Vote: Who is the Maryland Softball Player of the Week - April 13, 2026

We're in the month of April, and high school softball season is still in session. Once again, it's time to answer the question: Who was the Maryland Softball Player of the Week?

We looked at multiple counties and 16 nominated players from games played from April 6-12.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Ivy Jones of Glenelg.

We ask you to check out this week's nominees below.

Voting ends Sunday, April 19, at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced next week. Here are the nominees.

Natalie Hall, Huntingtown

Hall, a freshman, pitched a perfect game in her first start, striking out 14 of 15 batters, in Huntingtown's 20-0 shutout victory over Westlake.

Madalee Hunley, Huntingtown

Hunley, a senior, went 3-for-5 at the plate with five RBIs, one home run, and one inside-the-park home run in the Hurricanes' 14-0 shutout win over Calvert.

Ivy Jones, Glenelg

Jones, a freshman and one of last week's nominees, batted .750 with three home runs, two triples, nine runs, nine RBIs, and one stolen base this week as Glenelg demolished opponents Hammond, Guilford Park, and Wilde Lake.

Vera Lawhorne, Glenelg

Lawhorne pitched six shutout innings and struck out 12 batters in the Gladiators' 11-0 win over Wilde Lake.

Reagan Corb, Sherwood

Corb had a dominant two-way performance in Sherwood's 14-0 shutout victory over Springbrook. The senior pitched a perfect game with 13 strikeouts, while going 3-for-4 at the plate with five RBIs, a double, a triple, and a home run.

Maggie Harrison, Seneca Valley

Harrison went a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate with five RBIs and three home runs in Seneca Valley's 29-8 blowout victory over Watkins Mill.

Gianna Giacoletto, Mt. Hebron

Giacolletto, a junior, went a remarkable 4-for-4 with four RBIs, a double, and two runs in Mt. Hebron's 14-2 win over Guilford Park.

Kiersten Black, Howard

Black, a senior, finished with an impressive six RBIs, two home runs, a double, and four runs on 3-for-4 batting in Howard's 19-6 blowout victory over Atholton.

Caitlynn Stambaugh, Catoctin

Stambaugh, a sophomore, finished with five RBIs, a home run, and two hits at the plate, along with five shutout innings pitched in Catoctin's 13-0 win over Brunswick.

Addison Tyler, Boonsboro

Tyler, a senior and Bellarmine commit, struck out 13 batters in seven shutout innings and hit an RBI double in Boonsboro's 3-0 victory over Middletown. She also had 11 strikeouts in the Warriors' 16-0 beatdown of Brunswick.

Emma Sprouse, Elkton

Sprouse, a sophomore, went an impressive 6-for-7 with five RBIs, two doubles, and four runs in Elkton's 27-21 slugfest win over Aberdeen.

Nala Johnson, Northwest

Johnson, a previous nominee, stepped up in the circle with 11 strikeouts in five innings in Northwest's 10-2 victory over Bethesda-Chevy Chase.

Koryn Otey, Bishop McNamara

Otey, a senior and Point Park commit, pitched a five-inning no-hitter with 13 strikeouts in Bishop McNamara's 12-0 shutout win over Holy Cross.

Abby Evans, Mount Carmel

Evans was incredible at the plate, going 4-for-4 with six RBIs, two home runs, a double, a triple, and three runs in Mount Carmel's 17-2 blowout victory over Indian Creek.

Everett Sechler, Saint James

Sechler, a senior and Elon commit, finished with six RBIs, two triples, and two runs on 2-for-2 batting in Saint James' 22-1 win over McLean (VA).

Aala Allen, Poly

Allen, a sophomore, went a perfect 3-for-3 with an astonishing seven RBIs, two home runs, and four runs in Poly's 29-1 blowout victory over City College.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals.Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports.Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.