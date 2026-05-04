Vote: Who is the Maryland High School Baseball Player of the Week - May 4, 2026
We're now in the month of May, and high school baseball playoffs will soon begin. Once again, it's time to answer the question: Who was the Maryland High School Baseball Player of the Week?
We looked at multiple counties and nominated 16 athletes for games played from April 27-May 3.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Raffaele Iorio of Damascus.
We ask you to check out this week's nominees below.
Voting ends May 10, at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced next week. Here are the nominees.
Arian Vargas, Archbishop Spalding
Vargas, one of last week's nominees, pitched a complete game and struck out 12 batters in Archbishop Spalding's 5-2 victory over John Carroll.
Joey Coudon, John Carroll
Coudon, a senior and UMBC commit, went a remarkable 5-for-5 at the plate with five RBIs, a home run, two doubles, four runs, and a stolen base to lift the Patriots over the Cavaliers in a 19-14 slugfest win.
Zane Krikstan, Gilman
Krikstan, a junior, also struck out 12 batters through seven complete innings in Gilman's 5-3 victory over Loyola-Blakefield.
Jake Allen, Wootton
Allen, a sophomore, went 3-for-4 with five RBIs and pitched a complete-game with seven strikeouts on the mound in Wootton's 12-2 blowout win over Richard Montgomery.
Joe Laur, Huntingtown
Laur, a sophomore, pitched a perfect game with five strikeouts in five innings in Huntingtown's 16-0 shutout victory over St. Charles.
Connor Renzi, Northern
Renzi, a senior, tossed a complete-game shutout with 14 strikeouts and one hit allowed in Northern's 8-0 win over Lackey.
Nathan Feather, Mardela
Feather, a senior and Virginia Wesleyan commit, registered five RBIs and three doubles in Mardela's 15-5 victory over Wicomico.
Hunter Livengood, Northern Garrett
Livengood, a senior, went 2-for-3 with five RBIs, a home run, a double, and three runs in Northern Garrett's 16-2 blowout win over Petersburg (WV).
Thomas McKenzie, Atholton
McKenzie, a junior, registered six RBIs, a home run, and three hits in Atholton's dominant 17-3 victory over Wilde Lake.
Marcus Richardson, Flowers
Richardson, a junior, went a perfect 3-for-3 with five RBIs, two doubles, and a run in Flowers' 17-4 win over Wise.
Dylan Gross, Catonsville
Gross, a junior, also went 3-for-3 but with six RBIs, a home run, a double, and two runs in Catonsville's 16-3 victory over Lansdowne.
Reid Kimball, Poolesville
Kimball, another nominee from last week, went off for seven RBIs and two home runs in Poolesville's 16-5 win over Kennedy.
Ashton Dixon, Randallstown
Dixon went an impressive 5-for-5 with five runs and an RBI in Randallstown's 23-11 victory over Milford Mill.
Liam Downing, Annapolis
Downing contributed to Annapolis' dominant 38-0 win with six RBIs, two doubles, and two runs on 5-for-6 batting.
Matthew Rich, Dulaney
Rich, a senior and Monmouth commit, registered five RBIs, a home run, and two runs on 2-for-4 hitting in Dulaney's 12-6 victory over Pikesville. He finished the week with five hits, 12 RBIs, and two homers in three games.
Andrew Kirk, Good Counsel
Kirk, a senior and Gettysburg College commit, pitched 6.1 innings and struck out 10 batters in Good Counsel's 2-0 win over St. John's (DC).
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals.Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports.Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.
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Harry Lichtman is a sports reporter based in Montgomery County, MD and the DC area. He also writes for Capitals Outsider and LastWordOnSports, and previously wrote for MLB Report, The Sports Pulse, the Baltimore Jewish Times, the Montgomery County Sentinel, and The Bottom Line newspaper at Frostburg State University. In 2020, Harry won an MDDC Press award for a story about former high school lacrosse head coach Jeff Fritz. Harry has been writing since 2016.