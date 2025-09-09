Vote: Who is the Maryland High School Football Defensive Player of the Week? - Sept. 8, 2025
With the start of the 2025 Maryland high school football season, we selected 11 nominees, for your voting consideration, for our first Maryland High School Football Defensive Player of the Week award.
Here are the candidates. Voting ends Sept. 14 at 11:59 p.m PT. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.
Jordan Hickman, Elkton
Hickman, a sophomore linebacker, had 14 tackles, a sack and returned an interception 77 yards for a touchdown in Elkton’s 53-20 win over Patterson Mill.
Hunter Kelly, Queen Anne’s
Kelly, a 5-9, 180-pound junior defensive back, had nine tackles in Queen Anne’s 35-14 victory over Rising Sun.
Landen McAllister, Williamsport
McAllister, a 5-9, 165-pound linebacker, finished with 12 tackles (six solo) in Williamsport’s 27-10 victory over Brunswick.
Deleon Otero-Gray, Saint Charles
Otero-Gray, a 6-foot senior linebacker, had 13 tackles in Saint Charles’ season-opening 35-12 victory over Henry E. Lackey.
Malachi Robinson, Edgewood
Robinson, a 5-9, 160-pound sophomore linebacker finished with nine tackles (eight solo) in Edgewood’s 36-12 win over Bel Air
Elias Sandoval, Digital Harbor
Sandoval, a 6-foot junior linebacker, finished with nine tackles and two sacks in Digital Harbor’s 15-7 victory over North East.
David Skopec, Winston Churchill
Skopec, a 6-1, 190-pound linebacker, had 11 tackles and a fumble recovery in Churchill’s 16-0 victory over Bethesda-Chevy Chase.
Jonathan Smallwood, Eleanor Roosevelt
Smallwood, a 5-10, 210-pound defensive end/linebacker recorded six sacks (eight total tackles) in Roosevelt’s 7-0 season-opening victory over Digital Pioneers Academy (D.C.)
Jordan Taylor, Patuxent
Tyler, a 6-4, 190-pound defensive end, finished with 10 tackles and a sack in Patuxent’s 34-27 victory over Westlake.
Marcelles Wade, Seneca Valley
Wade, a sophomore, intercepted two passes in Seneca Valley’s 20-6 victory over Clarksburg.
Derrell White, Loch Raven
The 6-4, 211-pound junior defensive end, finished with seven tackles and two sacks in Loch Raven’s 7-0 win over Eastern Tech.