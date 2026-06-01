Top 25 Iowa High School Softball State Rankings - June 1, 2026

After being placed in the No. 1 position in the softball preseason poll in Iowa , Waukee Northwest remained there, earning three wins in dominating fashion.

Can Sophia Schlader and the Wolves stay there? Only time will tell.

For six others, they dropped out of the state power rankings, but will have plenty of opportunities to get back into contention as the season heats up along with the temperature in I owa high school softball.

Here is the latest edition of the High School On SI Iowa High School Softball Rankings:

High School On SI Iowa Softball Top 25 - June 1, 2026

1. Waukee Northwest

Record: 3-0

Previous rank: No. 1

The defending Class 5A state champions had no trouble to open the year, besting Winterset and Dowling Catholic. The schedule will get tougher, starting with a matchup vs. West Des Moines Valley and a pair of doubleheaders vs. Waukee and Ankeny Centennial on the road.

2. Ankeny Centennial

Record: 4-0

Previous rank: No. 2

In the first four games of the year, the Jaguars have scored 32 runs and allowed just two, including a sweep of Johnston.

3. Linn-Mar

Record: 1-0

Previous rank: No. 4

The Lions picked up a dominating win to open the year over Cedar Rapids Washington, 19-5.

4. ADM

Record: 3-1

Previous rank: No. 6

Following a close 5-4 loss to Johnston, the Tigers dropped Creston and Interstate 35 by a combined scor eof 23-0. They have upcoming games with Norwalk and Carlisle on the horizon.

5. Western Dubuque

Record: 5-1

Previous rank: No. 8

Doubleheader split with Iowa City High was followed up by a 2-0 victory over Davenport Assumption for the Bobcats.

6. Dallas Center-Grimes

Record: 3-1

Previous rank: No. 3

The Mustangs will be part of the Class 5A group of state contenders this summer. After falling to West Des Moines Valley to open the year, they rebounded with wins over Fort Dodge, Pella Christian and defending state champion Pella.

7. West Des Moines Valley

Record: 5-1

Previous rank: No. 5

A loss to Fort Dodge opened the season for the Tigers, but they rebounded with victories over Dallas Center-Grimes, Winterset, Dowling Catholic and a doubleheader sweep of Urbandale.

8. Dubuque Wahlert Catholic

Record:4-1

Previous rank: No. 9

The Golden Eagles were unable to solve Center Point-Urbana, dropping a 5-2 decision after wins over Dubuque Hempstead and Cedar Rapids Kennedy.

9. Bettendorf

Record: 8-0

Previous rank: Unranked

What a start by the Bulldogs, as they are averaging almost 11 runs per game and have allowed just five in eight games so far, including a 1-0 victory over Iowa City Liberty.

10. Albia

Record: 3-0

Previous rank: No. 12

The Lady Dees have not allowed a run through three games, averaging over seven a night themselves.

11. Southeast Polk

Record: 3-1

Previous rank: No. 13

A win over Norwalk was followed up by a loss to Carlisle, with wins over Urbandale and Indianola following.

12. North Scott

Record: 1-2

Previous rank: No. 7

You never want to put too much stock in early-season games, as the Lancers were swept by Davenport Assumption. They will be tested again with doubleheaders against Pleasant Valley and Bettendorf in coming days.

13. Pleasant Valley

Record: 3-0

Previous rank: No. 16

Picture perfect start by the Spartans, as they have swept Durant and a twinbill with Central DeWitt. They will face Southeast Polk, North Scott, Carlisle and Davenport Assumption in the next week.

14. Clear Creek-Amana

Record: 3-0

Previous rank: No. 18

Twenty-seven runs through three games by the Clippers, with just one going up against them on the scoreboard.

15. Pella

Record: 1-2

Previous rank: No. 10

Bit of a tough start for the defending Class 4A state champions, as they lost to Indianola and Dallas Center-Grimes after topping Indianola in the opener of a doubleheader.

16. Iowa City Liberty

Record: 4-2

Previous rank: No. 14

The Lightning were clipped by Bettendorf in a classic, 1-0, splitting a doubleheaer with Dubuque Hempstead in addition to a win over Norh Polk and sweep of Iowa City West.

17. Fort Dodge

Record: 3-1

Previous rank: No. 20

A season-opening win over West Des Moines Valley was followed by a win over Humboldt, a loss to Dallas Center-Grimes and a victory vs. Boone.

18. Williamsburg

Record: 5-0

Previous rank: No. 21

Three dominating wins and four shutouts by the Raiders who will be heavy favorites in many of their games this season.

19. Carlisle

Record: 5-1

Previous rank: No. 22

The Wildcats have looked scary-good since a loss to North Polk, blasting Indianola, Van Buren County and Central Lee.

20. Clarksville

Record: 5-1

Previous rank: No. 2

The reigning Class 1A state champions bumped up and challenged Charles City, coming up short. They rebounded with a win over Wapsie Valley to add to four other victories.

21. Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Record: 12-0

Previous rank: Unranked

In 12 games already, the Warriors have scored at least 10 runs in six, including the last four they have played.

22. Center Point-Urbana

Record: 3-0

Previous rank: Unranked

A 5-2 win over Dubuque Wahlert Catholic definitely served notice that the Stormin’ Pointers are here to play, as they have key dates with West Delaware and Clear Creek-Amana in the coming days.

23. Mount Vernon

Record: 5-0

Previous rank: Unranked

In addition to sweeping Solon in a doubleheader, Mount Vernon did the same to Central DeWitt and bested Wilton.

24. East Marshall

Record: 4-0

Previous rank: Unranked

The Mustangs already have a couple solid resume-builders with wins over Wapello and Durant.

25. St. Edmond

Record: 5-0

Previous rank: Unranked

The Gaels have started the year strong, besting multiple teams in biggest classifications along with a win over fellow Class 1A ranked team Newell-Fonda.

Dropped out: No. 11. Durant; No. 15. Cedar Rapids Xavier; No. 17. North Polk; No. 19. Cedar Rapids Kennedy; No. 23. West Lyon; No. 25. PCM.