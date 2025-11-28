Maryland High School Football Schedule & Scores - November 28, 2025
There are 12 games scheduled across Maryland on Friday, November 28, including seven games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Maryland High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups on Friday include some of Maryland's top-ranked teams as No. 6 Milford Mill Academy travels to take on No. 7 Linganore, and No. 12 Churchill hosts No. 8 Wise.
Maryland High School Football Games To Watch - November 28, 2025
Seven ranked matchups highlight this week of Maryland high school football on Friday, setting the stage for an exciting slate of playoff games.
Maryland Class 1A High School Football Schedule - November 28
There are two Class 1A high school football games in Maryland on Friday, November 28, 2025. The first game, Fort Hill vs Perryville, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Boonsboro vs Patuxent at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on ourMaryland Class 1A High School Football Scoreboard.
Maryland Class 2A High School Football Schedule - November 28
There are three Class 2A high school football games in Maryland on Friday, November 28, 2025. The first game, Glenelg vs Northern, starts at 6:30 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Milford Mill Academy vs Linganore at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Maryland Class 2A High School Football Scoreboard.
Maryland Class 2A- 1A High School Football Schedule - November 28
There are four Class 2A-1A high school football games in Maryland on Friday, November 28, 2025. The game of the week is highlighted by Dunbar vs Elkton at 7:00 PM. The final game, Liberty vs Lackey, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Maryland Class 2A-1A High School Football Scoreboard.
Maryland Class 3A High School Football Schedule - November 28
There are four Class 3A high school football games in Maryland on Friday, November 28, 2025. The first game, Glenelg vs Northern, starts at 6:30 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Milford Mill Academy vs Linganore at 7:00 PM. The final game, Perry Hall vs Sherwood, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Maryland Class 3A High School Football Scoreboard.
Maryland Class 4A High School Football Schedule - November 28
There are two Class 4A high school football games in Maryland on Friday, November 28, 2025. The first game, Wise vs Churchill, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Broadneck vs Quince Orchard at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Maryland Class 4A High School Football Scoreboard.
Maryland Class 4A-3A High School Football Schedule - November 28
There are two Class 4A-3A high school football games in Maryland on Friday, November 28, 2025. The game of the week is highlighted by Old Mill vs Mergenthaler Vo-Tech at 7:00 PM. The final game, Perry Hall vs Sherwood, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Maryland Class 4A-3A High School Football Scoreboard.
