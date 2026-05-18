Vote: Who is the Maryland High School Softball Player of the Week - May 18, 2026

We're halfway through May, and high school softball season is almost over. Once again, it's time to answer the question: Who was the Maryland High School Softball Player of the Week?

With a limited number of games, this time around, we still nominated 16 athletes for games played from May

Congratulations to last week's winner: Callie Kent of Sherwood.

We ask you to check out this week's nominees below.

Voting ends Sunday, May 24, at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced next week. Here are the nominees.

Madalyn Anthony, Middletown

Anthony, a sophomore, went a perfect 4-for-4 with five RBIs, two doubles, and a run in Middletown's dominant 21-0 shutout victory over Surrattsville in the MPSSAA 2A state quarterfinals.

Rylan Crisafulli, Broadneck

Crisafulli was remarkable once again with 16 strikeouts to lift Broadneck to a 6-0 win over Leonardtown in the MPSSAA 4A regional finals. She then tossed a 15-strikeout no-hitter against North County in the state quarterfinals.

Ella Cummings, Richard Montgomery

Cummings, a senior, went 4-for-4 with five RBIs, a double, a triple, and three runs in Richard Montgomery's 21-1 victory over C.H. Flowers in the MPSSAA 4A state quarterfinals.

Callie Gutmann, Richard Montgomery

In the same game, the senior and Georgia commit Gutmann also went 4-for-4 with three RBIs, two doubles, a triple, and four runs.

Madison Schupple, Dulaney

Schupple was dominant in three wins for Dulaney this past week. She totaled 36 strikeouts, including 10 vs. Perry Hall, 14 vs. Kenwood, and 12 vs. Blair.

Kimani Dennis, Dulaney

Dennis went off for six RBIs, two home runs, and three runs on 3-for-3 batting in the Lions' 16-0 shutout victory over Kenwood in the MPSSAA 4A state quarterfinals.

Shawna Dyer, Towson

Dyer, a senior, tossed 14 strikeouts in Towson's 11-1 win over Patapsco in the MPSSAA 3A state quarterfinals.

Racheal Howell, Huntingtown

Howell, a senior and Penn State Harrisburg commit, threw 13 strikeouts in six innings in Huntingtown's 11-0 shutout victory over Sparrows Point in the MPSSAA 2A state quarterfinals.

Sophie Payne, La Plata

Payne, a junior, finished with five RBIs, a home run, and three runs on 2-for-3 batting in La Plata's 13-11 slugfest win over Calvert in the MPSSAA 2A regional semifinals.

Mackenzie Brooks, Mount Hebron

Brooks, a senior, went 4-for-4 with five RBIs and a double in Mount Hebron's 16-2 blowout victory over Long Reach in the MPSSAA 2A regional semifinals.

Kylie Rogers, South Carroll

Rogers, a sophomore, went 4-for-5 with four RBIs, two doubles, a triple, and three runs in South Carroll's 20-0 shutout win over WTES in the MPSSAA 1A regional semifinals.

Hayden Adkins, Mardela

Adkins, a senior and Salisbury commit, struck out 22 combined batters in two games for Mardela. First, she registered 10 strikeouts against Snow Hill in the MPSSAA 1A regional semifinals. Then, she had 12 strikeouts against Pocomoke in the regional finals.

Grace Rawlins, Blair

Rawlins, a senior, finished with six RBIs and a double on five hits in Blair's 24-3 blowout win over Laurel in the MPSSAA 4A regional semifinals.

Jordyn Sneathen, Allegany

Sneathen struck out 12 batters as Allegany beat Northern Garrett 15-1 in the MPSSAA 1A regional finals.

Gaby McAnaw, Urbana

McAnaw, a sophomore, threw 12 strikeouts in Urbana's 4-2 victory over Northwest in the MPSSAA 4A regional semifinals. She then tossed a no-hitter to lift the Hawks over Clarksburg 1-0 for the regional title.

Madison Jewett, Northern

Jewett, a senior, finished with six RBIs on four hits, including a grand slam homer, in Northern's 19-9 win over Atholton in the MPSSAA 3A state quarterfinals.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.