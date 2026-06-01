Top 25 High School Softball National Rankings - June 1, 2026

With a thrilling 6-5 victory in the UIL Class 5A Division II championship game, Lake Creek out of Texas put its stake down as the national champion for the 2026 season.

The Lions held off a game Brewer squad, finishing the season 40-1 and in the No. 1 position in the latest national rankings.

Many other schools have also wrapped up play, while a handful still have games left on the schedule.

Here is the latest edition of the High School On SI National Softball Top 25 Rankings:

High School On SI National Softball Top 25 - June 1, 2026

1. Lake Creek (Montgomery, Texas)

Record: 40-1

Previous rank: No. 1

Lake Creek secured gold, claiming the UIL Class 5A Division II Texas High School Softball State Championship, knocking off a game Brewer squad in the final, 6-5. Sara Wiggins earned the win inside the circle, helping her own cause with three RBI. The victory gave the Lions their fourth state championship in program history.

2. South Warren (Bowling Green, Kentucky)

Record: 40-0

Previous rank: No. 2

Things just keep rolling right along for the Spartans, as they have now won 40 in a row, with the last five being shutout victories in which they scored at least 11 runs each time out. They have scored 527 runs and allowed just 34 this year.

3. Barbers Hill (Mt. Belvieu, Texas)

Record: 41-4

Previous rank: No. 3

The Eagles locked up the Class 5A, Division I UIL Texas Softball Championships title in dominating fashion, run-ruling Aledo in the finals, 11-0 in five innings. They finished the year on a five-game win streak, allowing a total of 46 runs in 45 games played.

4. Orange Beach (Orange Beach, Alabama)

Record: 46-1 (Season Over)

Previous rank: No. 4

Behind a 6-0 victory over Plainview, the Makos capped off another championship run, winning the Alabama High School Athletic Association Class 6A State Softball Championship. The lone loss Orange Beach suffered came to South Warren in out-of-state competition. They allowed just two total runs in the postseason.

5. Calvary Baptist Academy (Shreveport, Louisiana)

Record: 37-1 (Season Over)

Previous rank: No. 5

The Cavaliers clinched a sixth consecutive Louisiana High School Athlet Association Division III Select State Championship when they defeated Parkview Baptist for the title.

6. Katy (Katy, Texas)

Record: 38-5

Previous rank: No. 6

The Tigers have reached the Class 6A, Division II UIL Texas Softball Championships, taking on Forney. They have now won 20 in a row after sweeping Pharr-San Juan-Alamo in the semifinals by scores of 2-0 and 6-1.

7. Kenton Ridge (Springfield, Ohio)

Record: 29-0

Previous rank: No. 8

The Cougars are closing in on a perfect season, reaching the Division IV Ohio High School Athletic Association Softball State Championships semifinals after clipping Carlisle, 2-1, in the quarterfinals.

8. Palo Verde (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Record: 24-1

Previous rank: No. 9

The Panthers finished off the season with a lengthy win streak, besting Bishop Manogue, 4-0, in the finals of the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Class 5A State Tournament. The lone loss on the year came to Arbor View, 4-3, back in late March, as they would avenge that defeat three times over.

9. Gray Collegiate Academy (West Columbia, South Carolina)

Record: 31-0

Previous rank: No. 10

Another unbeaten, the War Eagles are now 31-0 and within eyesight of a Class 4A South Carolina High School League Softball State Championship. They played A.C. Flora for the title over the weekend.

10. Midway (Waco, Texas)

Record: 35-5-1

Previous rank: No. 11

After a 4-0 loss to Flower Mound in the UIL Texas Softball Championships, the Panthers bounced back, advancing with 15-2 and 8-0 victories. They are now locked in a matchup with Pearland for the Class 6A, Division I championship.

11. Weddington (Matthews, North Carolina)

Record: 26-0

Previous rank: No. 12

After knocking off South Iredell in convincing fashion in the Class 7A North Carolina High School Athletic Association Softball State Championships, Weddington is locked up in a matchup vs. D.J. Conley in a battle of No. 1 seeds for the title.

