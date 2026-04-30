A rare feat happened in Maryland as Bishop McNamara faced Good Counsel in WCAC softball action on Tuesday. The last two winners of High School On SI's Maryland Softball Player of the Week polls faced each other.

Isabel Camara of the Falcons is the most recent winner for the week of April 13-19, while the Mustangs' Koryn Otey won for April 6-12.

A Scoreless Battle Turns Late

With Bishop McNamara as the home team, the game itself turned out to be very close throughout. Neither team was able to score until the seventh inning.

That's when Grace Mackrell and Giselle Reyes drove in a two runs to give Good Counsel the 2-0 victory. The Falcons improved to 10-8 on the season, while the Mustangs dropped to 11-6.

Camara and Otey Pose for Postgame Photo

After the game, Camara and Otey both posed for a photo to commemorate their Player of the Week honors.

💪🥎🏆 Today's WCAC matchup between GC and @bmacsoftball featured the two most recent winners of the SI Maryland Softball Player of the Week Award! Senior Isabel Camara won for April 12-18 & Koryn Otey for April 5-11! The game was exciting and was decided in the 7th! #WCACStrong pic.twitter.com/yofG4KHei9 — Good Counsel Softball (@OLGCSoftball) April 29, 2026

Camara’s Dominant Week

Camara, a senior and UMBC commit, dominated a 16-player poll with 53.5% of votes for April 13-19. That week, she went 3-for-5 with four RBIs, a home run, and a run in Good Counsel's 20-1 blowout victory over Holy Cross. She also hit for the cycle with seven RBIs in the Falcons' 21-4 win over Elizabeth Seton.

Otey’s No-Hit Performance

Meanwhile, Otey, a senior and Point Park commit, narrowly won the 16-nominee poll with 33% for April 6-12. That week, she pitched a five-inning no-hitter with 13 strikeouts to lead Bishop McNamara to a 12-0 shutout victory over Holy Cross.

First Three Winners of the Maryland High School Softball Poll This Season

In the first three weeks of the Maryland High School Softball polls for 2026, Macie Anderson (Kent Island) won for March 16-22, Paulina Mann (Einstein) won for March 23-29, and Maya Lowery (Brunswick) won for March 30-April 5.

Anderson, a senior, received the most votes for registering six RBIs and a home while going 3-for-3 at the plate in Kent Island's dominant 27-0 victory over Parkdale.

Mann won her poll after going 4-for-4 at the plate with four RBIs, two doubles, a triple, and a run in Einstein's 19-0 shutout win over Whitman. She also tossed eight strikeouts in the circle.

Lowery, a freshman, emerged victorious with five RBIs, a home run, and three runs on perfect 3-for-3 hitting in Brunswick's dominant 19-0 shutout victory over Clear Spring.

Complete List of 2026 Winners

March 16-22: Macie Anderson (Kent Island)

March 23-29: Paulina Mann (Einstein)

March 30-April 5: Maya Lowery (Brunswick)

April 6-12: Koryn Otey (Bishop McNamara)

April 13-19: Isabel Camara (Good Counsel)