High School on SI Central Florida Football Top 10 (Nov. 11, 2025)
The weeklong wait for the unveiling of the FHSAA state playoff brackets proved to be worth it for Central Florida high school football teams.
After a week off following regular-season games on Oct. 31, five area schools earned No. 1 seeds for regional quarterfinal play on Friday, Nov. 14, with three of those taking unbeaten records into the postseason.
Headlining the list among the High School on SI Central Florida Top 10 Football rankings is No. 1 Edgewater (10-0), which recently finished the regular season unbeaten for the third time in four seasons. The Eagles are seeded No. 1 in Class 5A, Region 2.
Red-hot No. 2 Vero Beach (10-0) is the No. 1 seed in Class 7A, Region 3, while No. 3 DeLand (10-0) is seeded first in Class 7A, Region 1. The Bulldogs actually played last week, beating Spruce Creek, 42-0, to capture the District 2 title.
In Class 4A, defending state runner-up Jones (8-2) is the No. 1 seed in Region 2. In Class 3A, Bishop Moore (9-1) is the top seed in Region 2.
Four other area schools are seeded No. 2 in their respective classifications: Daytona Mainland (5A), Lake Mary (7A), Eau Gallie (3A) and Kissimmee Osceola (6A).
Three-time defending state champion Cocoa (5-4) has endured a rough season with an extremely tough schedule and is seeded third in Region 2. The Tigers host Newberry (5-5) in the quarterfinals.
The High School on SI Central Florida Football Top 10 rankings are compiled by reporter Jeff Gardenour based on research and conversations with an extensive network of coaching and media sources. Reach Jeff on X @JMarkG1962 or email him at jgardenour1962@gmail.com
CENTRAL FLORIDA FOOTBALL TOP 10 RANKINGS WEEK 12
1. Edgewater (Orlando) (10-0)
Last week: 1
The Eagles soared past Boone, 28-7, to win the “Battle of the Barrel” in their regular-season finale. Edgewater earned the No. 1 seed for Class 5A, Region 2 and will host Lake Ginson (5-5) in the quarterfinals on Nov. 14 at 7:30 p.m.
2. Vero Beach (10-0)
Last week: 2
The unbeaten Indians raced past Pembroke Pines Somerset Academy, 43-0, in their regular-season finale. Vero Beach is the No. 1 seed for Class 7A, Region 3 and will host East Ridge (6-4) in the quarterfinals on Nov. 14 at 7 p.m.
3. DeLand (10-0)
Last week: 3
Sophomore Taihj Moore threw a 55-yard TD pass, ran for 105 yards and two scores, and caught three passes for 93 yards to help the Bulldogs power past Spruce Creek, 42-0, and win the Class 7A, District 2 championship. DeLand earned the No. 1 seed for Region 1 and will host St. Johns Creekside (4-6) in the quarterfinals on Nov. 14 at 7:30 p.m.
4. The First Academy (Orlando) (5-5)
Last week: 7
The Royals shocked longtime power Lakeland, 35-28, in double overtime in their regular-season finale. TFA concluded its season and is not eligible for the playoffs.
5. Boone (9-1)
Last week: 4
The Braves had their nine-game win streak snapped by Edgewater, 28-7, in their regular-season finale. Boone is seeded fourth for Class 7A, Region 1 and will host Orange County rival and No. 5 seed Winter Park (6-4) in the quarterfinals on Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. The Braves edged the Wildcats, 44-38, during the regular season.
6. West Orange (9-1)
Last week: 5
The Warriors beat Dr. Phillips, 28-19, in their regular-season finale. West Orange is seeded No. 4 in Class 7A, Region 2 and will host No. 5 Plant City (7-3) in the quarterfinals on Nov. 14 at 7:30 p.m.
7. Evans (8-2)
Last week: 8
The Trojans marched past Orange County rival, Oak Ridge, 73-0, in their regular-season finale. The Trojans are seeded sixth in Class 6A, Region 1 and will visit No. 3 Pace (9-1) in the quarterfinals on Nov. 14 at 7:30 p.m.
8. Jones (8-2)
Last week: 9
The Tigers powered past Ocoee, 28-0, in their regular-season finale. Jones is seeded No. 1 for Class 4A, Region 2 and will host Deltona (5-5) in the quarterfinals on Nov. 14 at 7:30 p.m.
9. Spruce Creek (8-2)
Last week: 6
The Hawks lost to DeLand, 42-0, to decide the Class 7A, District 2 title. Spruce Creek is seeded third for Region 1 and will host Seminole (5-5) in the quarterfinals on Nov. 14 at 7:30 p.m.
10. Mainland (7-2)
Last week: 10
The Buccaneers ousted cross-town rival Seabreeze, 41-6, in their regular-season finale. Mainland is seeded No. 2 in Class 5A, Region 1 and will host No. 7 Middleburg in the quarterfinals on Nov. 14 at 7:30 p.m.
The Next 10
11. Lake Mary (7-3)
12. Bishop Moore (9-1)
13. Eau Gallie (7-3)
14. Oviedo (8-2)
15. Seminole (5-5)
16. South Lake (9-1)
17. Winter Park (6-4)
18. Kissimmee Osceola (6-4)
19. Cocoa (5-4)
20. Merritt Island (6-4)
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962