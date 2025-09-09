Vote: Who Is the Maryland High School Football Offensive Player of the Week - Sept. 9, 2025
Here are the candidates for our first Maryland High School Football Offensive Player of the Week honoree of 2025 season.
Voting ends Sept. 14 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.
Demarion Evans, Saint Charles
Evans, a 5-foot-6, 170-pound sophomore, had 11 carries for 124 yards and a touchdown in St. Charles’ 35-12 victory over Henry E. Lackey.
Ty’Qwell Fauntleroy, North Hagerstown, RB
Fauntleroy, a 5-10, 190-pound senior, had 16 carries for 144 yards and a touchdown in North Hagerstown’s season-opening win over Tuscarora.
Chris Johnson, Chesapeake-Baltimore County, RB
Johnson, a 5-11, 175-pound sophomore, finished with five carries for 138 yards in Chesapeake’s 24-8 victory over Western Tech.
Bradly Matthews, Linganore, RB
Matthews, a 5-8, 190-pound Georgetown commit, had 32 carries for 176 yards in Linganore’s 36-27 victory over Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical.
Zhaykahrii Plater, Great Mills, RB
Plater, a 5-11, 170-pound junior, had nine carries for 100 yards and two touchdowns in Great Mills’ victory over Huntingtown.
Derodney Smith, Queen Anne’s, RB
Smith, a 5-11, 170-pound senior, rushed 11 times for 134 yards and four touchdowns in Queen Anne’s 35-14 victory over Rising Sun.
Michael Stewart, North Hagerstown, RB
Stewart, a 6-foot, 175-pound junior, had 18 carries for 181 yards and two touchdowns in North Hagerstown’s 29-14 victory over Tuscarora.
Naseem Tention, Arundel, RB
Tention, a 5-10, 185-pound senior, finished with 125 yards and four touchdowns on 16 carries in Arundel’s 49-28 win over River Hill.
Tywan Young, Our Lady of Mount Carmel, RB
The freshman carried nine times for 91 yards in Mount Carmel’s 14-6 victory over Bishop Ireton (Va.)
Noah Zheng, Winston Churchill, RB
Zheng, 5-9, 165-pound senior, had 29 carries for 110 yards in Churchill’s 16-0 victory over Bethesda-Chevy Chase.
Darius Burton, Arundel, WR
Burton, a 6-foot, 185-pound senior, had five catches for 111 yards in Arundel’s 49-28 victory over River Hill.
Jonathan Coleman, Arundel, WR
Coleman, a 6-foot, 170-pound senior, finished with four catches for 92 yards and a touchdown in Arundel’s season-opening win over River Hill.
Levi Clise, Mountain Ridge, WR
Close, a 6-foot, 150-pound junior, finished with eight receptions for 118 yards as Mountain Ridge defeated Southern-Garrett. 34-0.
Jamir Crawford, Elkton, WR
Crawford, a 5-6 senior, had three catches for 107 yards and a touchdown in Elkton’s 53–20 win over Patterson Mill.
Xavier Dowell, South River, WR
Dowell, a 5-10, 185-pound senior, finished with four receptions for 105 yards and a touchdown in South River’s 35-8 victory over Randallstown.
Jack Fowler, Severn School, WR
Fowler, a 6-1, 185-pound senior, had six receptions for 141 yards and two touchdowns in Severn’s 28-14 victory over Annapolis.
Peyton Johnson, Patuxent, WR
Johnson, a 6-1, 160-pound senior, finished with three catches for 122 yards and three touchdowns in Patuxent’s 34-27 season-opening victory over Westlake.
Brayden Pross, Loyola Blakefield, WR
Pross, 6-foot, 170-pound senior, had nine catches for 195 yards and a touchdown in Loyola’s 20-7 win over Georgetown Prep.
Zyaire Tate, Elkton, WR
Tate, a 5-4, 120-pound senior, finished with five receptions for 96 yards and a touchdown in Elkton’s season-opening win over Patterson Mill.
Jordan Wigfall, Williamsport, WR
Wigfall, a 6-1, 170-pound senior, caught three passes for 105 yards and two touchdowns in Williamsport’s 27-10 victory over Brunswick.
Kian Bush, Great Mills, QB
Bush, a 6-foot, 185-pound junior, finished 15-of-25 for 191 yards in Great Mills’ 28-27 victory over Huntingtown.
Ty Bussard, Severn School, QB
Bussard, a 6-foot-1, 190-pound senior, completed 10-of-19 passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns in Severn’s 28-14 victory over Annapolis.
Carter Clites, Mountain Ridge, QB
Clites, a 6-3, 205-pound junior, completed 19-of-26 attempts for 270 yards in Mountain Ridge’s 34-0 season-opening victory over Southern-Garrett.
Owen McBride, Elkton, QB
McBride, a 6-4, 205-pound senior, went 19-of-25 for 355 yards and four touchdowns in Elkton’s 53-20 victory over Patterson Mill.
Blake Pasik, Northern-Calvert, QB
Pasik, a 6-foot, 180-pound senior, finished nine-of-12 for 181 yards and two touchdowns in Northern-Calvert’s 49-0 victory over Chopticon.
Brittin Poffenbarger, Middletown, QB
Poffenbarger, a 6-4, 210-pound senior who’s committed to Stony Brook, completed 16-of-22 passes for 295 yards and a touchdown as Middletown defeated Boonsboro in the season opener.
Ben Raines, South River, QB
Raines, a 6-3, 220-pound senior, finished 14-of-19 for 215 yards and three touchdowns in South River’s victory over Randallstown.
Alex Rodriguez, Oakdale, QB
The 6-2, 180-pound Naval Academy commit completed 10-of-16 passes for 152 yards and rushed 11 times for 107 yards and three touchdowns in Oakdale’s 40-0 victory over Saint John’s Catholic Prep.
Kaden Schurr Arundel, QB
Schurr, a 5-9, 165-pound junior, finished 22-of-31 for 390 yards and two touchdowns as Arundel defeated River Hill, 49-28, in the season opener.
Carlos Spencer, Loyola Blakefield, QB
Spencer, a 6-1, 180-pound sophomore, went 30 for 46 for 438 yards and three touchdowns in Loyola’s 20-7 victory over Georgetown Prep.
Josh Squires, Dulaney, QB
Squires, a 5-8, 170-pound senior, went 12-of-15 for 253 yards and five touchdowns in Dulaney’s 46-8 victory over Towson.
Brayden Watson, Patuxent, QB
Watson, a freshman, went 15-of-17 for 238 yards and threw four scoring passes in Patuxent’s 34-27 season-opening win over Westlake.