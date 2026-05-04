CIF Sac-Joaquin Section High School Baseball 2026 State Playoff Brackets, Matchups, Schedule - May 4
The 2026 CIF Sac-Joaquin high school baseball section playoff brackets are out, and High School On SI has all seven brackets with matchups and schedules. After the completion of the first round on May 6, the second round continues on May 8.
The playoffs will culminate in the section championships on May 20 through 23.
DIVISION 1 BRACKET (select to view full bracket details)
First Round - May 6
No. 1 St. Mary's vs. No. 16 Tokay
No. 8 Central Valley vs. No. 9 Lincoln
No. 5 Turlock vs. No. 12 Edison
No. 4 Granite Bay vs. No. 13 Mountain House
No. 3 Franklin vs. No. 14 River City
No. 6 Folsom vs. No. 11 Enochs
No. 7 Oak Ridge vs. No. 10 Pleasant Grove
No. 2 McClatchy vs. No. 15 Inderkum
DIVISION 2 BRACKET
First Round - May 6
No. 1 Elk Grove vs. No. 16 Cordova
No. 8 Vacaville vs. No. 9 Lodi
No. 5 Woodcreek vs. No. 12 Rocklin
No. 4 Jesuit vs. No. 13 Pitman
No. 3 Rodriguez vs. No. 14 Whitney
No. 6 Del Oro vs. No. 11 Atwater
No. 7 Bella Vista vs. No. 10 Laguna Creek
No. 2 West Park vs. No. 15 Stagg
DIVISION 3 BRACKET
First Round - May 6
No. 1 Rio Americano vs. No. 16 Armijo
No. 8 Patterson vs. No. 9 Bear Creek
No. 5 Christian Brothers vs. No. 12 Buhach Colony
No. 4 Yuba City vs. No. 13 Fairfield - 6:00 PM
No. 3 Manteca vs. No. 14 Antelope
No. 6 Ponderosa vs. No. 11 Pacheco
No. 7 El Capitan vs. No. 10 Sierra
No. 2 Vista del Lago vs. No. 15 River Valley
DIVISION 4 BRACKET
Play-In Game - May 5
No. 16 Burbank vs. No. 17 Beyer
First Round - May 6
No. 1 Roseville vs. TBD
No. 8 Oakmont vs. No. 9 Vanden
No. 5 Bradshaw Christian vs. No. 12 Nevada Union
No. 4 East Union vs. No. 13 Center
No. 3 Placer vs. No. 14 Rosemont
No. 6 Oakdale vs. No. 11 Del Campo
No. 7 Twelve Bridges vs. No. 10 Pioneer
No. 2 Central Catholic vs. No. 15 Los Banos
DIVISION 5 BRACKET
First Round - May 6
No. 1 Lincoln vs. No. 16 Dixon
No. 8 Escalon vs. No. 9 Casa Roble
No. 5 Wheatland vs. No. 12 El Dorado
No. 4 Woodland Christian vs. No. 13 Marysville
No. 3 Sutter vs. No. 14 Union Mine
No. 6 Liberty Ranch vs. No. 11 Hughson
No. 7 Ripon vs. No. 10 Destiny Christian Academy
No. 2 Woodland vs. No. 15 Mesa Verde
DIVISION 6 BRACKET
First Round - May 6
No. 1 Ripon Christian — BYE
No. 8 Mariposa County vs. No. 9 River Islands
No. 5 Colfax vs. No. 12 Ben Holt College Prep Academy
No. 4 Linden vs. No. 13 Argonaut
No. 3 Bear River vs. No. 14 Buckingham Charter
No. 6 Summerville vs. No. 11 Hilmar
No. 7 Bret Harte vs. No. 10 Le Grand
No. 2 Amador vs. No. 15 Calaveras Hills
DIVISION 7 BRACKET
First Round - May 6
No. 1 Vacaville Christian — BYE
No. 8 Foresthill vs. No. 9 Millennium
No. 5 Valley Christian Academy vs. No. 12 Golden Sierra
No. 4 Leroy Greene Academy vs. No. 13 Modesto Christian
No. 3 Delta vs. No. 14 Stone Ridge Christian
No. 6 Big Valley Christian vs. No. 11 Elliot Christian
No. 7 Denair vs. No. 10 Delta Charter
No. 2 Turlock Christian vs. No. 15 Esparto
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CJ Vafiadis is the Marketing Director at SBLive Sports, bringing over 10 years of experience in sports marketing and team operations. His career began courtside as a student manager for the University of San Diego men’s basketball team, followed by a role as a graduate assistant with the University of Arizona basketball program. CJ’s background in both collegiate athletics and media has shaped his passion for connecting communities through high school sports coverage and innovative marketing strategies.