lost to then-No. 25 Western in the Maryland Class 4A state quarterfinals after defeating Annapolis, 56-48, in the East Region II final, and North Point, 51-38, in the region semifinals.

SEASON COMPLETE - PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY CHAMPION & MARYLAND CLASS 4A STATE QUARTERFINALIST

24. WINSTON CHURCHILL

Previous rank: No. 22

Record: 20-3

The Wildcats lost to then-No. 21 Walt Whitman in the Maryland Class 4A West Region II final after a 70-42 win over Bethesda-Chevy Chase in the semifinals.

SEASON COMPLETE - MARYLAND CLASS 4A WEST REGION II FINALIST

25 (tied). SOUTH RIVER

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 19-7

The Seahawks advanced to the Maryland Class 3A state semifinals, defeating Largo, 67-43, in the quarterfinals, Stephen Decatur, 40-38, in the East Region II final, and Northern-Calvert, 50-27, in the region semifinals.

25 (tied). PATTERSON MILL

Previous rank: No. 23

Record: 22-3

The Huskies lost to No. 10 Pikesville in the Maryland Class 1A North Region I final after defeating Harford Tech, 46-13, in the semifinals.

SEASON COMPLETE - UPPER CHESAPEAKE BAY ATHLETIC CONFERENCE CHAMPION & MARYLAND CLASS 1A NORTH REGION I FINALIST