2026 Missouri High School Softball Playoffs: District Championship Brackets, Schedules - May 7-May 9
The 2026 Missouri high school softball playoffs begin on with the first round of action getting underway on May 7, and High School On SI has brackets for all classifications and districts.
All MSHSAA Classes will play their second-round games May 7-May 9. The 2026 MSHSAA district championships will begin on May 11.
Full brackets for each classification can be found below.
2026 Missouri High School Softball Playoffs: District Championship Brackets, Schedules, Scores (MSHSAA) - May 7-9, 2026
CLASS 1 BRACKETS
District 1 (select to view full bracket details)
May 8 - 4:00 PM: Holcomb vs. Gideon
May 8 - 5:15 PM: North Pemiscot vs. Senath-Hornersville
May 7 - 4:00 PM: Clarkton vs. South Pemiscot
May 8 - 5:15 PM: Delta vs. Campbell
May 9 - 1:45 PM: Oak Ridge vs. TBA
May 7 - 4:30 PM: Advance vs. Scott County Central
May 8 - 1:00 PM: Leopold vs. Richland
May 8 - 2:45 PM: Oran vs. Delta
May 7 - 2:00 PM: Bernie vs. Bismarck
May 8 - 12:00 PM: Greenville vs. Couch
May 7 - 4:00 PM: Alton vs. Ellington
May 8 - 2:00 PM: Bloomfield vs. Winona
Plato - BYE
May 7 - 4:00 PM: Pleasant Hope vs. Dora
May 7 - 12:00 PM: Bakersfield vs. Chadwick
May 7 - 2:00 PM: Mansfield vs. Summersville
Purdy - BYE
May 8 - 3:00 PM: Billings vs. Wheaton
May 8 - 4:30 PM: Crane vs. Verona
May 8 - 6:00 PM: Exeter vs. Blue Eye
May 7 - 5:30 PM: Lockwood vs. Rich Hill
May 7 - 6:45 PM: Greenfield vs. Hume
May 7 - 3:15 PM: Liberal vs. New Heights Christian
May 7 - 2:00 PM: Jasper vs. Osceola
May 7 - 1:00 PM: Sweet Springs vs. Prairie Home
May 7 - 3:00 PM: Green Ridge vs. Lakeland
May 7 - 5:00 PM: Lincoln vs. Otterville
May 7 - 7:00 PM: Northwest vs. Leeton
May 7 - 4:30 PM: Kingsville vs. TBA
May 7 - 7:00 PM: Concordia vs. Wellington-Napoleon
May 7 - 4:00 PM: Crest Ridge vs. Midway
May 7 - 1:00 PM: Santa Fe vs. Archie
CLASS 2 BRACKETS
May 9 - 10:00 AM: Kennett vs. Dexter
May 9 - 11:30 AM: Malden vs. Portageville
May 9 - 1:00 PM: East Prairie vs. Puxico
May 9 - 2:30 PM: New Madrid County Central vs. Caruthersville
May 7 - 1:30 PM: Clearwater vs. Arcadia Valley
May 7 - 3:00 PM: West County vs. Valle Catholic
May 7 - 4:30 PM: Central vs. Woodland
May 7 - 6:00 PM: Ste. Genevieve vs. Scott City
May 7 - 1:30 PM: Houston vs. Steelville
May 7 - 3:00 PM: Potosi vs. Licking
May 7 - 4:30 PM: Salem vs. Kingston
May 7 - 6:00 PM: Bourbon vs. Grandview
May 7 - 1:00 PM: Thayer vs. TBA
May 7 - 11:30 AM: Willow Springs vs. Gainesville
May 7 - 2:30 PM: Ava vs. Seymour
May 7 - 4:00 PM: Mountain Grove vs. Fordland
May 9 - 12:00 PM: Springfield Catholic vs. TBA
May 8 - 5:00 PM: Reeds Spring vs. Forsyth
May 9 - 10:00 AM: Clever vs. Hollister
May 8 - 7:00 PM: Strafford vs. Marionville
May 9 - 6:00 PM: Mt. Vernon vs. Southwest
May 7 - 4:30 PM: Miller vs. Lamar
May 9 - 4:30 PM: East Newton vs. Sarcoxie
May 7 - 6:00 PM: Diamond vs. Pierce City
May 8 - 5:00 PM: Skyline vs. Conway
May 8 - 6:30 PM: El Dorado Springs vs. Ash Grove
May 9 - 6:30 PM: Warsaw vs. Stockton
May 9 - 5:00 PM: Fair Grove vs. Buffalo
May 7 - 5:00 PM: Adrian vs. Stover
May 7 - 6:30 PM: Cole Camp vs. Windsor
May 7 - 5:00 PM: Lone Jack vs. Versailles
May 7 - 6:30 PM: Butler vs. Tipton
ALL MISSOURI SOFTBALL DISTRICT BRACKETS
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Ben Dagg began his career in the sports world in 2020 as a sports statistician at his alma mater, Carroll College. Following his undergraduate studies, while taking a masters in sports management and coaching, he assisted in the tournament coordination of Surf Cup International, an elite youth soccer tournament in Rome, Italy. In 2023, he returned to the Pacific Northwest where he became a data operations account manager for SBLive.