Vote: Who Should Be the Maryland High School Softball Player of the Year for 2026?

With the 2026 Maryland high school softball season over with, that means the Player of the Week polls have also wrapped up. Now it's time to vote for the best Maryland high school softball player of the 2026 season.

Congratulations to last week's Player of the Week winner: Brooke MacAulay of Northern.

Here are High School on SI's Maryland Softball Players of the Year for 2026. Scroll down to read about the list and cast your vote below.

Voting ends Sunday, June 21, at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Racheal Howell, Huntingtown

Howell led Huntingtown to back-to-back MPSSAA 2A state championships and was named SMAC Player of the Year. The senior went 20-1 with a 1.35 ERA, 119 innings pitched, 151 strikeouts, three no-hitters, and one perfect game.

Rylan Crisafulli, Broadneck

Crisafulli was phenomenal as she led Broadneck to the MPSSAA 4A state title. The junior and Boston University commit went a perfect 17-0 with a 0.40 ERA, 124 innings pitched, 263 strikeouts, and three no-hitters.

Ava Chadwick, St. Mary's Ryken

Chadwick was named WCAC Softball Co-Player of the Year for St. Mary's Ryken. The senior batted .718 with a .765 OBP, 28 hits, 35 RBIs, five home runs, nine extra-base hits, and 20 runs.

Melody Russell, Northern

Russell led Northern to the MPSSAA 3A state championship and was named SMAC First-Team. The senior hit .549 with a .605 OBP, 39 hits, 22 RBIs, six extra-base hits, two home runs, and 39 runs.

Ella Reynolds, Walter Johnson

Reynolds was named 2026 MCPS West Player of the Year for Walter Johnson. The senior and Emory commit was the beating heart of the Wildcats as they went 15-9.

Maggie Harrison, Damascus

Harrison earned the honor of 2026 MCPS North Player of the Year for Damascus. The senior and Mount St. Mary's commit batted .805 with a .860 OBP, 33 hits, 23 RBIs, 14 extra-base hits, six home runs, and 34 runs.

Kimani Dennis, Dulaney

Dennis was named Baltimore County All-County for Dulaney in 2026. The senior batted .604 with a .667 OBP, 32 hits, 39 RBIs, 11 extra-base hits, seven home runs, and 27 runs.

Madison Schupple, Dulaney

Schupple was also named Baltimore County All-County this past season. The junior went 9-0 with a 0.21 ERA, 66 innings pitched, 125 strikeouts, and two earned runs.

Ava Libercci, Mount Carmel

Libercci was part of the 2026 IAAM C Conference Championship-winning team. The junior batted .590 with a team-leading 2.148 OPS, eight home runs, and 30 RBIs.

Erin Martin, Mount Carmel

Martin also contributed to Mount Carmel's title season. The junior hit .674 with a 2.021 OPS and 28 RBIs at the plate. In the circle, she threw 58.1 innings with a 3.72 ERA and over 120 strikeouts.

Lyla Wescoat, Bohemia Manor

Wescoat had a dominant two-way season as Bohemia Manor finished 17-2. The senior and Hofstra commit had 131 strikeouts, a .855 ERA, and a .188 BAA in 120.2 innings, facing 487 batters. At the plate, she batted .500 with 11 singles, eight doubles, eight home runs, and 28 RBIs.

Hannah Wiseman, Holton-Arms School

Wiseman received All-ISL AA Softball honors as she led Holton-Arms to the ISL semifinals.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals.Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports.Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.