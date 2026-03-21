Rising Texas QB Announces Shocking Transfer to California Power

A new opportunity—and a fresh start—awaits one of Texas’ intriguing quarterback prospects.

Aledo signal-caller Nash McElree is transferring to Mission Viejo (California) for his senior season, giving the Diablos a proven talent under center it needed going into next season while leaving a notable question behind for one of the Lone Star State’s most storied programs.

McElree, a member of the Class of 2027, saw action in 14 of Aledo’s 15 games last season, helping guide the Bearcats to a 14-1 record and a deep playoff run. He completed 63.4 percent of his passes (63-of-98) for 848 yards, 10 touchdowns and three interceptions, while also contributing on the ground with 203 rushing yards and two scores on 36 carries.

Even in a shared role, his efficiency stood out.

Over the course of his career at Aledo, McElree threw for 1,331 yards with 16 touchdowns and just five interceptions across 24 games. As a sophomore, he completed an eye-popping 75 percent of his passes (40-of-53) for 483 yards and six touchdowns in limited action.

Still, his move west signals something more than just a change of scenery—it’s about opportunity.

McElree spent much of his time with the Bearcats rotating in a crowded quarterback room. Last season, he competed for the starting role and shared snaps early before senior Lincoln Tubbs ultimately took control of the offense and led Aledo to the state semifinals.

Lincoln Tubbs (12) won the primary job at quarterback last season and guided Aledo to the state semifinals. | Nick Lorthe

Now, McElree heads to Southern California looking for a chance to fully showcase his abilities as a full-time starter.

A new chapter at a national powerhouse

Mission Viejo provides exactly that kind of stage.

The Diablos are coming off a strong 9-2 season and now must replace standout quarterback Luke Fahey, who is now with Ohio State after a highly productive varsity career. Fahey completed 207-of-292 passes for 3,199 yards with 25 touchdowns and just three interceptions last season, while adding 340 rushing yards and six scores.

After leading Mission Viejo to a 9-2 record in 2025, Luke Fahey is now playing quarterback at Ohio State. A transfer from Texas could be the next man up for the Diablos. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

His departure leaves a significant void—but also a major opportunity.

That’s where McElree enters the picture.

With his accuracy, decision-making and dual-threat capability, he gives Mission Viejo a quarterback capable of maintaining the program’s offensive standard. More importantly, he arrives with experience in high-pressure situations from one of Texas’ premier programs.

Questions now shift back to Aledo

While Mission Viejo gains a valuable piece, Aledo faces a familiar challenge.

The Bearcats—long known for their quarterback depth—will once again look to identify their next starter as they prepare for their first season competing in Class 6A. Recent years have included similar turnover at the position, and another competition could be on the horizon heading into the fall.

As always, talent won’t be lacking in Aledo’s system. But replacing experience—even in a shared role—is never simple.

For McElree, though, the decision is clear.

A return to California offers a chance to step into the spotlight and lead—something that proved difficult to fully secure in Texas.

Now, with his senior season approaching, he’ll look to make the most of it on one of the West Coast’s biggest stages.

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