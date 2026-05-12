Vote: Who is the Maryland High School Softball Player of the Week - May 11, 2026

We're in the month of May, and high school softball playoffs have already begun. Once again, it's time to answer the question: Who was the Maryland High School Softball Player of the Week?

We looked at multiple counties and nominated 16 athletes for games played from May 4-10.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Jacqueline Le of Churchill.

We ask you to check out this week's nominees below.

Voting ends Sunday, May 17th, at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced next week. Here are the nominees.

Kimani Dennis, Dulaney

Dennis, a senior, went a perfect 4-for-4 with five RBIs, a double, two triples, and a run in Dulaney's 12-0 shutout win over Carver A&T.

Dyani Bryant, Harford Tech

Bryant finished with six RBIs and two runs on two hits in Harford Tech's dominant 29-0 shutout victory over Loch Raven in the MPSSAA 1A regional quarterfinals.

Kennedi Knott, St. Mary's Ryken

Knott, a freshman, went 3-for-3 with five RBIs, a double, and two runs in St. Mary's Ryken's 21-3 win over WCAC opponent Bishop McNamara.

Callie Kent, Sherwood

Kent, a junior, registered six RBIs, a home run, and two runs on 2-for-3 batting in Sherwood's 13-0 shutout victory over Damascus in the Montgomery County Championship Game.

Madi Rill, Francis Scott Key

Rill, a senior, finished with five RBIs, two triples, and four runs on 2-for-2 batting in Francis Scott Key's 21-0 shutout win over Joppatowne.

Addison Dunlap, Perry Hall

Dunlap, a senior and Roanoke commit, went 4-for-4 with eight RBIs, a double, and two runs in Perry Hall's 27-14 slugfest victory over Chesapeake.

Vanessa Brooks, Leonardtown

Brooks, a senior, registered five RBIs, a double, and two runs on 2-for-3 batting in Leonardtown's 19-0 shutout win over Annapolis in the MPSSAA 4A regional quarterfinals.

Kendall Wathen, Leonardtown

Wathen, a senior and Salisbury commit, went 4-for-5 with three RBIs and a home run in the Raiders' 14-6 victory over Glen Allen (VA).

Taylor Hoffman, Liberty

Hoffman, a senior, went a perfect 4-for-4 with three RBIs and a home run in Liberty's 7-0 win over Howard.

Abigail Clemens, Bethesda-Chevy Chase

Clemens, a previous nominee, went 4-for-5 with three RBIs, a double, a triple, and two runs in Bethesda-Chevy Chase's dominant 22-1 victory over Northwood.

Makenzie Daffan, Long Reach

Daffan, a junior, also went 4-for-4 with two RBIs, a double, and three runs in Long Reach's 15-2 win over Wilde Lake in the MPSSAA 2A regional quarterfinals.

Abby Richardson, Long Reach

Richardson finished with the same exact stats as her teammate, Daffan, in the same game for the Lightning.

Jordana Dauber, Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School

Dauber led CESJDS to their fourth straight PVAC title and third consecutive undefeated conference season. The junior hit .857 in the playoffs with four RBIs, five stolen bases, and five runs. She also led the Lions defensively by throwing out four baserunners attempting to steal, and picking off three baserunners at third base.

Tori Barnett, Westminster

Barnett finished with four RBIs, a double, and two runs on 2-for-4 hitting, and five strikeouts through five innings pitched in Westminster's 20-1 blowout victory over Frederick in the MPSSAA 3A regional quarterfinals.

Allanna Burchette, Perryville

Burchette went 4-for-4 with three RBIs, two doubles, a triple, and three runs in Perryville's 19-3 win over St. Michaels in the MPSSAA 1A regional quarterfinals.

Cheyenne Stidham, City College

In both of City College's dominant wins this past week, the sophomore Stidham went 4-for-4 with eight RBIs, a home run, a double, a triple, and seven runs.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.