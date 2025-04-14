Vote: Who should be the Maryland high school baseball Player of the Week? (4/14/2025)
Who was the Maryland baseball Player of the Week last week?
Each week, High School on SI scours the state of Maryland and compiles the top performances from the previous week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Wells Twining of Whitman
Voting closes Sunday, April 20, at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll.
Here are this week's nominees:
Will Adkinson, Bethesda-Chevy Chase
The senior and Babson College commit went 5-for-6 at the plate with three doubles and two RBIs in B-CC's 16-1 blowout victory over Churchill.
Jayson Cohen, Bethesda-Chevy Chase
Cohen, a junior, also contributed to the Barons' 16-1 win over the Bulldogs with a strong performance, as he went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs.
Nolan Ross, Walter Johnson
Ross, a senior and Dickinson commit, continued his strong performance on the mound in a 2-1 victory over Whitman. Ross finished with 11 strikeouts in six innings pitched.
Cam Wilberding, Damascus
The senior and Shepherd commit hit a three-run home run in Damascus' 7-0 shutout win over Sherwood. He now has eight extra-base hits in nine games and now leads Montgomery County with four homers.
Cole Roman, Whitman
Roman, a senior and Haverford commit, went 2-for-2 at the plate with three RBIs, a double, and two runs scored in Whitman's 12-2 blowout victory over Churchill.
Ethan Holaday, Pikesville
Holaday, a freshman, finished with an impressive 12 strikeouts through five innings on the mound in Pikesville's 12-2 victory over Kenwood.
CJ Scism, Harford Tech
Scism, a senior, pitched a complete game shutout and struck out 14 batters in Harford Tech's 16-0 shutout victory over C. Milton Wright.
Willis Coppedge, Bishop McNamara
The junior finished with four RBIs and two doubles on 3-for-5 batting in Bishop McNamara's 12-9 victory over SMCA.
Kiegan Rupinta, Urbana
Rupinta, a sophomore, went a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate with three RBIs, a triple, and two runs scored in Urbana's 14-6 victory over Morgantown.
Eric Newman, Jr., Douglass
The senior contributed to Douglass' 22-1 blowout win over CMITAN with six RBIs, two home runs, and a double on 4-for-4 batting.
