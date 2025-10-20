Vote: Who should be the Maryland Girls Flag Football Player of the Week? - Oct. 20, 2025
Week 7 of Maryland high school flag football season has ended, as there were once again standout performers across the Old Line State. Only one week left of the regular season as we get closer to the playoffs.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Cara Farr of Sherwood.
Here are High School on SI's Maryland Girls Flag Football Players of the Week for Oct. 13-18. Scroll down to read about this week's list and cast your vote below.
Voting ends Oct. 29, 2025 at 11:59 P.T.
Aysia Jones-Robinson, Clarksburg
Jones-Robinson had another stellar performance as she led Clarksburg to a 29-0 victory over Seneca Valley to remain undefeated.
Da'Myra Wallace, Frederick
Wallace once again lit up the gridiron. She went 22-of-40 passing for 341 yards and three touchdowns, breaking her own program record for passing yards in a game. Frederick went on to beat Boonsboro 20-7.
Sha'Niyah Goines, Frederick
In the same game, Goines hauled in six receptions for 170 yards, setting a new Frederick single-game record for receiving yards.
Kessey Panou-Kwadjambou, Frederick
Also in the same game, Panou-Kwadjambou delivered a dominant defensive performance, as she set a single-game record with four sacks. She also recorded six flag pulls.
Lexi Petrie, Linganore
Petrie went 17-of-27 for 287 passing yards and five touchdowns in Linganore's 34-13 victory over Middletown.
Makenna Roberts, Linganore
In the same game, Roberts had eight receptions for 154 yards and two touchdowns. One of the TDs was a 62-yard catch-and-run.
Payton Wallace, Damascus
Wallace led Damascus to an 18-6 win over Sherwood by throwing three touchdown passes.
Meron Kossy, Churchill
Kossy lit up the offense with catches and runs totaling over 150 yards and two touchdowns in Churchill's 32-7 win over Bethesda-Chevy Chase.
Lucia Siracusano, Northern
Siracusano celebrated her 18th birthday by throwing two touchdowns and two extra points to lead Northern to a 14-7 victory over North Point.
Joy West, Suitland
West tossed her sixth touchdown pass of the season and eclipsed 1,000 yards in Suitland's 8-7 loss to Parkdale. She earned the nickname, "Ms. 5200."
