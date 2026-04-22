Defending Iowa High School Football State Champions Hire New Head Coach

A defending Iowa high school football team will be led by a new head coach this coming season.

MMCRU High School announced that Colin Youde has accepted the head football coach position with the program. The Royals were under the direction of Kyle Oswald this past year when thye captured the Iowa High School Athletic Association State Football Class A championship.

“I’m excited and honored to accept the Head Football Coach position at MMCRU,” Youde said in a press release from the school. “These are special communities that love and support our kids, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to lead this program.

“I can’t wait to get started and get to work with our athletes.”

Youde is a 1997 graduate of South O'Brien High School and is the current MMCRU boys high school head track and field coach. Oswald is his assistant this spring for track and field.

MMCRU School District Is Comprised Of Several Towns In Iowa

MMCRU is a consolidated school district comprised of the towns of Marcus, Meriden, Cleghorn, Remsen and Union Township. The district operates through a whole-grade sharing agreement between Marcus-Meriden-Cleghorn and Remsen-Union.

Youde served as an assistant under Oswald, helping the Royals to a perfect 13-0 season in 2025, capped off with a 30-17 victory over Saint Ansgar in the state championship game in Cedar Falls, Iowa from the UNI-Dome back in November.

Royals Turned The Corner Behind Strong Class Of Seniors Over Last Few Years

Following several years of struggles on the football field, MMCRU turned a corner in 2023, finishing 7-3. They would follow that up with another 7-3 season in 2024 before perfection last year with the state football championship heading to the school trophy case.

The Royals also went unbeaten in 2015 and 2012, but won just a total of four games between 2016-2021.

Star Eli Harpenau Set To Returning For Defending State Champion MMCRU

While Oswald and a talented senior class departs, MMCRU will have star Eli Harpenau returning. Last year, Harpenau, threw for 1,983 yards and 29 touchdowns completing over 63 percent of his passes.

Harpenau was also effective in the ground game, rushing for 447 yards and a team-leading 10 touchdowns. Ayden Miller is set to return after rushing for 214 yards and four touchdowns as a sophomore.

The offense will be breaking in new receivers for Harpenau, as Michael Schmillen, Kamden Bork and Gage Johnson all graduate. In fact, only junior RJ Krier, who caught two passes for 60 yards, returns with a varsity catch on his resume.

The MMCRU defense will boast Krier, Jacob Pick, Luke Kintigh and several others.