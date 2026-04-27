Vote: Who is the Maryland High School Softball Player of the Week - April 27, 2026

The month of April is almost over, and high school softball playoffs are right around the corner. Once again, it's time to answer the question: Who was the Maryland High School Softball Player of the Week?

We looked at multiple counties and nominated 18 athletes for games played from April 20-26.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Isabel Camara of Good Counsel.

We ask you to check out this week's nominees below.

Voting ends Sunday, May 3, at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced next week. Here are the nominees.

Hannah Wiseman, Holton-Arms School

Wiseman, a senior and Swarthmore commit, went 2-0 in the circle by pitching a no-hitter and a 13-strikeout performance. She finished the week with 11 innings pitched, 23 strikeouts, one walk, and no earned runs. At the plate, Wiseman went 5-for-6 with four RBIs for Holton-Arms.

Carly Wright, Bethesda-Chevy Chase

Wright, a junior, finished the week 7-for-10 with nine RBIs, three home runs, four doubles, and nine runs in three games for B-CC.

Madalee Hunley, Huntingtown

Hunley, a junior and previous nominee, went 4-for-5 at the plate with four RBIs, a home run, and three runs in Huntingtown's 19-0 shutout victory over Great Mills.

Kailyn Sheahin, Damascus

Sheahin, a senior, went 3-for-4 with four RBIs, and two home runs in Damascus' 10-0 shutout win over Magruder.

Aislinn Sell, Damascus

In the same game, the sophomore Sell pitched four no-hit innings and struck out 11 batters.

Abby Simmons, North Harford

Simmons, a senior, finished with six RBIs, two doubles, and three runs on 3-for-3 batting in North Harford's dominant 26-0 shutout victory over Joppatowne.

Ashlie McMillan, North Harford

In the same game, McMillan went 4-for-5 wtih five RBIs, two doubles, a triple, and three runs for the Hawks.

Amanda Redmiles, Patterson Mill

Redmiles, another previous nominee, pitched a complete-game shutout with 13 strikeouts in five innings to lead Patterson Mill to a 15-0 win over Aberdeen.

Macie Bell, South Carroll

Bell, a sophomore, went an impressive 4-for-4 with six RBIs, two doubles, one triple, and three runs in South Carroll's 16-1 victory over Hammond.

Charly Austin, Leonardtown

Austin, a senior, registered five RBIs and two runs on 3-for-4 batting in Leonardtown's 22-0 shutout win over McDonough.

Mykah Baker, Allegany

Baker, a senior and WVU Potomac State commit, went 4-for-4 with five RBIs, a triple, and a run to lead Allegany to a 9-1 victory over Digital Harbor.

Alex Frank, Hereford

Frank, a sophomore, went 3-for-3 with five RBIs, a double, and four runs in Hereford's 18-1 victory over Lansdowne.

Julia Bright, Parkside

Bright, a sophomore, made a huge contribution in Parkside's four games this past week. She registered 12 hits, 12 RBIs (including six in one game), a double, a home run, and seven runs scored.

Everett Sechler, Saint James

Sechler, a previous nominee, finished with a remarkable seven RBIs, two home runs, two doubles, and three runs on 4-for-4 batting to lead Saint James to a dominant 21-0 win over Foxcroft (VA).

Rebekah Caballero, McDonough

Caballero, another previous nominee, went 4-for-5 with five RBIs, a home run, and two runs in McDonough's 15-5 victory over Thomas Stone.

Rylan Crisafulli, Broadneck

Crisafulli had two phenomenal outings in the circle with 33 strikeouts in two games, First, the junior tossed 14 strikeouts against South River, then struck out 19 batters in a nine-inning battle vs. Severna Park.

Imani Lewis, City College

Lewis put up two impressive performances in blowout wins over Merganthaler Vo-Tech and Forest Park. The junior registered five hits, nine RBIs, two home runs, a double, a triple, and eight runs scored.

Hannah Bruno, Patuxent

Bruno, a senior and Barton College commit, went 4-for-4, hit for the cycle, and launched four RBIs in Patuxent's 13-3 victory over Thomas Stone.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.