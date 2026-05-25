Maryland Rallies Late, Defeats Pennsylvania in Double OT for Its Second Straight Big 33 Win

SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, PENNSYLVANIA – Michael Robinson believed Team Maryland only needed one breakthrough on offense Sunday night. His defense was not giving Team Pennsylvania much room to operate offensively in the 2026 Big 33 Football Classic.

It was on Robinson and the offense to put points on the board. Robinson caught a 21-yard touchdown pass from Blake Pasik with 2 minutes, 12 seconds left in regulation to tie the game.

Maryland went on to win 18-10 in double overtime. Robinson finished with two catches.

“I told the coach to trust me one-on-one,” said Robinson, who attended Edgewood High School and was named Maryland’s MVP. “After that, the defense came out strong and we finished the game.”

It is the first time Maryland, which is 6-15 all-time against Pennsylvania, won in back-to-back years. Pennsylvania and Maryland have played every year since 2013, except for 2020. The two sides also played between 1985 and 1992.

This was the first Big 33 game to go to overtime since Maryland beat Pennsylvania 31-24 in overtime in 2014.

Pennsylvania coach Don Holl (Gateway) said he was happy with the atmosphere, but disappointed with the result.

“It’s a great game,” Holl said. “I’m disappointed for our guys who fought really hard.”

Maryland coach Donald Davis was proud of how things went.

“Our kids showed resilience, toughness and togetherness,” Davis said. “That means the world to me. We are blessed.”

Blake Turner celebrates after scoring a 13-yard touchdown for Pennsylvania during the first quarter of the Big 33 Football Classic Sunday at Chapman Field | Josh Rizzo

Defense Keeps Maryland Within Reach

Maryland’s defense prevented Pennsylvania from building much momentum. Pennsylvania finished with 32 rushing yards on 24 carries.

Pennsylvania’s only touchdown came in the first quarter. Blake Turner (Spring-Ford) caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from Jack Kenneff (Manheim Township) to put the Keystone State ahead in the first quarter.

Pennsylvania did not score again until Brady Biscoe (Hempfield) made a 51-yard field goal to give Pennsylvania a 10-7 lead in overtime. Zaire Pollard (Imhotep Charter) led Pennsylvania with 21 rushing yards on two carries, while Kenneff finished with 86 yards through the air.

“The defense played great,” Robinson said. “It was like the Seahawks’ defense, low key.”

Maryland coach Donald Davis has a discussion with rules officials during the first half of the 69th annual Big 33 Football Classic Sunday at Chapman Field. Maryland won 18-10 in double overtime. | Josh Rizzo

Adjusting to the All-Star Format

Maryland struggled with penalties in the first half. Part of the challenge of an all-star game is figuring out the game-specific rules. Certain formations and movements are banned.

“Some of the rules I think are still happening on the fly,” Davis said. “I think even the rules people are like is that a rule, is that is a rule? That’s the hard part sometimes of all-star games. You want to put rules in place where people can have fun, but people can enjoy it man to man. It is difficult for officials.”

Both teams had challenges available to them. Holl won a spot challenge in the first half to give Pennsylvania the ball back, but lost one on Robinson’s touchdown catch late.

“It wasn’t difficult coaching in a game with different rules,” Holl said. “Everyone knows the rules going in. It’s like anything else, when you are given rules, you follow them.”

Robinson’s TD Catch Survives Review

Robinson got both feet down for the game-tying touchdown, but lost control of the ball as he was sliding out of bounds. Holl challenged the play, but it was upheld on review. Davis said he didn’t want to try for two points and the lead because of how well his defense played.

On Pennsylvania’s last possession of regulation, Maryland intercepted a pass to stop the drive.

“We entertained it, let’s see if we can’t get this tied up,” Davis said. “Our defense was playing great. They played all night.”

Pasik (Northern) finished with 151 passing yards for Maryland. He added 42 yards on the ground.

Maryland's Jonathan Coleman scores on a run in overtime to help Maryland pick up an 18-10 win in the Big 33 Football Classic Sunday at Chapman Field. | Josh Rizzo

Coleman Finishes It

In the second overtime, Pennsylvania had Maryland facing a fourth-and-goal on the two-yard line. Maryland ran an end around to Jonathan Coleman (Arundel), who reached the end zone..

Pennsylvania's final possession in overtime didn’t get close to the end zone.

“We have the best guys in Maryland,” Robinson said. “I knew we could get it done.”

Josh Rizzo | rizzo42789@gmail.com| @J_oshrizzo