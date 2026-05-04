CIF Sac-Joaquin Section High School Baseball 2026 State Playoff Brackets, Matchups, Schedule - May 4



The 2026 CIF Sac-Joaquin high school baseball section playoff brackets are out, and High School On SI has all seven brackets with matchups and schedules. After the completion of the first round on May 6, the second round continues on May 8.

The playoffs will culminate in the section championships on May 20 through 23.

DIVISION 1 BRACKET (select to view full bracket details)

First Round - May 6

No. 1 St. Mary's vs. No. 16 Tokay

No. 8 Central Valley vs. No. 9 Lincoln

No. 5 Turlock vs. No. 12 Edison

No. 4 Granite Bay vs. No. 13 Mountain House

No. 3 Franklin vs. No. 14 River City

No. 6 Folsom vs. No. 11 Enochs

No. 7 Oak Ridge vs. No. 10 Pleasant Grove

No. 2 McClatchy vs. No. 15 Inderkum

First Round - May 6

No. 1 Elk Grove vs. No. 16 Cordova

No. 8 Vacaville vs. No. 9 Lodi

No. 5 Woodcreek vs. No. 12 Rocklin

No. 4 Jesuit vs. No. 13 Pitman

No. 3 Rodriguez vs. No. 14 Whitney

No. 6 Del Oro vs. No. 11 Atwater

No. 7 Bella Vista vs. No. 10 Laguna Creek

No. 2 West Park vs. No. 15 Stagg

First Round - May 6

No. 1 Rio Americano vs. No. 16 Armijo

No. 8 Patterson vs. No. 9 Bear Creek

No. 5 Christian Brothers vs. No. 12 Buhach Colony

No. 4 Yuba City vs. No. 13 Fairfield - 6:00 PM

No. 3 Manteca vs. No. 14 Antelope

No. 6 Ponderosa vs. No. 11 Pacheco

No. 7 El Capitan vs. No. 10 Sierra

No. 2 Vista del Lago vs. No. 15 River Valley

Play-In Game - May 5

No. 16 Burbank vs. No. 17 Beyer

First Round - May 6

No. 1 Roseville vs. TBD

No. 8 Oakmont vs. No. 9 Vanden

No. 5 Bradshaw Christian vs. No. 12 Nevada Union

No. 4 East Union vs. No. 13 Center

No. 3 Placer vs. No. 14 Rosemont

No. 6 Oakdale vs. No. 11 Del Campo

No. 7 Twelve Bridges vs. No. 10 Pioneer

No. 2 Central Catholic vs. No. 15 Los Banos

First Round - May 6

No. 1 Lincoln vs. No. 16 Dixon

No. 8 Escalon vs. No. 9 Casa Roble

No. 5 Wheatland vs. No. 12 El Dorado

No. 4 Woodland Christian vs. No. 13 Marysville

No. 3 Sutter vs. No. 14 Union Mine

No. 6 Liberty Ranch vs. No. 11 Hughson

No. 7 Ripon vs. No. 10 Destiny Christian Academy

No. 2 Woodland vs. No. 15 Mesa Verde

First Round - May 6

No. 1 Ripon Christian — BYE

No. 8 Mariposa County vs. No. 9 River Islands

No. 5 Colfax vs. No. 12 Ben Holt College Prep Academy

No. 4 Linden vs. No. 13 Argonaut

No. 3 Bear River vs. No. 14 Buckingham Charter

No. 6 Summerville vs. No. 11 Hilmar

No. 7 Bret Harte vs. No. 10 Le Grand

No. 2 Amador vs. No. 15 Calaveras Hills

First Round - May 6

No. 1 Vacaville Christian — BYE

No. 8 Foresthill vs. No. 9 Millennium

No. 5 Valley Christian Academy vs. No. 12 Golden Sierra

No. 4 Leroy Greene Academy vs. No. 13 Modesto Christian

No. 3 Delta vs. No. 14 Stone Ridge Christian

No. 6 Big Valley Christian vs. No. 11 Elliot Christian

No. 7 Denair vs. No. 10 Delta Charter

No. 2 Turlock Christian vs. No. 15 Esparto

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