Arizona (AIA) High School Softball 2026 State Playoff Brackets, Matchups, Schedule - May 13
The 2026 Arizona high school softball state playoff brackets are out, and High School On SI has all six brackets with matchups and schedules.
The next rounds continue on May 13.
Classes 1A-3A crowned their state champions earlier this week, and the Class 4A-6A playoffs will culminate with their state title showdowns on May 16 -19 at Grand Canyon University.
Arizona (AIA) High School Softball 2026 State Playoff Brackets, Matchups, Schedule - May 13
CLASS 1A BRACKET (select to view full bracket details)
Winner
Joseph City
CLASS 2A BRACKET
Winner
Wilcox
CLASS 3A BRACKET
Winner
Tanque Verde
CLASS 4A FINAL FOUR BRACKET
Semifinal - May 14
No. 1 Salpointe Catholic vs. No. 6 Cactus Shadows
No. 4 Paradise Honors vs. No. 2 Mica Mountain
CLASS 5A POOL A BRACKET
Semifinal - May 15
No. 4 Canyon del Oro vs. TBD
Elimination Bracket - May 13
No. 9 Willow Canyon vs. No. 16 Campo Verde
CLASS 5A POOL B BRACKET
Semifinal - May 15
No. 2 Mountain View vs. TBD
Elimination Bracket - May 13
No. 3 Chaparral vs. No. 11 Canyon View
CLASS 6A FINAL FOUR BRACKET
Semifinal - May 13
No. 1 Queen Creek vs. No. 10 Mountain View
No. 4 Xavier College Prep vs. No. 3 Pinnacle
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Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.