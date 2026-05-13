The 2026 Arizona high school softball state playoff brackets are out, and High School On SI has all six brackets with matchups and schedules.

The next rounds continue on May 13.

Classes 1A-3A crowned their state champions earlier this week, and the Class 4A-6A playoffs will culminate with their state title showdowns on May 16 -19 at Grand Canyon University.

Arizona (AIA) High School Softball 2026 State Playoff Brackets, Matchups, Schedule - May 13

CLASS 1A BRACKET (select to view full bracket details)

Winner

Joseph City

Winner

Wilcox

Winner

Tanque Verde

Semifinal - May 14

No. 1 Salpointe Catholic vs. No. 6 Cactus Shadows

No. 4 Paradise Honors vs. No. 2 Mica Mountain

Semifinal - May 15

No. 4 Canyon del Oro vs. TBD

Elimination Bracket - May 13

No. 9 Willow Canyon vs. No. 16 Campo Verde

Semifinal - May 15

No. 2 Mountain View vs. TBD

Elimination Bracket - May 13

No. 3 Chaparral vs. No. 11 Canyon View

Semifinal - May 13

No. 1 Queen Creek vs. No. 10 Mountain View

No. 4 Xavier College Prep vs. No. 3 Pinnacle

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