12. Chariho (Wood River Junction, Rhode Island)

Record: 22-0.

Previous rank: No. 13

With a 7-0 win over Weserly, Chariho improved to 22-0 on the year and advanced to the Division I Rhode Island Softball Championships.

13. Norco (Norco, California)

Record: 28-3 (Season Over)

Previous rank: No. 7

The Cougars were stunned by JSerra Catholic, 2-0, in the CIF Southern Section Softball Championships after putting together a 22-game win streak that included a 2-1 victory over JSerra Catholic.

14. Marist (Chicago, Illinois)

Record: 34-1

Previous rank: No. 14

That close win over Lake Central, 2-1 to finish the regular season, has only ignited the RedHawks, as they opened Illinois High School Athletic Association state tournament play with 16-0, 15-0 and 10-0 victories.

15. Thompson (Alabaster, Alabama)

Record: 46-3-2 (Season Over)

Previous rank: No. 15

The season came to an end for the Warriors with a surprising pair of losses to Hewitt-Trussville in the Class 7A Alabama High School Athletic Association Softball Playoffs championship round. Thompson suffered 11-0 and 2-1 losses.

16. Coral Springs Charter (Coral Springs, Florida)

Record: 23-4

Previous rank: No. 16

The Panthers, led by eighth-grader Alyson Vincze and junior Courtney Wahlbrink, took care of Eustis to claim the Florida High School Athletic Association Class 3A title, 6-3. Coral Springs Charter finished the year winning five in a row and allowing just 30 total runs in 27 games.

17. Mater Dei Catholic (Chula Vista, California)

Record: 28-3

Previous rank: No. 17

A dominating 7-2 victory over Del Norte gave Mater Dei Catholic the CIF San Diego Section Softball Championships title.The Crusaders have won seven in a row behind the likes of Bella Harris and Gianna “Gigi” Flores.

18. Melissa (Melissa, Texas)

Record: 33-3 (Season Over)

Previous rank: No. 18

The Cardinals were stunned in the semifinal round of the UIL Texas Softball Championships by Aledo, ending any hopes of a showdown vs. Barbers Hill.

19. Ponderosa (Shingle Springs, California)

Record: 27-1 (Season Over)

Previous rank: No. 19

The Bruins were defeated by Vanden in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs, 4-3, suffering their first loss of the year.

20. JSerra Catholic (San Juan Capistrano, California)

Record: 24-8 (Season Over)

Previous rank: No. 20

The Lions knocked off Norco in a thriller, 2-0. They have, however, already announced plans to opt out of the upcoming CIF-State SoCal Regional playoffs. Several California schools are doing the same because travel ball begins at the same time.

21. Doral Academy (Doral, Florida)

Record: 26-3 (Season Over)

Previous rank: No. 21

A tough 10-8 loss to Bartow ended the season for Doral Academy in the Class 6A Florida High School Athletic Association Softball State Championships semifinal round.

22. Destiny Christian Academy (Sacramento, California)

Record: 28-0

Previous rank: No. 23

A 4-1 victory over Vanden earned the Lions the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Softball championship, keeping their perfect record intact.

23. Hernando (Hernando, Mississippi)

Record: 32-5 (Season Over)

Previous rank: No. 24

With a thrilling series win over Ocean Springs, the Tigers end the year as the Mississippi High School Athletic Association Class 7A state champions. They earned 10-4 and 9-7 victories, falling in the middle game, 4-2.

24. Summerville (Summerville, South Carolina)

Record: 30-1

Previous rank: Unranked

The Green Wave have been on a tear, winning 15 straight as they continue play in the South Carolina High School League Softball State Championships after defeating James F. Byrnes, 6-3.

25. Kingwood (Kingwood, Texas)

Record: 33-5 (Season Over)

Previous rank: No. 25

Katy was too much for Kingwood in the UIL Texas softball playoffs, as they had the season come to an end following a 6-2 loss in eight innings and 4-0 setback.

Dropped out: No. 22. North Penn (Lansdale, Pennsylvania).