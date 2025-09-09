High School

Vote: Who Is the Maryland High School Football Offensive Player of the Week - Sept. 9, 2025

Here are 32 nominees for your voting consideration

Here are the candidates for our first Maryland High School Football Offensive Player of the Week honoree of 2025 season.

Voting ends Sept. 14 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Demarion Evans, Saint Charles

Evans, a 5-foot-6, 170-pound sophomore, had 11 carries for 124 yards and a touchdown in St. Charles’ 35-12 victory over Henry E. Lackey.

Ty’Qwell Fauntleroy, North Hagerstown, RB

Fauntleroy, a 5-10, 190-pound senior, had 16 carries for 144 yards and a touchdown in North Hagerstown’s season-opening win over Tuscarora.

Chris Johnson, Chesapeake-Baltimore County, RB

Johnson, a 5-11, 175-pound sophomore, finished with five carries for 138 yards in Chesapeake’s 24-8 victory over Western Tech. 

Bradly Matthews, Linganore, RB

Matthews, a 5-8, 190-pound Georgetown commit, had 32 carries for 176 yards in Linganore’s 36-27 victory over Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical.

Zhaykahrii Plater, Great Mills, RB

Plater, a 5-11, 170-pound junior, had nine carries for 100 yards and two touchdowns in Great Mills’ victory over Huntingtown.

Derodney Smith, Queen Anne’s, RB

Smith, a 5-11, 170-pound senior, rushed 11 times for 134 yards and four touchdowns in Queen Anne’s 35-14 victory over Rising Sun.

Michael Stewart, North Hagerstown, RB

Stewart, a 6-foot, 175-pound junior, had 18 carries for 181 yards and two touchdowns in North Hagerstown’s 29-14 victory over Tuscarora.

Naseem Tention, Arundel, RB

Tention, a 5-10, 185-pound senior, finished with 125 yards and four touchdowns on 16 carries in Arundel’s 49-28 win over River Hill.

Tywan Young, Our Lady of Mount Carmel, RB

The freshman carried nine times for 91 yards in Mount Carmel’s 14-6 victory over Bishop Ireton (Va.)

Noah Zheng, Winston Churchill, RB

Zheng, 5-9, 165-pound senior, had 29 carries for 110 yards in Churchill’s 16-0 victory over Bethesda-Chevy Chase. 

Darius Burton, Arundel, WR

Burton, a 6-foot, 185-pound senior, had five catches for 111 yards in Arundel’s 49-28 victory over River Hill. 

Jonathan Coleman, Arundel, WR

Coleman, a 6-foot, 170-pound senior, finished with four catches for 92 yards and a touchdown in Arundel’s season-opening win over River Hill. 

Levi Clise, Mountain Ridge, WR

Close, a 6-foot, 150-pound junior, finished with eight receptions for 118 yards as Mountain Ridge defeated Southern-Garrett. 34-0.

Jamir Crawford, Elkton, WR

Crawford, a 5-6 senior, had three catches for 107 yards and a touchdown in Elkton’s 53–20 win over Patterson Mill.

Xavier Dowell, South River, WR

Dowell, a 5-10, 185-pound senior, finished with four receptions for 105 yards and a touchdown in South River’s 35-8 victory over Randallstown. 

Jack Fowler, Severn School, WR

Fowler, a 6-1, 185-pound senior, had six receptions for 141 yards and two touchdowns in Severn’s 28-14 victory over Annapolis.

Peyton Johnson, Patuxent, WR

Johnson, a 6-1, 160-pound senior, finished with three catches for 122 yards and three touchdowns in Patuxent’s 34-27 season-opening victory over Westlake.

Brayden Pross, Loyola Blakefield, WR

Pross, 6-foot, 170-pound senior, had nine catches for 195 yards and a touchdown in Loyola’s 20-7 win over Georgetown Prep.

Zyaire Tate, Elkton, WR

Tate, a 5-4, 120-pound senior, finished with five receptions for 96 yards and a touchdown in Elkton’s season-opening win over Patterson Mill. 

Jordan Wigfall, Williamsport, WR

Wigfall, a 6-1, 170-pound senior, caught three passes for 105 yards and two touchdowns in Williamsport’s 27-10 victory over Brunswick.

Kian Bush, Great Mills, QB

Bush, a 6-foot, 185-pound junior, finished 15-of-25 for 191 yards in Great Mills’ 28-27 victory over Huntingtown.

Ty Bussard, Severn School, QB

Bussard, a 6-foot-1, 190-pound senior, completed 10-of-19 passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns in Severn’s 28-14 victory over Annapolis.

Carter Clites, Mountain Ridge, QB

Clites, a 6-3, 205-pound junior, completed 19-of-26 attempts for 270 yards in Mountain Ridge’s 34-0 season-opening victory over Southern-Garrett.

Owen McBride, Elkton, QB

McBride, a 6-4, 205-pound senior, went 19-of-25 for 355 yards and four touchdowns in Elkton’s 53-20 victory over Patterson Mill.

Blake Pasik, Northern-Calvert, QB

Pasik, a 6-foot, 180-pound senior, finished nine-of-12 for 181 yards and two touchdowns in Northern-Calvert’s 49-0 victory over Chopticon.

Brittin Poffenbarger, Middletown, QB

Poffenbarger, a 6-4, 210-pound senior who’s committed to Stony Brook, completed 16-of-22 passes for 295 yards and a touchdown as Middletown defeated Boonsboro in the season opener.

Ben Raines, South River, QB

Raines, a 6-3, 220-pound senior, finished 14-of-19 for 215 yards and three touchdowns in South River’s victory over Randallstown.

Alex Rodriguez, Oakdale, QB

The 6-2, 180-pound Naval Academy commit completed 10-of-16 passes for 152 yards and rushed 11 times for 107 yards and three touchdowns in Oakdale’s 40-0 victory over Saint John’s Catholic Prep.

Kaden Schurr Arundel, QB

Schurr, a 5-9, 165-pound junior, finished 22-of-31 for 390 yards and two touchdowns as Arundel defeated River Hill, 49-28, in the season opener.

Carlos Spencer, Loyola Blakefield, QB

Spencer, a 6-1, 180-pound sophomore, went 30 for 46 for 438 yards and three touchdowns in Loyola’s 20-7 victory over Georgetown Prep.

Josh Squires, Dulaney, QB

Squires, a 5-8, 170-pound senior, went 12-of-15 for 253 yards and five touchdowns in Dulaney’s 46-8 victory over Towson. 

Brayden Watson, Patuxent, QB

Watson, a freshman, went 15-of-17 for 238 yards and threw four scoring passes in Patuxent’s 34-27 season-opening win over Westlake. 

