Former Yankees Turned Fox Analysts Come Out Firing Against Team’s Front Office
1. Hiring a pair of former Yankees to work its studio show paid off big-time for Fox last night.
With the Yankees being booted from the postseason yet again and their World Series drought now at 16 years, Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez made it known on FS1’s postgame show that New York’s front office is most responsible for the team’s problems.
While discussing manager Aaron Boone, Jeter said, “He sticks up for his players. I know he takes a lot of heat. I’m not saying it from any inside knowledge, but I’m pretty sure Aaron’s not the one calling every move that they make throughout the game.”
Rodriguez was much more direct and critical while explaining why Boone doesn’t deserve all the blame.
“Honestly, from the entire organization, he is the one guy I would circle that is the least to be blamed,” Rodriguez said. “He’s got a lot of talent, but for me, personally, [this was] one of the worst constructions of a roster I’ve ever seen. You have three left-handed catchers, you have five DHs, you have a first baseman in and out. It’s just a very difficult hand for Boone, and honestly, they were exposed against a much better Jays team.”
Ex-players on studio shows are rarely critical of those in the game. They are especially reluctant to ever say anything negative about their former organizations. So the remarks from Jeter and A-Rod were not only noteworthy, but they also made for good television.
Jeter and Rodriguez were more than fair in their critiques.
They easily could’ve pointed out that Brian Cashman has been the GM of the Yankees since 1998 and has won one World Series with his players. They easily could’ve pointed out that the Yankees have a payroll that is more than $300,000 million, so Cashman has a massive advantage over other GMs. They easily could’ve pointed out that Joe Torre once had to remind Cashman that there’s a “heartbeat” in the players and everything just can’t be about analytics.
But they didn’t. They didn’t make it personal. They stuck to baseball analysis.
Kudos to both guys for adding some rare spice to a postgame show and providing viewers with a reality check.
2. Even as a Yankees fan, I have to give the Blue Jays massive credit for their celebration Wednesday night.
They blared “New York, New York” in their locker room.
Manager John Schneider unleashed an expletive-filled speech.
As did pitcher Kevin Gausman.
3. A brand-new episode of SI Media With Jimmy Traina dropped this morning, and it features a conversation with ESPN's Ryan Ruocco.
Ruocco talks about calling the WNBA Finals, the constant off-the-court attention that the WNBA receives, controversies involving the refs and the commissioner, Caitlin Clark’s impact, ratings and scheduling the Finals against NFL action.
In addition, Ruocco talks about calling fewer Yankees games but more Nets games for the YES Network, being in the mix for the Yankees radio job after John Sterling retired, what he loves about calling NBA games for ESPN and much more.
Following Ruocco, Sal Licata from WFAN radio and SNY TV in New York joins me for our weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment. This week, we discuss the Major League Baseball playoffs, the performance of Fox play-by-play guy, Eric Collins during last week’s Dolphins-Panthers game, Hulu canceling its show about North Carolina football and how Bill Belichick has tarnished his legacy, the Mark Sanchez arrest, a ridiculous betting loss, current movies and more.
You can listen to the SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast below or on Apple and Spotify.
You can also watch SI Media With Jimmy Traina on Sports Illustrated‘s YouTube channel.
4. ESPN released the list of regular-season dates (which you can see here) that Inside the NBA, featuring Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaq, will air for the 2025–26 campaign.
My guess is that fans of the show won’t be thrilled.
The massively popular quartet will work 20 dates during the regular season. From Nov. 12 to Jan. 24, they will only do one show, and that will be on Christmas Day when everyone is watching the NFL.
In addition, the show will be dark from March 14 until April 12, when Johnson, Barkley and Smith work the NCAA tournament.
The good news, though, is that Inside the NBA is expected to air every night that ESPN has a game during the postseason.
5. I loved Brian Anderson’s call of Kyle Schwarber’s MAMMOTH home run last night simply for the way it began. Anderson was in mid-sentence when Schwarber launched his moon shot, causing Anderson to say, “Uh oh.” It was perfect.
6. This is such an awesome look back at the time Pete Rose filled in for Jimmy the Greek on CBS Sports’ NFL Today in 1979.
7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Happy 71st birthday to the man behind J. Peterman, John O’Hurley.
Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on Apple, Spotify or Google. You can also follow Jimmy on X and Instagram.