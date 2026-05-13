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Arizona (AIA) High School Softball 2026 State Playoff Brackets, Matchups, Schedule - May 13

See every matchup from all classifications throughout the Arizona high school softball state tournament
Brady Twombly|
Queen Creek Bulldogs' Aubrey Chavez (20) pitches against the Xavier Prep Gators during their AIA 6A State Championship game at ASU Farrington Softball Stadium in Tempe on May 19, 2025.
Queen Creek Bulldogs' Aubrey Chavez (20) pitches against the Xavier Prep Gators during their AIA 6A State Championship game at ASU Farrington Softball Stadium in Tempe on May 19, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2026 Arizona high school softball state playoff brackets are out, and High School On SI has all six brackets with matchups and schedules.

The next rounds continue on May 13.

Classes 1A-3A crowned their state champions earlier this week, and the Class 4A-6A playoffs will culminate with their state title showdowns on May 16 -19 at Grand Canyon University.

Arizona (AIA) High School Softball 2026 State Playoff Brackets, Matchups, Schedule - May 13

CLASS 1A BRACKET (select to view full bracket details)

Winner

Joseph City

CLASS 2A BRACKET

Winner

Wilcox

CLASS 3A BRACKET

Winner

Tanque Verde

CLASS 4A FINAL FOUR BRACKET

Semifinal - May 14

No. 1 Salpointe Catholic vs. No. 6 Cactus Shadows

No. 4 Paradise Honors vs. No. 2 Mica Mountain

CLASS 5A POOL A BRACKET

Semifinal - May 15

No. 4 Canyon del Oro vs. TBD

Elimination Bracket - May 13

No. 9 Willow Canyon vs. No. 16 Campo Verde

CLASS 5A POOL B BRACKET

Semifinal - May 15

No. 2 Mountain View vs. TBD

Elimination Bracket - May 13

No. 3 Chaparral vs. No. 11 Canyon View

CLASS 6A FINAL FOUR BRACKET

Semifinal - May 13

No. 1 Queen Creek vs. No. 10 Mountain View

No. 4 Xavier College Prep vs. No. 3 Pinnacle

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Brady Twombly
BRADY TWOMBLY

Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

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