Vote: Who should be the Maryland Girls High School Lacrosse Player of the Week? (5/20/2025)
Who was the Maryland Girls Lacrosse Player of the Week last week?
Each week, High School On SI scours the state of Maryland and compiles the top performances from the previous week.
Sienna Miller, Broadneck:
Miller, a senior attack, finished with six goals and three assists in Broadneck’s 19-14 win over Quince Orchard in the Maryland Class 4A state semifinals.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Katie Leader of Marriotts Ridge.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, May 25. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Hayden Baumgartner, Marriotts Ridge
Baumgartner, a freshman attack, finished with five goals in Marriotts Ridge’s 16-6 victory over Sherwood in the Maryland Class 3A state semifinals.
Graceyn Brown, Glenelg
Brown, a sophomore midfielder, scored four goals in Glenelg’s 18-7 win over Kent Island in the Maryland Class 2A state semifinals.
Sophia DeLuca, South Carroll
DeLuca, a freshman goalie, had seven saves in South Carroll’s 8-4 win over Fallston in the Maryland Class 1A state semifinals and three stops in a 14-1 win over Southern in the quarterfinals.
Taylor Fique, Manchester Valley
Fique, a sophomore midfielder, finished with four goals and an assist in Manchester Valley’s 19-1 win over C. Milton Wright in the Maryland Class 2A state semifinals.
Kaitlyn Hill, Glenelg
Hill, a junior attack committed to the Naval Academy, finished with four goals as Glenelg defeated Kent Island in the Maryland Class 2A state semifinals.
Erin Hussey, Severna Park
Hussey, a senior midfielder headed to the University of Delaware, scored six goals in Severna Park’s 10-6 victory over Towson in the Maryland Class 3A state semifinals.
Katie Leader, Marriotts Ridge
Leader, a sophomore attack, accounted for 14 points as Marriotts Ridge defeated Northern-Calvert (21-5) in the Maryland Class 3A state quarterfinals and Sherwood in the semifinals.
Addison Meyer, Manchester Valley
Meyer, a junior attack committed to Liberty University, scored five goals in Manchester Valley’s 19-1 victory over C. Milton Wright in the Maryland Class 2A state semifinals.
Sienna Miller, Broadneck
Miller, a senior attack, finished with six goals and three assists in Broadneck’s 19-14 win over Quince Orchard in the Maryland Class 4A state semifinals.
Natalie Wirth, Fallston
Wirth, a senior midfielder/defender, who will play for Virginia Commonwealth University next spring, finished with six goals in Fallston’s 17-5 victory over Calvert in the Maryland Class 1A state quarterfinals.