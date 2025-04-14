High School

Vote: Who should be the Maryland high school baseball Player of the Week? (4/14/2025)

Here is our list of top performers from last week

Harry Lichtman

Who was the Maryland baseball Player of the Week last week?

Each week, High School on SI scours the state of Maryland and compiles the top performances from the previous week.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Wells Twining of Whitman

Voting closes Sunday, April 20, at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll.

Here are this week's nominees:

Will Adkinson, Bethesda-Chevy Chase

The senior and Babson College commit went 5-for-6 at the plate with three doubles and two RBIs in B-CC's 16-1 blowout victory over Churchill.

Jayson Cohen, Bethesda-Chevy Chase

Cohen, a junior, also contributed to the Barons' 16-1 win over the Bulldogs with a strong performance, as he went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs.

Nolan Ross, Walter Johnson

Ross, a senior and Dickinson commit, continued his strong performance on the mound in a 2-1 victory over Whitman. Ross finished with 11 strikeouts in six innings pitched.

Cam Wilberding, Damascus

The senior and Shepherd commit hit a three-run home run in Damascus' 7-0 shutout win over Sherwood. He now has eight extra-base hits in nine games and now leads Montgomery County with four homers.

Cole Roman, Whitman

Roman, a senior and Haverford commit, went 2-for-2 at the plate with three RBIs, a double, and two runs scored in Whitman's 12-2 blowout victory over Churchill.

Ethan Holaday, Pikesville

Holaday, a freshman, finished with an impressive 12 strikeouts through five innings on the mound in Pikesville's 12-2 victory over Kenwood.

CJ Scism, Harford Tech

Scism, a senior, pitched a complete game shutout and struck out 14 batters in Harford Tech's 16-0 shutout victory over C. Milton Wright.

Willis Coppedge, Bishop McNamara

The junior finished with four RBIs and two doubles on 3-for-5 batting in Bishop McNamara's 12-9 victory over SMCA.

Kiegan Rupinta, Urbana

Rupinta, a sophomore, went a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate with three RBIs, a triple, and two runs scored in Urbana's 14-6 victory over Morgantown.

Eric Newman, Jr., Douglass

The senior contributed to Douglass' 22-1 blowout win over CMITAN with six RBIs, two home runs, and a double on 4-for-4 batting.

Harry Lichtman
HARRY LICHTMAN

Harry Lichtman is a sports reporter based in Montgomery County, MD and the DC area. He also writes for Capitals Outsider and LastWordOnSports, and previously wrote for MLB Report, The Sports Pulse, the Baltimore Jewish Times, the Montgomery County Sentinel, and The Bottom Line newspaper at Frostburg State University. In 2020, Harry won an MDDC Press award for a story about former high school lacrosse head coach Jeff Fritz. Harry has been writing since 2016.

