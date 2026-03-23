Vote: Who is the Maryland Baseball Player of the Week - March 23, 2026

It's officially spring, and high school baseball season has already begun in Maryland. Now it's time to ask the question: Who was the Maryland Baseball Player of the Week?

We looked at multiple counties and nominated 12 athletes for games played from March 16-22.

We ask you to check out this week's nominees and cast your vote below.

Voting ends Sunday, March 29, at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced next week. Here are the nominees.

Jaxon Teson, Smithsburg

Teson, a junior, went a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate with four RBIs, two doubles, a triple, and three runs in Smithsburg's 15-3 blowout victory over Musselman (WV).

Matthew Rich, Dulaney

Rich, a senior and Monmouth commit, finished with six RBIs, a double, and a run on 3-for-4 batting in Dulaney's 10-2 win over Catonsville.

Drew Bitterman, Churchill

Bitterman, a sophomore, went 2-for-4 at the plate with three RBIs, a home run, and two runs in Churchill's 14-12 slugfest victory over Einstein.

Logan Collins, Glen Burnie

Collins, a senior, threw 12 strikeouts in six innings in Glen Burnie's 4-2 win over South River.

Chris Saavedra, Parkdale

Saavedra tossed 11 strikeouts in six innings in Parkdale's 12-2 blowout victory over Wise.

Reid Kimball, Poolesville

Kimball was one of eight batters who reached base in Poolesville's 12-5 blowout victory over Wootton. The junior launched a three-run homer to give the Falcons the lead in the fifth inning.

Cade Leader, Southern-Garrett

Leader, a junior, went 2-for-3 with four RBIs, a double, and a run in Southern-Garrett's 10-0 shutout win over Hancock.

Collin Kight, North Harford

Kight, a senior, finished with three RBIs, a double, and a run on 2-for-4 batting in North Harford's 6-4 victory over C. Milton Wright.

Jack Bartels, Wheaton

Bartels went 2-for-4 at the plate with four RBIs, a home run, and two runs in Wheaton's 19-2 blowout win over Paint Branch.

Adam Cary, Wheaton

Cary also stepped up in the same game with three RBIs, a home run, a double, and three runs for the Knights.

Jensell Arauz-Chavarria, Douglass-BAL

Arauz-Chavarria, a freshman, went a perfect 3-for-3 with five RBIs, a home run, and three runs in Douglass-BAL's dominant 22-1 victory over Green Street Academy.

CJ Parrott, DeMatha

Parrott, a sophomore, was impressive with four RBIs, two doubles, and a run on 3-for-4 batting in DeMatha's 9-2 win over Bishop Ireton.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.