2026 Missouri High School Softball Playoffs: District Championship Brackets, Schedules - May 7-May 9

The 2026 Missouri high school softball playoffs begin on with the first round of action getting underway on May 7, and High School On SI has brackets for all classifications and districts.

All MSHSAA Classes will play their second-round games May 7-May 9. The 2026 MSHSAA district championships will begin on May 11.

Full brackets for each classification can be found below.

2026 Missouri High School Softball Playoffs: District Championship Brackets, Schedules, Scores (MSHSAA) - May 7-9, 2026

CLASS 1 BRACKETS

District 1 (select to view full bracket details)

May 8 - 4:00 PM: Holcomb vs. Gideon

May 8 - 5:15 PM: North Pemiscot vs. Senath-Hornersville

May 7 - 4:00 PM: Clarkton vs. South Pemiscot

May 8 - 5:15 PM: Delta vs. Campbell

District 2

May 9 - 1:45 PM: Oak Ridge vs. TBA

May 7 - 4:30 PM: Advance vs. Scott County Central

May 8 - 1:00 PM: Leopold vs. Richland

May 8 - 2:45 PM: Oran vs. Delta

District 3

May 7 - 2:00 PM: Bernie vs. Bismarck

May 8 - 12:00 PM: Greenville vs. Couch

May 7 - 4:00 PM: Alton vs. Ellington

May 8 - 2:00 PM: Bloomfield vs. Winona

District 4

Plato - BYE

May 7 - 4:00 PM: Pleasant Hope vs. Dora

May 7 - 12:00 PM: Bakersfield vs. Chadwick

May 7 - 2:00 PM: Mansfield vs. Summersville

District 5

Purdy - BYE

May 8 - 3:00 PM: Billings vs. Wheaton

May 8 - 4:30 PM: Crane vs. Verona

May 8 - 6:00 PM: Exeter vs. Blue Eye

District 6

May 7 - 5:30 PM: Lockwood vs. Rich Hill

May 7 - 6:45 PM: Greenfield vs. Hume

May 7 - 3:15 PM: Liberal vs. New Heights Christian

May 7 - 2:00 PM: Jasper vs. Osceola

District 7

May 7 - 1:00 PM: Sweet Springs vs. Prairie Home

May 7 - 3:00 PM: Green Ridge vs. Lakeland

May 7 - 5:00 PM: Lincoln vs. Otterville

May 7 - 7:00 PM: Northwest vs. Leeton

District 8

May 7 - 4:30 PM: Kingsville vs. TBA

May 7 - 7:00 PM: Concordia vs. Wellington-Napoleon

May 7 - 4:00 PM: Crest Ridge vs. Midway

May 7 - 1:00 PM: Santa Fe vs. Archie

CLASS 2 BRACKETS

District 1

May 9 - 10:00 AM: Kennett vs. Dexter

May 9 - 11:30 AM: Malden vs. Portageville

May 9 - 1:00 PM: East Prairie vs. Puxico

May 9 - 2:30 PM: New Madrid County Central vs. Caruthersville

District 2

May 7 - 1:30 PM: Clearwater vs. Arcadia Valley

May 7 - 3:00 PM: West County vs. Valle Catholic

May 7 - 4:30 PM: Central vs. Woodland

May 7 - 6:00 PM: Ste. Genevieve vs. Scott City

District 3

May 7 - 1:30 PM: Houston vs. Steelville

May 7 - 3:00 PM: Potosi vs. Licking

May 7 - 4:30 PM: Salem vs. Kingston

May 7 - 6:00 PM: Bourbon vs. Grandview

District 4

May 7 - 1:00 PM: Thayer vs. TBA

May 7 - 11:30 AM: Willow Springs vs. Gainesville

May 7 - 2:30 PM: Ava vs. Seymour

May 7 - 4:00 PM: Mountain Grove vs. Fordland

District 5

May 9 - 12:00 PM: Springfield Catholic vs. TBA

May 8 - 5:00 PM: Reeds Spring vs. Forsyth

May 9 - 10:00 AM: Clever vs. Hollister

May 8 - 7:00 PM: Strafford vs. Marionville

District 6

May 9 - 6:00 PM: Mt. Vernon vs. Southwest

May 7 - 4:30 PM: Miller vs. Lamar

May 9 - 4:30 PM: East Newton vs. Sarcoxie

May 7 - 6:00 PM: Diamond vs. Pierce City

District 7

May 8 - 5:00 PM: Skyline vs. Conway

May 8 - 6:30 PM: El Dorado Springs vs. Ash Grove

May 9 - 6:30 PM: Warsaw vs. Stockton

May 9 - 5:00 PM: Fair Grove vs. Buffalo

District 8

May 7 - 5:00 PM: Adrian vs. Stover

May 7 - 6:30 PM: Cole Camp vs. Windsor

May 7 - 5:00 PM: Lone Jack vs. Versailles

May 7 - 6:30 PM: Butler vs. Tipton

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