Vote: Who should be the Maryland High School Football Player of the Week? (11/18/2024)
It's time to pick the latest Maryland High School Football Player of the Week as the second week of postseason has been completed. Review our list of nominees and vote for you choice for this week's honor.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Vernon DeShields of Stephen Decatur
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 34. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Davin Chandler, Stephen Decatur
Chandler, a senior committed to the University of Virginia, had seven receptions for 205 yards and two touchdowns in Stephen Decatur's 19-14 win over Wicomico in the second round of the Maryland Class 2A East Region playoffs.
Devin Cox, Westlake
The senior running back had 18 carries for 208 yards and three touchdowns in Westlake's 28-0 victory over Potomac in the second round of the Maryland Class 2A South Region playoffs.
Yoseph Daniel, Bethesda-Chevy Chase
Daniel, a senior, had 14 tackles and a quarterback sack in Bethesda's 20-7 victory over Montgomery Blair in the second round of the Maryland Class 4A North Region playoffs.
Jabriel Daniels, Fort Hill
Daniels, a senior running back, had 17 carries for 336 yards and five touchdowns in Fort Hill's 55-20 victory over Clear Spring in the second round of the Maryland Class 1A West Region playoffs.
Damon Ferguson, Milford Mill Academy
Ferguson, a junior, had five carries for 144 yards and three touchdowns in Milford's 42-7 victory over Hereford in the second round of the Maryland Class 2A North Region playoffs.
Chase Gorman, Archbishop Spalding
Gorman, a senior running back, finished with 113 yards as Spalding won their third consecutive Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) A Conference championship with a 31-7 win over McDonogh School.
Ryan Johnson, Sherwood
Johnson, a junior, rushed for 173 yards and two touchdowns as Sherwood ended Oakdale's reign as Maryland Class 3A state champion with a 35-0 win in the second round of the Class 3A West Region playoffs.
Evan Jones, Patuxent
Jones, a junior wide receiver, had nine catches for 128 yards and a touchdown in Patuxent's 43-6 victory over Calvert in the second round of the Maryland Class 2A/1A South Region playoffs.
Bradly Matthews, Linganore
Matthews, a senior, rushed for 211 yards and five touchdowns in Linganore's 49-21 victory over Westminster in the second round of the Maryland Class 3A West Region playoffs.
Evan Powell, Huntingtown
Powell, a senior defensive linemen committed to West Virginia, had five tackles including three sacks as Huntingtown defeated Gwynn Park, 35-0, in the second round of the Maryland Class 2A South Region playoffs.
Lawson Mungo, Atholton
The senior running back had 28 carries for 127 yards and a touchdown in Atholton's 20-0 victory over Marriotts Ridge in the second round of the Maryland Class 3A East Region playoffs.
Nick Riley, Northern-Garrett
Riley, a senior linebacker, finished with 10 tackles in Northern's 23-13 victory over Mountain Ridge in the second round of the Maryland Class 1A West Region playoffs.
Tyler Siegel, Thomas Wootton
The senior had 19 carries for 165 yards and three touchdowns in Wootton's 20-7 victory over Magruder in the second round of the Maryland Class 4A/3A West Region playoffs.
Joe Thomason, Perryville
Thomason, a junior quarterback, completed 10 of 12 passes for 242 yards and five touchdowns in Perryville's 49-3 victory over Bohemia Manor in the second round of the Maryland Class 1A East Region playoffs.
Sean Watts, Green Street Academy
Watts, a junior, had 14 carries for 191 yards and a touchdown in Green Street's 32-6 victory over Reginald Lewis in the second round of the Maryland Class 1A South Region playoffs.