Vote: Who is the Maryland Softball Player of the Week - March 23, 2026

t's officially spring, and high school softball season has already begun in Maryland. Now it's time to ask the question: Who was the Maryland Softball Player of the Week?

We looked at multiple counties and nominated 12 athletes for games played from March 16-22.

We ask you to check out this week's nominees and cast your vote below.

Voting closes Sunday, March 29, at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced next week. Here are the nominees.

Ali Porter, Northwest

Porter, a junior, went 3-for-4 at the plate with four RBIs, a double, two triples, and a run in Northwest's 7-0 shutout win over Richard Montgomery.

Danielle Green, Mt. Hebron

Green, a senior, finished with four RBIs and two runs on 2-for-4 batting in Mt. Hebron's 19-0 shutout victory over Reservoir.

Abby Magdar, Mt. Hebron

Magdar, a senior, had a stellar two-way performance for the Vikings in the same game. In the circle, she struck out 10 batters and didn't give up a run in five innings. At the plate, she went 2-for-3 with one RBI and four runs.

Quinlyn Bary, Severna Park

Bary, a junior and Arkansas commit, pitched a no-hitter and struck out 12 batters in Severna Park's 10-0 shutout victory over Crofton.

Sarah Weitzel, Havre de Grace

Weitzel, a senior and Clarkson University commit, went a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate with four RBIs and two doubles in Havre de Grace's 19-1 blowout win over C. Milton Wright.

Lyla Wescoat, Bohemia Manor

Wescoat, a junior and Hofstra commit, finished with 12 strikeouts in all seven innings in Bohemia Manor's 3-1 victory over Rising Sun.

Julia Marcou, Whitman

Marcou, a sophomore, was strong at the plate with six RBIs, a triple, and a home run on 2-for-2 batting in Whitman's 16-0 shutout win over Watkins Mill.

Briley Silvola, Whitman

Silvola was also impressive for the Vikings as she pitched a 12-strikeout no-hitter in the same game.

Madison Stewart, Bishop McNamara

Stewart, a senior, went 3-for-4 at the plate with four RBIs and a triple in Bishop McNamara's 15-0 shutout victory over Holy Cross.

Addison Tyler, Boonsboro

Tyler, a senior and Bellarmine commit, went a perfect 3-for-3 with four RBIs, a double, and a home run in Boonsboro's 8-0 shutout win over Damascus.

Brooklyn Thomas, Thomas Stone

Thomas, a junior, also went 3-for-3 with four RBIs, a triple, and two runs in Thomas Stone's 18-3 blowout victory over Douglass-PG.

Macie Anderson, Kent Island

Anderson finished with six RBIs and a home run on 3-for-3 batting in Kent Island's dominant 27-0 win over Parkdale.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.