Top Maryland High School Football Prospect Commits To West Virginia
One of the top Maryland high school football players is heading out of state for his college career.
Carter Bonner of St. Frances Academy committed to West Virginia University, selecting the Mountaineers over offers from 20 other schools including in-state Maryland, Virginia TechCincinnati, Michigan State, Northwestern, Kentucky, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Purdue, Tennessee, Temple, Troy, Akron, Liberty, Miami (Ohio), Oregon State, Toledo, UNLV and Sacramento State.
Bonner made the announcement live on 247Sports and CBS Sports via YouTube on Monday. His final five choices were West Virginia, Virginia Tech, Tennessee, Oregon State and Maryland.
“The current fit at WVU is perfect,” Bonner told 247Sports. “Their current roster of tall cornerbacks, which I fit in well with, their physicality on defense and emphasis on ‘hard edge’ matches my play style.
“More importantly, I’m excited about the specific plans the coaches have for my development and how thye envision putting me into their defensive schemes.”
The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Bonner is ranked as the seventh-best player in Maryland by 247Sports and the 18th-best athlete in the Class of 2027. In the 247Sports Composite rankings, he is ninth in Maryland, 27th at the athlete position and 382nd overall in the country.
West Virginia, Rich Rodriguez Were Chasing Top Defensive Player Hard
West Virginia has been hard on acquiring the services of Bonner, first offering him as a junior. He has made several visits to Morgantown, West Virginia to tour the campus and visit with the coaches.
“What I like most about WVU is the incredible hospitality I experienced and how the entire staff made me feel like a top priority,” he said. “It was undeniable that they truly wanted me, which is a big reason why I want to be a Mountaineer.”
Carter Bonner Transferred To National Power St. Frances Academy During The Offseason
Bonner started his high school career at Pittsburgh Penn Hills before making the decision to attend St. Frances Academy. He was part of a 3-7 Indians team last year, transferring to St. Frances Academy for his upcoming senior season.
By joining up with the Panthers, Bonner becomes part of a defense that led St. Frances Academy to a 9-1 record in 2025, highlighted by a win over Corner Canyon, 37-20, in the Overtime Nationals championship game.
Bonner will have a strong shot to immediately join the rotation at West Virginia in the secondary. The Mountaineers are set to graduate starter Geimere Latimer II, along with reserves Chas Diagne and Andrew Powdrell.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.Follow danabecker