Vote: Who should be the Maryland Girls Flag Football Player of the Week? - Nov. 10, 2025
The 2025 Maryland high school girls flag football season has officially wrapped. For the final time this season, it's time to determine who was the Maryland Girls Flag Football Player of the Week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Delaney Ray of Damascus.
Here are High School on SI's Maryland Girls Flag Football Player of the Week nominees for Nov. 3-8. Scroll down to read about this week's list and cast your vote below.
Please feel free to send nominees for the Player of the Year poll to hslichtman@aol.com for next week. Voting ends Sunday, Nov. 16 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Aysia Jones-Robinson, Clarksburg
Jones-Robinson capped off another incredible season by going back-to-back and leading Clarksburg to the 4A-3A state championship. She finished with two touchdown passes and one rushing score on offense, along with multiple pass breakups and flag pulls on defense as the Coyotes beat Whitman 19-0. A day earlier, she registered three passing scores and one rushing in the state semifinals.
Destiny Turner, Clarksburg
Turner also stepped up in the 4A-3A state championship game for Clarksburg, finishing with a touchdown catch on offense and a key interception on defense. She also stepped up with three scores in the Coyotes' 34-8 win over Western in the state semifinals.
Lexi Petrie, Linganore
Petrie also led her team to a state championship, as Linganore claimed the 2A-1A title by beating Calvert 26-6. The senior threw four touchdown passes to lead her team to victory. She also threw four scores in the Lancers' 27-0 shutout win over Forest Park in the state semifinals.
Makenna Roberts, Linganore
Roberts caught two touchdown passes from Petrie in the 2A-1A state championship game.
Rachael Hepner, Linganore
Hepner finished with two touchdowns in the state championship and and three in the semifinals. In both games, she caught a pass from Petrie and then scored on a separate hook-and-ladder play.
Amani Welch, Calvert
Welch put on an incredible performance in Calvert's 32-0 win over Largo in the 2A-1A semifinals. She finished with four passing touchdowns and a rushing score.
Allahna Brown, Calvert
In the same game, Brown stepped up on defense by recording two pick-sixes.
Margaret Cooke, Whitman
Cooke did a remarkable job leading Whitman to the 4A-3A state finals. In four games this past week, she went 58-of-67 passing for 466 yards and seven touchdowns. She also rushed for one score.
Mason Miller, Whitman
Miller also stepped up in the Vikings' four games the final week of the season. She registered 141 rushing yards, 153 receiving yards, three touchdowns.
Lucia Siracusano, Northern
Siracusano had a big game in Northern's 33-0 win over St. Charles in the 2A-1A South regional semifinals. She threw four touchdowns on offense, and had two interceptions on defense, including a 75 yard pick-six. In addition, she had some big 4th-down runs to keep the drives alive.
Payton Wallace, Damascus
Wallace put on a show by throwing four touchdown passes in Damascus' 32-20 victory over Smithsburg in the 2A-1A regional semifinals
Natalie Kelley, Wise
Kelley did a stellar job by leading Wise to victories in the 4A-3A regional semifinals and finals.
