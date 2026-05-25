Maryland Rallies Late, Defeats Pennsylvania in Double OT for Its Second Straight Big 33 Win
SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, PENNSYLVANIA – Michael Robinson believed Team Maryland only needed one breakthrough on offense Sunday night. His defense was not giving Team Pennsylvania much room to operate offensively in the 2026 Big 33 Football Classic.
It was on Robinson and the offense to put points on the board. Robinson caught a 21-yard touchdown pass from Blake Pasik with 2 minutes, 12 seconds left in regulation to tie the game.
Maryland went on to win 18-10 in double overtime. Robinson finished with two catches.
“I told the coach to trust me one-on-one,” said Robinson, who attended Edgewood High School and was named Maryland’s MVP. “After that, the defense came out strong and we finished the game.”
It is the first time Maryland, which is 6-15 all-time against Pennsylvania, won in back-to-back years. Pennsylvania and Maryland have played every year since 2013, except for 2020. The two sides also played between 1985 and 1992.
This was the first Big 33 game to go to overtime since Maryland beat Pennsylvania 31-24 in overtime in 2014.
Pennsylvania coach Don Holl (Gateway) said he was happy with the atmosphere, but disappointed with the result.
“It’s a great game,” Holl said. “I’m disappointed for our guys who fought really hard.”
Maryland coach Donald Davis was proud of how things went.
“Our kids showed resilience, toughness and togetherness,” Davis said. “That means the world to me. We are blessed.”
Defense Keeps Maryland Within Reach
Maryland’s defense prevented Pennsylvania from building much momentum. Pennsylvania finished with 32 rushing yards on 24 carries.
Pennsylvania’s only touchdown came in the first quarter. Blake Turner (Spring-Ford) caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from Jack Kenneff (Manheim Township) to put the Keystone State ahead in the first quarter.
Pennsylvania did not score again until Brady Biscoe (Hempfield) made a 51-yard field goal to give Pennsylvania a 10-7 lead in overtime. Zaire Pollard (Imhotep Charter) led Pennsylvania with 21 rushing yards on two carries, while Kenneff finished with 86 yards through the air.
“The defense played great,” Robinson said. “It was like the Seahawks’ defense, low key.”
Adjusting to the All-Star Format
Maryland struggled with penalties in the first half. Part of the challenge of an all-star game is figuring out the game-specific rules. Certain formations and movements are banned.
“Some of the rules I think are still happening on the fly,” Davis said. “I think even the rules people are like is that a rule, is that is a rule? That’s the hard part sometimes of all-star games. You want to put rules in place where people can have fun, but people can enjoy it man to man. It is difficult for officials.”
Both teams had challenges available to them. Holl won a spot challenge in the first half to give Pennsylvania the ball back, but lost one on Robinson’s touchdown catch late.
“It wasn’t difficult coaching in a game with different rules,” Holl said. “Everyone knows the rules going in. It’s like anything else, when you are given rules, you follow them.”
Robinson’s TD Catch Survives Review
Robinson got both feet down for the game-tying touchdown, but lost control of the ball as he was sliding out of bounds. Holl challenged the play, but it was upheld on review. Davis said he didn’t want to try for two points and the lead because of how well his defense played.
On Pennsylvania’s last possession of regulation, Maryland intercepted a pass to stop the drive.
“We entertained it, let’s see if we can’t get this tied up,” Davis said. “Our defense was playing great. They played all night.”
Pasik (Northern) finished with 151 passing yards for Maryland. He added 42 yards on the ground.
Coleman Finishes It
In the second overtime, Pennsylvania had Maryland facing a fourth-and-goal on the two-yard line. Maryland ran an end around to Jonathan Coleman (Arundel), who reached the end zone..
Pennsylvania's final possession in overtime didn’t get close to the end zone.
“We have the best guys in Maryland,” Robinson said. “I knew we could get it done.”
Josh Rizzo | rizzo42789@gmail.com| @J_oshrizzo
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Josh Rizzo has served as a sports writer for high school and college sports for more than 15 years. Rizzo graduated from Slippery Rock University in 2010 and Penn-Trafford High School in 2007. During his time working at newspapers in Illinois, Missouri, and Pennsylvania, he covered everything from demolition derby to the NCAA women's volleyball tournament. Rizzo was named Sports Writer of the Year by Gatehouse Media Class C in 2011. He also won a first-place award for feature writing from the Missouri Press Association. In Pennsylvania, Rizzo was twice given a second-place award for sports deadline reporting from the Pennsylvania Associated Press Managing Editors. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025Follow J_oshRizzo