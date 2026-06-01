Top 25 Iowa High School Softball State Rankings - June 1, 2026
After being placed in the No. 1 position in the softball preseason poll in Iowa, Waukee Northwest remained there, earning three wins in dominating fashion.
Can Sophia Schlader and the Wolves stay there? Only time will tell.
For six others, they dropped out of the state power rankings, but will have plenty of opportunities to get back into contention as the season heats up along with the temperature in Iowa high school softball.
Here is the latest edition of the High School On SI Iowa High School Softball Rankings:
High School On SI Iowa Softball Top 25 - June 1, 2026
1. Waukee Northwest
Record: 3-0
Previous rank: No. 1
The defending Class 5A state champions had no trouble to open the year, besting Winterset and Dowling Catholic. The schedule will get tougher, starting with a matchup vs. West Des Moines Valley and a pair of doubleheaders vs. Waukee and Ankeny Centennial on the road.
2. Ankeny Centennial
Record: 4-0
Previous rank: No. 2
In the first four games of the year, the Jaguars have scored 32 runs and allowed just two, including a sweep of Johnston.
3. Linn-Mar
Record: 1-0
Previous rank: No. 4
The Lions picked up a dominating win to open the year over Cedar Rapids Washington, 19-5.
4. ADM
Record: 3-1
Previous rank: No. 6
Following a close 5-4 loss to Johnston, the Tigers dropped Creston and Interstate 35 by a combined scor eof 23-0. They have upcoming games with Norwalk and Carlisle on the horizon.
5. Western Dubuque
Record: 5-1
Previous rank: No. 8
Doubleheader split with Iowa City High was followed up by a 2-0 victory over Davenport Assumption for the Bobcats.
6. Dallas Center-Grimes
Record: 3-1
Previous rank: No. 3
The Mustangs will be part of the Class 5A group of state contenders this summer. After falling to West Des Moines Valley to open the year, they rebounded with wins over Fort Dodge, Pella Christian and defending state champion Pella.
7. West Des Moines Valley
Record: 5-1
Previous rank: No. 5
A loss to Fort Dodge opened the season for the Tigers, but they rebounded with victories over Dallas Center-Grimes, Winterset, Dowling Catholic and a doubleheader sweep of Urbandale.
8. Dubuque Wahlert Catholic
Record:4-1
Previous rank: No. 9
The Golden Eagles were unable to solve Center Point-Urbana, dropping a 5-2 decision after wins over Dubuque Hempstead and Cedar Rapids Kennedy.
9. Bettendorf
Record: 8-0
Previous rank: Unranked
What a start by the Bulldogs, as they are averaging almost 11 runs per game and have allowed just five in eight games so far, including a 1-0 victory over Iowa City Liberty.
10. Albia
Record: 3-0
Previous rank: No. 12
The Lady Dees have not allowed a run through three games, averaging over seven a night themselves.
11. Southeast Polk
Record: 3-1
Previous rank: No. 13
A win over Norwalk was followed up by a loss to Carlisle, with wins over Urbandale and Indianola following.
12. North Scott
Record: 1-2
Previous rank: No. 7
You never want to put too much stock in early-season games, as the Lancers were swept by Davenport Assumption. They will be tested again with doubleheaders against Pleasant Valley and Bettendorf in coming days.
13. Pleasant Valley
Record: 3-0
Previous rank: No. 16
Picture perfect start by the Spartans, as they have swept Durant and a twinbill with Central DeWitt. They will face Southeast Polk, North Scott, Carlisle and Davenport Assumption in the next week.
14. Clear Creek-Amana
Record: 3-0
Previous rank: No. 18
Twenty-seven runs through three games by the Clippers, with just one going up against them on the scoreboard.
15. Pella
Record: 1-2
Previous rank: No. 10
Bit of a tough start for the defending Class 4A state champions, as they lost to Indianola and Dallas Center-Grimes after topping Indianola in the opener of a doubleheader.
16. Iowa City Liberty
Record: 4-2
Previous rank: No. 14
The Lightning were clipped by Bettendorf in a classic, 1-0, splitting a doubleheaer with Dubuque Hempstead in addition to a win over Norh Polk and sweep of Iowa City West.
17. Fort Dodge
Record: 3-1
Previous rank: No. 20
A season-opening win over West Des Moines Valley was followed by a win over Humboldt, a loss to Dallas Center-Grimes and a victory vs. Boone.
18. Williamsburg
Record: 5-0
Previous rank: No. 21
Three dominating wins and four shutouts by the Raiders who will be heavy favorites in many of their games this season.
19. Carlisle
Record: 5-1
Previous rank: No. 22
The Wildcats have looked scary-good since a loss to North Polk, blasting Indianola, Van Buren County and Central Lee.
20. Clarksville
Record: 5-1
Previous rank: No. 2
The reigning Class 1A state champions bumped up and challenged Charles City, coming up short. They rebounded with a win over Wapsie Valley to add to four other victories.
21. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Record: 12-0
Previous rank: Unranked
In 12 games already, the Warriors have scored at least 10 runs in six, including the last four they have played.
22. Center Point-Urbana
Record: 3-0
Previous rank: Unranked
A 5-2 win over Dubuque Wahlert Catholic definitely served notice that the Stormin’ Pointers are here to play, as they have key dates with West Delaware and Clear Creek-Amana in the coming days.
23. Mount Vernon
Record: 5-0
Previous rank: Unranked
In addition to sweeping Solon in a doubleheader, Mount Vernon did the same to Central DeWitt and bested Wilton.
24. East Marshall
Record: 4-0
Previous rank: Unranked
The Mustangs already have a couple solid resume-builders with wins over Wapello and Durant.
25. St. Edmond
Record: 5-0
Previous rank: Unranked
The Gaels have started the year strong, besting multiple teams in biggest classifications along with a win over fellow Class 1A ranked team Newell-Fonda.
Dropped out: No. 11. Durant; No. 15. Cedar Rapids Xavier; No. 17. North Polk; No. 19. Cedar Rapids Kennedy; No. 23. West Lyon; No. 25. PCM.
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Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.Follow danabecker