Vote: Who should be the Maryland Girls Basketball Player of the Year for 2025-26?

With the 2025-26 Maryland high school girls basketball season over with, that means the Player of the Week polls have also wrapped up. Now it's time to vote for the Maryland high school girls basketball player of the 2025-26 season.

Congratulations to last week's Player of the Week winner: Lilah Kresslein of Manchester Valley.

Here are High School on SI's Maryland Girls Basketball Players of the Year for 2025-26. Scroll down to read about the list and cast your vote below.

Voting ends Sunday, April 12, at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Ivanna Wilson-Manyacka, Bullis

Wilson-Manyacka led Bullis to a Maryland private school championship and 21.1 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 3.4 steals to end the season. As a result, the junior was named All-Met Player of the Year, Gatorade Maryland Player of the Year, MaxPreps Maryland Player of the Year, and First-Team Naismith High School Girls All-America

Adora Nwude, Bullis

Nwude also did her part by leading the Bulldogs to a state title in her senior year. She was named the state tournament's Most Outstanding Player by averaging 21 points per game, and finished with 25 points in the championship game. Nwude's other end-of-year honors include the All-Tournament Team, ISL All-Conference, and Fourth-Team All-Met.

Kaylah Tchoufa, Whitman

Tchoufa led undefeated Whitman to the MPSSAA 4A girls basketball state championship and averaged 17.8 points and 10.3 rebounds. The senior received honors such as MCPS West Division Player of the Year and First-Team All-Met.

Qandace Samuels, Bishop McNamara

Samuels was part of a dominant Bishop McNamara team that won back-to-back WCAC championships. The junior also surpassed 1,000 career points en route to being named Washington DC Area Coaches Player of the Year and First-Team All-Met.

Jaylah King, Bishop McNamara

King also helped the Mustangs win another WCAC title, finishing with 27 points and 14 rebounds in the championship game. The sophomore ended up being named First-Team All-WCAC and First-Team All-Met.

London Elliott, Poly

Elliott led Poly to the MPSSAA 3A state championship and was named Baltimore City Player of the Year. The junior finished with 24 points and eight steals in the title game and is now a two-time state champion.

Katie Diao, Richard Montgomery

Diao had a remarkable senior season by leading Richard Montgomery to the MPSSAA 4A state title game. The Yale commit was named Second-Team All-Met to cap off her high school basketball career.

Bailey Harris, St. Mary's

Harris became St. Mary's' all-time leading scorer with over 2,000 points to conclude her senior season. As a result, the Rhode Island commit was named First-Team All-IAAM and Second-Team All-Met.

Alexandra Vandiver, St. Mary's

Vandiver is another standout senior from St. Mary's, averaging 17.6 points, 10.2 assists, 4.2 rebounds, and two steals, along with 13 double-doubles and one triple-double. The East Carolina commit was also named First-Team All-IAAM and became the first Maryland basketball player to reach 1,500 points, 1,000 rebounds, 200 three-pointers, and 50 career double-doubles.

Alana Joy, C.H. Flowers

Joy had a standout senior season as she eclipsed the 1,000-point mark to end her Flowers career. She was named First-Team All-Prince George's County, Third-Team All-Met and Washington DC Area Coaches Fourth-Team.

Kiera West, South River

West is another senior player who surpassed 1,000 career points and led South River to the state semifinals. While her Seahawks weren't able to repeat as state champions, she was still named Third-Team All-Met to close the season.

Autumn Welch, Bowie

Welch led Bowie to its first Prince George's County title in school history. Back in January, the high-scoring senior erupted for 41 points to lead the Bulldogs past Sutiland. To finish the season, Welch was named First-Team All-County and Fourth-Team All-Met.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals.Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports.Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.