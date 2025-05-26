High School

Vote: Who should be the Maryland Girls High School Lacrosse Player of the Week? (5/26/2025)

Here is our list of top performers of last week; cast your vote(s) of those most deserving of this week's honor

Who was the Maryland Girls Lacrosse Player of the Week last week?

Each week, High School On SI scours the state of Maryland and compiles the top performances from the previous week.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Addison Meyer of Manchester Valley.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, June 1. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:

Hayden Baumgartner, Marriotts Ridge

Baumgartner, a freshman attack, accounted for five points (three goals and two assists) in Marriotts Ridge’s 11-10 come-from-behind win over Severna Park in the Maryland Class 3A state championship game.

Haylee Bittinger, Manchester Valley

Bittinger, a senior headed to Mount St. Mary’s University, scored a game-high five goals in Manchester Valley’s 17-9 victory over Glenelg in the Maryland Class 2A state championship game.

Campbell Black, South Carroll

Campbell finished with four goals as South Carroll claimed its first title since 2019 with a 13-5 victory over Middletown in the Maryland Class 1A state championship game.

Maria Bragg, Severna Park

Bragg, a junior midfielder who’s committed to the University of Florida, posted three goals and an assist for Severna Park in its loss to Marriotts Ridge in the Maryland Class 3A state final.

Cece Facciponti, Broadneck

Facciponti, a sophomore attack, had three goals and two assists in Broadneck’s 8-6 come-from-behind over Urbana in the Maryland Class 4A state championship game. 

Colby Johnson, Urbana

Johnson, a junior midfielder committed to the University of Louisville, recorded a hat trick for Urbana in its loss to Broadneck in the Maryland Class 4A state final.

Regan Kelleher, Glenelg

Kelleher, a junior attack committed to Virginia Tech University, had three goals and an assist for Glenelg in its loss to Manchester Valley in the Maryland Class 2A state championship game.

Katie Leader, Marriotts Ridge

Leader, a sophomore attack, finished with a goal and three assists in Marriotts Ridge’s victory over Severna Park in the Maryland Class 3A state final.

Leah Miller, South Carroll

Miller, a senior midfielder who will play for the University of Maryland next year, scored seven goals in South Carroll’s 13-5 win over Middletown in the Maryland Class 1A state championship match.

Emma Penczek, Manchester Valley

Penczek, who will play for Clemson University next spring, finished with four goals and four assists in Manchester Valley’s 17-9 win over Glenelg in the Maryland Class 2A state title game.

Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023

