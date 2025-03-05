Top 25 Maryland Girls High School Basketball State Ranings (3/5/2025)
After winning the inaugural Howard County championship game, Oakland Mills debuts in the latest High School on SI Maryland girls basketball Top 25 poll.
The No. 25 Scorpions (19-4 overall) will play for a spot in the Maryland Class 3A Elite Eight Wednesday. Bishop McNamara remains No. 1 followed by Bullis School, St. Frances Academy, Elizabeth Seton.
McNamara, Bullis, St. Frances, Elizabeth Seton and Mount Zion along with No. 6 Riverdale Baptist School, No. 11 St. Mary’s Ryken and No. 12 Rosedale Christian Academy are competing in the Maryland Private Schools State Tournament Tuesday at Elizabeth Seton.
1. BISHOP MCNAMARA (26-1)
Previous rank: 1
The Mustangs play No. 11 St. Mary’s Ryken in the Maryland Private Schools State Tournament quarterfinals Tuesday.
2. BULLIS SCHOOL (23-7)
Previous rank: 2
The Bulldogs will play No. 6 Riverdale Baptist School in the Maryland Private Schools State quarterfinals Tuesday.
3. ST. FRANCES ACADEMY (23-4)
Previous rank: 3
The Panthers will play No. 12 Rosedale Christian Academy in the Maryland Private Schools State quarterfinals Tuesday.
4. ELIZABETH SETON (20–9)
Previous rank: 4
The Roadrunners will play No. 5 Mount Zion Prep in the Maryland Private Schools State quarterfinals Tuesday.
5. MOUNT ZION PREP (20-7)
Previous rank: 5
The Knights will play No. 4 Elizabeth Seton in the Maryland Private Schools State quarterfinals Tuesday.
6. RIVERDALE BAPTIST SCHOOL (24-11)
Previous rank: 6
The Crusaders will play No. 2 Bullis School in the Maryland Private Schools State quarterfinals Tuesday.
7. OUR LADY OF MOUNT CARMEL (16-10)
Previous rank: 7
SEASON COMPLETE - IAAM A CONFERENCE FINALISTS
8. ST. VINCENT PALLOTTI (16-12)
Previous rank: 8
SEASON COMPLETE - INTERSCHOLASTIC ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION OF MARYLAND (IAAM) A CONFERENCE SEMIFINALISTS
9. CHARLES H. FLOWERS (20-3)
Previous rank: 9
The Jaguars defeated Henry A. Wise, 73-28, in the Maryland Class 4A South Region II semifinals, after a 70-54 win over Oxon Hill in the Prince George’s County championship game.
10. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL (11-14)
Previous rank: 10
SEASON COMPLETE - WASHINGTON CATHOLIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE QUARTERFINALISTS
11. ST. MARY’S RYKEN (16-13)
Previous rank: 11
The Knights will play No. 1 Bishop McNamara in the Maryland Private Schools State quarterfinals Tuesday.
12. ROSEDALE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (22-9)
Previous rank: 12
The Panthers will play No. 3 St. Frances Academy in the Maryland Private Schools State quarterfinals Tuesday.
13. PIKESVILLE (21-3)
Previous rank: 13
The Panthers, who defeated SEED School in the Maryland Class 1A South Region I semifinals and Milford Mill Academy in the Baltimore County championship game (74-64), will play Western Tech in the South Region I final Wednesday.
14. ST. TIMOTHY’S SCHOOL (14-11)
Previous rank: 14
SEASON COMPLETE - IAAM A CONFERENCE SEMIFINALISTS
15. MCDONOGH SCHOOL (14-12)
Previous rank: 15
SEASON COMPLETE - IAAM A CONFERENCE QUARTERFINALISTS
16. CLARKSBURG (20-3)
Previous rank: 17
The Coyotes. who defeated Urbana, 65-50, in the Maryland Class 4A West Region I semifinals and then-No. 16 Bethesda-Chevy Chase in the Montgomery County championship game (55-40), will play No. 18 Seneca Valley in the West Region I final Wednesday.
17. BETHESDA-CHEVY CHASE (20-4)
Previous rank: 16
The Barons, who defeated Walt Whitman, 63-55, in the Maryland Class 4A West Region II semifinals after losing to then-No. 17 Clarksburg in the Montgomery County championship game, will play No. 19 Winston Churchill in the West Region II final Wednesday.
18. SENECA VALLEY (20-3)
Previous rank: 18
The Screaming Eagles, who defeated Frederick, 50-44, in the Maryland Class 4A West Region I semifinals, will play No. 16 Clarksburg in the West Region I final Wednesday.
19. WINSTON CHURCHILL (16-5)
Previous rank: 20
The Bulldogs, who defeated then-No. 19 Walter Johnson, 52-35, in the Maryland Class 4A West Region II semifinals, will play No. 17 Bethesda-Chevy Chase in the West Region II final Wednesday.
20. WALTER JOHNSON (18-6)
Previous rank: 19
The Wildcats lost to then-No. 20 Winston Churchill in the Maryland Class 4A West Region II semifinals after a 58-15 quarterfinal win over Gaithersburg.
21. WESTERN (19-3)
Previous rank: 21
The Doves, who defeated Parkville, 68-4, in the Maryland Class 4A North Region I semifinals, will play Dundalk in the North Region I final Wednesday.
22. BALTIMORE POLYTECHNIC INSTITUTE (16-8)
Previous rank: 22
The Engineers, who defeated Aberdeen , 52-36, in the Maryland Class 3A North Region II semifinals after a 75-26 quarterfinal win over Baltimore City College, will play Edgewood in the North Region II final Wednesday.
23. FOREST PARK (18-5)
Previous rank: 23
The Foresters will play Edmondson-Westside in the Maryland Class 1A North Region I final Wednesday.
24. MOUNT DE SALES ACADEMY (23-6)
Previous rank: 24
Season complete - IAAM B CONFERENCE CHAMPIONS
25. OAKLAND MILLS (19-4)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Scorpions who defeated Centennial, 61-41, in the Maryland Class 3A South Region II semifinals and River Hill in the Howard County championship game (70-50), will play River Hill in the South Region II final Wednesday.