Vote: Who is the Maryland Girls Basketball Player of the Week - March 9, 2026

We're in the month of March, and the Maryland high school basketball season is almost over. Once again, it's time to answer the question: Who was the Maryland Girls Basketball Player of the Week?

As the playoffs come to an end, we nominated 16 athletes for games played from March 2-8.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Jasmine Germany of Friendly.

Adora Nwude, Bullis

Nwude came through with 25 points to lead Bullis over Bishop McNamara 62-50 for the Maryland Private School State Tournament championship. The senior finished as the tournament's Most Outstanding Player.

Ivanna Wilson-Manyacka, Bullis

Wilson-Manyacka finished with a historic 5-by-5 performance in the Bulldogs' 90-68 win over Rosedale Christian in the MDPSST semifinals. The junior finished with 19 points, 18 rebounds, five assists, five steals, and seven blocks.

Jaylah King, Bishop McNamara

King, a sophomore, scored 25 points to lead Bishop McNamara to a 63-52 victory over Mt. Zion Prep in the MDPSST semifinals.

Kiki Scott, Rosedale Christian

Scott, a senior, went off for 29 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists in Rosedale Christian's 74-67 win over St. Frances Academy in the MDPSST quarterfinals.

Claire Bono, Smithsburg

Bono registered 23 points to lead Smithsburg to a dominant 77-24 victory over Pocomoke in the MPSSAA 1A state quarterfinals.

Brynn Bauer, Manchester Valley

Bauer, a sophomore, dropped two 20-plus performances to lead Manchester Valley over Winters Mill and Forest Park in the regional finals and state quarterfinals.

Aysiah Harris, Largo

Harris, a junior, finished with 22 points in Largo's 52-47 victory over St. Charles in the regional finals.

McKenzi Butler, Largo

Butler, a freshman, dropped an impressive 26 points in the Lions' 71-56 win over Great Mills in the regional semifinals.

Jael Erickson, Edgewood

Erickson, a senior, finished with a double-double of 24 points and 14 rebounds in Edgewood's 58-36 victory over Wootton.

Destiny Turner, Clarksburg

Turner also registered a double-double (22 points and 15 rebounds) to lead Clarksburg to a 59-55 win over Thomas Johnson in the regional finals.

Alana Joy, Flowers

Joy finished with 21 points, 11 rebounds, and five steals in Flowers' 63-51 victory over Wise in the regional finals.

Emelee Parks, Southern-Garrett

Parks, a senior, erupted for 29 points in Southern-Garrett's 74-35 blowout win over Mountain Ridge in the regional semifinals.

Katie Diao, Richard Montgomery

Diao finished with 26 points to lead Richard Montgomery to a 61-46 victory over Dulaney in the state quarterfinals.

Ashley King, Churchill

King registered 23 points and seven assists in Churchill's 70-42 blowout win over Bethesda-Chevy Chase in the regional finals.

McKenzie D'Antignac, Eleanor Roosevelt

D'Antignac, a junior, finished with 27 points, seven rebounds, and six steals in Eleanor Roosevelt's dominant 64-15 victory over Paint Branch in the regional semifinals.

Kelsey Troxell, Catoctin

Troxell, a senior, erupted for 28 points and 14 rebounds (a double-double) in Catoctin's thrilling double-OT win over South Carroll in the regional semifinals.

