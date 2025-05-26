Vote: Who should be the Maryland Girls High School Lacrosse Player of the Week? (5/26/2025)
Who was the Maryland Girls Lacrosse Player of the Week last week?
Each week, High School On SI scours the state of Maryland and compiles the top performances from the previous week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Addison Meyer of Manchester Valley.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, June 1. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Hayden Baumgartner, Marriotts Ridge
Baumgartner, a freshman attack, accounted for five points (three goals and two assists) in Marriotts Ridge’s 11-10 come-from-behind win over Severna Park in the Maryland Class 3A state championship game.
Haylee Bittinger, Manchester Valley
Bittinger, a senior headed to Mount St. Mary’s University, scored a game-high five goals in Manchester Valley’s 17-9 victory over Glenelg in the Maryland Class 2A state championship game.
Campbell Black, South Carroll
Campbell finished with four goals as South Carroll claimed its first title since 2019 with a 13-5 victory over Middletown in the Maryland Class 1A state championship game.
Maria Bragg, Severna Park
Bragg, a junior midfielder who’s committed to the University of Florida, posted three goals and an assist for Severna Park in its loss to Marriotts Ridge in the Maryland Class 3A state final.
Cece Facciponti, Broadneck
Facciponti, a sophomore attack, had three goals and two assists in Broadneck’s 8-6 come-from-behind over Urbana in the Maryland Class 4A state championship game.
Colby Johnson, Urbana
Johnson, a junior midfielder committed to the University of Louisville, recorded a hat trick for Urbana in its loss to Broadneck in the Maryland Class 4A state final.
Regan Kelleher, Glenelg
Kelleher, a junior attack committed to Virginia Tech University, had three goals and an assist for Glenelg in its loss to Manchester Valley in the Maryland Class 2A state championship game.
Katie Leader, Marriotts Ridge
Leader, a sophomore attack, finished with a goal and three assists in Marriotts Ridge’s victory over Severna Park in the Maryland Class 3A state final.
Leah Miller, South Carroll
Miller, a senior midfielder who will play for the University of Maryland next year, scored seven goals in South Carroll’s 13-5 win over Middletown in the Maryland Class 1A state championship match.
Emma Penczek, Manchester Valley
Penczek, who will play for Clemson University next spring, finished with four goals and four assists in Manchester Valley’s 17-9 win over Glenelg in the Maryland Class 2A state title game.