Top 25 Girls High School Basketball National Rankings - March 2, 2026
Sierra Canyon’s 69-62 victory over Ontario Christian in the CIF Southern Section Open Division championship game led to some jumbling of this week’s High School On SI Top 25 girls basketball national rankings.
The Trailblazers climbed from No. 6 to No. 2, displacing the Knights from that spot. However, both teams joined fellow tournament semifinalists Etiwanda and Sage Hill in advancing to next week’s CIF Southern California Open Division regional tournament.
Sierra Canyon will face Sage Hill in one semifinal, and Ontario Christian takes on Etiwanda in the other, with the regional champion likely to meet up with NorCal power Archbishop Murphy in the final.
Two teams entered the rankings this week — Brennan from San Antonio, Texas, at No. 24 and newly minted Utah state champion Pleasant Grove at No. 25.
1. Bishop McNamara (Forestville, MD) (27-2)
Previous Rank: 1
Outlook: The Mustangs won their second consecutive Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) championship behind Jaylah King’s 27 points and 14 rebounds in a 59-45 victory over Bishop Ireton.
2. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, CA) (30-2)
Previous Rank: 6
Outlook: With South Carolina commit Jerzy Robinson leading the way with 32 points, the Trailblazers defeated defending CIF Southern Section Open Division champion Ontario Christian 69-62 in the final.
3. Johnston (Des Moines, IA) (24-0)
Previous Rank: 3
Outlook: The Dragons have now won 76 straight going into the Iowa Class 5 state tournament starting March 2 against Ankeny Centennial.
4. Ontario Christian (Ontario, CA) (31-2)
Previous Rank: 2
Outlook: The Knights missed out on a second straight Southern Section Open Division title, but they now enter the Southern California regional playoffs as the No. 2 seed.
5. Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, CA) (26-2)
Previous Rank: 4
Outlook: The Monarchs claimed an 11th CIF Central Coast Section Open Division title with a 90-31 rout of Riordan. Next up: going for a fifth straight NorCal Open title as the No. 1 seed.
6. Incarnate Word (St. Louis, MO) (22-2)
Previous Rank: 5
Outlook: The Red Knights rolled over Notre Dame and Lift for Life Academy to close the regular season.
7. Princess Anne (Virginia Beach, VA) (25-0)
Previous Rank: 8
Outlook: The Cavaliers won their Class 5A regional bracket by routing Deep Creek 73-41.
8. Bradley Central (Cleveland, TN) (29-0)
Previous Rank: 10
Outlook: The three-time defending Tennessee Class 4A champion Bears followed up their district title by opening regional play with a 102-29 quarterfinal rout of Shelbyville Central.
9. Westlake (Austin, TX) (39-0)
Previous Rank: 11
Outlook: The Chaparrals reached the UIL Class 6A Division 2 semifinals with a 61-38 win over Judson.
10. Etiwanda (Rancho Cucamonga, CA) (30-3)
Previous Rank: 9
Outlook: The Eagles’ semifinal loss in the CIF Southern Section Open Division semifinals means they face an epic regional semifinal against Ontario Christian.
11. Tualatin (Tualatin, OR) (23-1)
Previous Rank: 12
Outlook: The Timberwolves completed a season sweep of West Linn to open their Oregon Class 6A title defense as the No. 1 seed.
12. Hopkins (Minneapolis, MN) (26-2)
Previous Rank: 13
Outlook: The Royals breezed past St. Louis Park 92-31 in the Minnesota Class 4A Section 6 semifinals.
13. Red Bank Catholic (Red Bank, NJ) (26-2)
Previous Rank: 14
Outlook: The Caseys had a first-round bye in the NJSIAA Non-Public A tournament and will play Union Catholic in the quarterfinals March 2.
14. Long Island Lutheran (Brookville, NY) (18-5)
Previous Rank: 15
Outlook: The Crusaders returned this weekend from their sojourn to Japan.
15. Westtown School (West Chester, PA) (28-2)
Previous Rank: 7
Outlook: The third time was not the charm for the Moose, who dropped the Pennsylvania Independent School Athletic Association state championship game 62-54 to Friends’ Central after beating the Phoenix twice already this season.
16. St. James Performance Academy (Springfield, VA) (20-3)
Previous Rank: 17
Outlook: The Strivers knocked off Faith Family of Oak Cliff, Texas, 63-54 and should maintain their hold on No. 2 in the High School On SI Virginia rankings.
17. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, NV) (23-3)
Previous Rank: 18
Outlook: The Gaels’ season ended two weeks ago with a double-overtime victory over Democracy Prep Agassi Campus to win a second straight Nevada Class 5A title.
18. Hoover (Hoover, AL) (33-1)
Previous Rank: 19
Outlook: The Buccaneers advanced to the semifinals of the Alabama Class 7A state tournament with a 74-46 win over Albertville.
19. St. John Vianney (Holmdel, NJ) (24-3)
Previous Rank: 21
Outlook: The Lancers kicked off the New Jersey Non-Public A South Section tournament with a 67-16 rout of Donovan Catholic.
20. Wauwatosa East (Wauwatosa, WI) (26-0)
Previous Rank: 23
Outlook: The Red Raiders are into the Round of 16 of the Wisconsin Division 1 tournament after trouncing Badger 84-40 in the second round.
21. Sage Hill (Newport Coast, CA) (27-5)
Previous Rank: 16
Outlook: The Lightning couldn’t beat Ontario Christian in the CIF Southern Section Open Division semifinals; now they’ll try their luck in the regional semifinals against Sierra Canyon.
22. Bullis (Potomac, MD) (22-6)
Previous Rank: 24
Outlook: The Bulldogs open the Maryland Private School State tournament against Elizabeth Seton on March 2.
23. Miami Country Day (Miami, FL) (26-2)
Previous Rank: 25
Outlook: The Spartans won the regional title 63-20 over Palmer Trinity to advance to the Florida Class 2A state semifinals.
24. Brennan (San Antonio, TX) (33-4)
Previous Rank: Not ranked
Outlook: The Bears defeated Bowie 50-45 to advance to the UIL Class 6A Division 1 tournament semifinals.
25. Pleasant Grove (Pleasant Grove, UT) (26-0)
Previous Rank: Not ranked
Outlook: The Vikings captured their school’s first Utah Class 5A state title with a 45-30 victory over West of Salt Lake City, with tournament MVP Janiece Sikander scoring a game-high 21 points.
Dropped Out
No. 20 Wagner
No. 22 Belleville