Top 25 Maryland Girls High School Basketball State Rankings - Jan. 19, 2026
After moving to the nation’s top spot, Bishop McNamara remains the clear No. 1 in the latest High School on SI Maryland girls basketball Top 25.
The Mustangs defeated then-High School on SI national No. 1 Ontario Christian School (Calif.) at the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Mass., to jump from 4th to No. 1. Bullis School (No. 23 nationally), Saint Frances Academy, Saint Mary’s and Saint Vincent Pallotti follow Bishop McNamara in the Maryland Top 5.
Saint Charles enters the poll at No. 25.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI Maryland girls basketball Top 25:
1. BISHOP MCNAMARA
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 14-2
The Mustangs went 3-0 last week, including a 57-55 win over High School on SI national No. 1 Ontario Christian School (Calif.) at the Hoophall Classic in Massachusetts.
2. BULLIS SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 11-5
The Bulldogs lost to Westtown School (Pa.) at the Hoophall Classic.
3. SAINT FRANCES ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 16-5
The Panthers defeated Saint Luke School (Conn.), 76-50, at the Rose Superjam Classic in New York.
4. SAINT MARY’S
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 15-2
The Saints defeated Roland Park Country School, 61-52.
5. SAINT VINCENT PALLOTTI
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 13-6
The Panthers defeated Franklin (N.J.), 40-33, at the She Got Game Classic in Virginia.
6. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 11-6
The Falcons defeated Bishop Denis J. O’Connell (Va.) and Archbishop Carroll (D.C.) by a combined 103 points.
7. ELIZABETH SETON
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 6-6
The Roadrunners lost to Morris Catholic (N.J.) after a 72-43 win over The Academy of the Holy Cross.
8. RIVERDALE BAPTIST SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 12-8
The Crusaders defeated Saint Jude’s (Canada) and Saint Anthony’s (N.Y.) at the Rose Superjam Classic.
9. THE ACADEMY OF THE HOLY CROSS
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 9-5
The Tartans defeated GEORGETOWN DAY SCHOOL (D.C.) in triple overtime after losses to Bishop Ireton (Va.) and No. 7 Elizabeth Seton.
10. ROSEDALE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 10
Record: 12-6
The Panthers defeated MCDONOGH SCHOOL, 58-49.
11. SAINT MARY’S RYKEN
Previous rank: No. 11
Record: 6-9
The Knights defeated BISHOP DENIS J. O’Connell (Va.) after a loss to No. 1 Bishop McNamara.
12. MOUNT ZION PREP ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 12
Record: 12-6
The Warriors won both their games at the Rose Classic.
13. PIKESVILLE
Previous rank: No. 13
Record: 8-1
The Panthers defeated Catonsville and Hereford.
14. CHARLES HERBERT FLOWERS
Previous rank: No. 14
Record: 10-0
The Jaguars defeated Parkdale (57-30) and Henry A. Wise (61-49).
15. MCDONOGH SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 15
Record: 10-10
The Eagles lost to AC Academy (Canada) at the Rose Superjam Classic.
16. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING
Previous rank: No. 16
Record: 12-4
The Cavaliers defeated Our Lady of Mount Carmel, 63-19.
17. SAINT TIMOTHY’S SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 17
Record: 8-8
Saint Timothy’s lost to No. 4 Saint Frances Academy and No. 15 Archbishop Spalding after a 81-22 win over Our Lady of Mount Carmel.
18. BALTIMORE POLYTECHNIC INSTITUTE
Previous rank: No. 18
Record: 10-3
The Engineers defeated Lake Clifton (forfeit) and Baltimore City College.
19. PATTERSON MILL
Previous rank: No. 19
Record: 11-1
The Huskies defeated North East (59-13) and Joppatowne (60-5).
20. WESTERN
Previous rank: No. 20
Record: 8-2
The Doves defeated Forest Park, 47-41.
21. ROLAND PARK COUNTRY SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 22
Record: 10-7
The Reds defeated Mount de Sales Academy (57-53) and lost to No. 4 Saint Mary’s.
22. SMITHSBURG
Previous rank: No. 25
Record: 12-0
The Leopards defeated Clear Spring, 73-32.
23. LINGANORE
Previous rank: No. 24
Record: 10-1
The Lancers defeated North Hagerstown (59-25) and Middletown (62-30).
24. WALT WHITMAN
Previous rank: No. 25
Record: 9-1
The Vikings defeated Walter Johnson and Northwest.
25. SAINT CHARLES
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 9-1
The Spartans defeated Huntingtown and LaPlata.