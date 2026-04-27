Top Maryland High School Football Prospect Commits To West Virginia

One of the top Maryland high school football players is heading out of state for his college career.

Carter Bonner of St. Frances Academy committed to West Virginia University, selecting the Mountaineers over offers from 20 other schools including in-state Maryland, Virginia TechCincinnati, Michigan State, Northwestern, Kentucky, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Purdue, Tennessee, Temple, Troy, Akron, Liberty, Miami (Ohio), Oregon State, Toledo, UNLV and Sacramento State.

Bonner made the announcement live on 247Sports and CBS Sports via YouTube on Monday. His final five choices were West Virginia, Virginia Tech, Tennessee, Oregon State and Maryland.

“The current fit at WVU is perfect,” Bonner told 247Sports . “Their current roster of tall cornerbacks, which I fit in well with, their physicality on defense and emphasis on ‘hard edge’ matches my play style.

“More importantly, I’m excited about the specific plans the coaches have for my development and how thye envision putting me into their defensive schemes.”

BREAKING: FOUR-STAR (‘27) ATH Carter Bonner is committing to play for @wvufootball, he tells me for @247sports.

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Bonner attends St. Frances Academy in MD. He is the #18 ATH in the nation.

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Welcome Carter home WVU fans! 🟡🔵 pic.twitter.com/q1SbxO1DDc — Riley Alberts (@CfbRalb) April 27, 2026

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Bonner is ranked as the seventh-best player in Maryland by 247Sports and the 18th-best athlete in the Class of 2027. In the 247Sports Composite rankings, he is ninth in Maryland, 27th at the athlete position and 382nd overall in the country.

West Virginia, Rich Rodriguez Were Chasing Top Defensive Player Hard

West Virginia has been hard on acquiring the services of Bonner, first offering him as a junior. He has made several visits to Morgantown, West Virginia to tour the campus and visit with the coaches.

“What I like most about WVU is the incredible hospitality I experienced and how the entire staff made me feel like a top priority,” he said. “It was undeniable that they truly wanted me, which is a big reason why I want to be a Mountaineer.”

Carter Bonner Transferred To National Power St. Frances Academy During The Offseason

Bonner started his high school career at Pittsburgh Penn Hills before making the decision to attend St. Frances Academy. He was part of a 3-7 Indians team last year, transferring to St. Frances Academy for his upcoming senior season.

By joining up with the Panthers, Bonner becomes part of a defense that led St. Frances Academy to a 9-1 record in 2025, highlighted by a win over Corner Canyon, 37-20, in the Overtime Nationals championship game.

Bonner will have a strong shot to immediately join the rotation at West Virginia in the secondary. The Mountaineers are set to graduate starter Geimere Latimer II, along with reserves Chas Diagne and Andrew Powdrell.