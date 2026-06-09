Caroline Stanton Surprised By Cat Osterman As Buford Star Receives Gatorade National Player Of The Year Honor

Former Buford High School (GA) softball standout Caroline Stanton, the nation's No. 1 softball recruit in the Class of 2026, graduated early in December 2025 and enrolled at the University of Florida to begin training with the Gators. On Tuesday, Stanton was surprised by softball legend and former Gatorade National Softball Player of the Year Cat Osterman, who presented her with the 2026 award.

A Full-Circle Surprise

Stanton's Buford journey is one she will carry with her throughout the rest of her career. She holds the school's single game strikeout record with 20. For Osterman, handing Stanton, who she coached in travel ball, the Gatorade National Softball Player of the Year Trophy, was a full circle moment. High School On SI caught up with Stanton and Osterman to discuss the surprise and learn about their softball journeys on and off the field.

Joe Greer

Q&A with Softball Legends Caroline Stanton and Cat Osterman

Myckena Guerrero: Congratulations on being the Gatorade National Softball Player of the Year, this morning when you were surprised with this honor what was that moment like for you. Were you in complete shock or did you have a feeling already?

Caroline Stanton: "I was in complete shock when I first walked in. I think it took me about five minutes to realize what had just happened."

Joe Greer

MG: What did your family say?

CS: This morning they just told me that we were going to take pictures for the Georgia Player of the Year and then some stuff with USA softball.

MG: Cat and then just seeing her reaction. What did that mean for you?

Cat Osterman: It was awesome. You know, knowing that she had no idea that I was coming to surprise her. We haven’t spoken but We have a previous relationship, having coached her in travel ball so the face was kind of like confused of like why are you here right now and then obviously being able to hand her the trophy with incredible cause I know what it means to her to win this, but it was it was fun to be part of it and surprise her. She was in complete shock like she had no idea what’s going on so to be part of it was absolutely an honor and it couldn’t have happened to a better human being.

MG: You are an incredible human being just the way you handle yourself when you take the field and how you are you know with your teammates and I also see that you’re strongly guided by your faith. How was your faith and your family really guided you throughout your journey thus far?

CS: I believe both of those things have kept me super grounded because it never allows me to seem to get too high or too low, but I also feel like adversity in your sport like its taught me the reason why I play softball is to glorify God but to also my family is like no matter what they love me and having both of those things has kept me ground through everything.

MG: Well you actually graduated early from Buford high school. Can we talk about that surprise graduation ceremony? I mean that was iconic.

CS: I know so many surprises are happening, no those girls are so awesome. Coach told them going into Super Regionals that I wasn’t going to be able to go home for graduation. Then the day before I think on Thursday morning I walked in and Coach pulled me out for a question and then I walked into the team meeting room and there were all these balloons and stuff and there was a cap and gown they’re such incredible people and so lucky to have them in my life.

MG: You know when you look back to your Buford high school days what do you feel like is the biggest thing you’ve learned about yourself not only as an athlete but as a person as well?

CS: I feel like I just learned about myself like obviously playing at Buford you learn like competitive factor but I also just think I learned from a young age like being here is like how much I love softball and I love to like work at it but also having these teammates that are like I’m so thankful that I’ve been surrounded by girls that do the same thing as I do because it makes working hard like super fun so I just think the love of the game is what I learned here.

MG: Cat obviously you’ve had an incredible career and now being a GM for the next women for the future generation what is the best piece of advice that you can give them to kind of keep this momentum going?

CO: You have to love what you do. At any point throughout your career, you have to have a piece of it that you love, but at the same time it’s just knowing that every timeout you’re trying to get a little bit better. If you ever get complacent, as when you suddenly get passed up or something really dreamt up doesn’t happen, it’s being able to balance that love but the hard work to continue to push yourself because I mean I can tell you even at 39.

I think it’s like when I finished. I was still doing things that I didn’t do early in my career. I was still trying to alter my game enough to keep the edge. When you have an open mind to continue to push yourself to new limits, they say anything is possible. That next level is possible and I think you know that’s what people are gonna get to see from Caroline as she goes into college. I’ve seen it the last couple years. She’s good. She’s been the No. 1 recruit in her class for the last three years.

Joe Greer

MG: Caroline kind of the same question for you for the little girls that are looking up to you that are coming to the games saying “I wanna be just like her” what is the best piece of advice you could get them?

CS: I think the two things that I would say is always just have fun because softball it should be fun, Also never compare yourself because you’re your own version of yourself and, for me, the thing I always tell myself is you’re not someone else if you beat yourself every day then you’re getting better.

MG: You are already on an incredible path, but when all is said and done, what type of legacy do you hope you leave behind?

CS: I think it’s more like the character that I leave behind and just being known as a good person and a great teammate that people can rely on and as a softball player wise just someone that works hard and put in my best effort for all the time no matter what.

MG: Cat being a GM, when you are looking at athletes, what do you look for? Do you do you focus on the character just as much as you focus on the talent on the field?

OS: I think you look at the people piece because you have to put the right people together for a championship team. You can put a bunch of stars on a team if they can’t figure out how to work together as a collective hole. I’ve been on the Olympic team, but we weren’t just stars. We actually saw Jennie Finch this past week and we were talking about it. We were a bunch of stars put together and, over the course, we became friends. We became that cohesive group because we all had a collective goal, but also at the same time we are incredible people. As a GM, I definitely do my homework. When I see a talented athlete, I ask how they are as a teammate. You want to know their work ethic and how they are when it gets hard; how do they react when they go over 0-3 for three straight games. What does the reaction look like? I thought our roster in 2025 hit the nail on the head with the people piece and, unfortunately, the wins didn’t come. This year my new head coach just said we have incredible people on this roster. You have to have that because it’s a grind and if you can’t look to your left and right and enjoy the people that you’re playing with, then the mountain becomes a little bit taller.

Joe Greer

MG: Caroline, obviously we see your stats. We see everything you do on the field, but who is Caroline off the field?

CS: I feel like as a person I’m pretty laid-back and I like to just do fun things. I love to spend time with my family and my friends. I have two dogs so I also love to spend time with them, but just like anything outside nature. I just like to do relaxing things.

MG: Lastly what do you want to say to everyone that’s guided you on your journey thus far and what do you want to say to Gator Nation out there?

CS: First off Go Gators! Thank you to everyone that’s helped me get here. Because without the incredible people in my life I would not have been able to do anything that I have accomplished.