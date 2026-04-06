Vote: Who is the Maryland Softball Player of the Week - April 6, 2026

We're now in the month of April, and high school softball season is already in session. Once again, it's time to answer the question: Who was the Maryland Softball Player of the Week?

We looked at multiple counties and nominated 14 athletes for games played from March 30-April 5.

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Congratulations to last week's winner: Paulina Mann of Einstein.

We ask you to check out this week's nominees below.

Voting ends Sunday, April 12, at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced next week. Here are the nominees.

Ivy Jones, Glenelg

Across two games and two wins, the freshman Jones posted some impressive stats, including a .857 batting average, six hits, one triple, four RBIs, six runs, one walk, one hit by pitch, one sac fly, and one stolen base.

Audrey Riley, Glenelg

Riley also helped the Gladiators in their two wins, registering eight RBIs, four hits, a double, a triple, four runs, and a stolen base.

Brynn Jones, Northeast

Jones, a senior, went an impressive 4-for-5 at the plate with five RBIs, two triples, and two runs in Northeast's 10-0 shutout victory over Northern. She also totaled five RBIs in the Eagles' 17-7 victory over Webster Thomas (NY).

Amanda Redmiles, Patterson Mill

Redmiles, a junior, pitched five shutout innings and tossed 11 strikeouts in Patterson Mill's 10-0 shutout win over C. Milton Wright. She also pitched a no-hitter and struck out 10 batters to help the Huskies beat Perryville 10-0.

Caitlyn Nelson, Mount Carmel

Nelson posted four RBIs and two home runs on 2-for-3 batting in Mount Carmel's 13-4 blowout victory over Bryn Mawr.

Ashley Watson, Leonardtown

Watson, a sophomore, tossed a no-hitter and tossed 12 strikeouts in Leonardtown's 22-0 shutout win over Lackey.

Brooklyn McCusker, Hancock

McCusker went 3-for-4 at the plate with four RBIs, two doubles, and a run in Hancock's 16-10 slugfest victory over Martinsburg (WV).

Maya Lowery, Brunswick

Lowery, a freshman, finished with five RBIs, a home run, and three runs on perfect 3-for-3 hitting in Brunswick's dominant 19-0 shutout win over Clear Spring.

Juliahna Thomas, WTES

Thomas, a senior, went 3-for-3 at the plate with five RBIs and two runs in WTES' 19-8 victory over Lansdowne.

Nicole Camacho, WTES

In the same game, the junior Camacho also registered five RBIs, along with a double and five runs on 2-for-2 batting.

Sophie Morton, Atholton

Morton, a freshman, went a perfect 4-for-4 with four RBIs, a triple, and one run in Atholton's 17-0 shutout win over Hammond.

Lily Jones, Havre de Grace

Jones, a sophomore, finished with five RBIs, a double, and three runs on 3-for-3 batting in Havre de Grace's 14-1 blowout victory over Elkton.

Emily Blume, Decatur

Blume, a senior, also went 3-for-3 with four RBIs, two doubles, and a run in Decatur's 15-1 blowout win over Parkside.

Maeve Daly, Quince Orchard

Daly, a senior, is yet another batter on this list who went 3-for-3 at the plate, with three RBIs, a double, and three runs in Quince Orchard's 15-2 victory over Magruder.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.