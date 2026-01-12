Vote: Who Was the Top Performer in the 2026 Capitol Hoops Challenge?
The annual Capitol Hoops Challenge hosted by the Washington Wizards returned to DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville, Maryland on January 10-11.
Many high school basketball teams around the East Coast got to showcase their skills at one of the premier athletic schools in the state of Maryland.
Now is the time to answer the big question: Who was the top performer in the 2026 Capitol Hoops Challenge?
Here are 12 worthy candidates who deserve the most recognition for their incredible performances at DeMatha over the weekend. Voting ends on Sunday, Jan. 25, at 11:59 p.m.
Ashton "Ace" Meeks, DeMatha
The three-star senior guard had a strong performance in his own building with 25 points (8-for-15 from the field) as DeMatha beat St. Benedict's (NJ) 76-50.
Jordan Smith Jr., Paul VI
The five-star senior and possible Duke commit put on a dominant showing with 34 points, going 12-for-22 from the field, 9-for-10 from the free throw line, six rebounds, and three steals as Paul VI beat Davidson Day 56-52.
Jymin Veney, St. John's College
The 6-foot-3 point guard dropped 23 points (10-for-14 FG), four rebounds, three assists, and three steals in St. John's College's 63-56 victory over Clinton Grace.
Zion Green, Mt. Zion Prep
The four-star, six-foot-nine power forward finished with a double-double (23 points, 13 rebounds) in Mt. Zion Prep's 79-69 victory over Largo.
Prince-Alexander Moody, Bishop McNamara (Boys)
The senior guard and Indiana commit stepped up with 24 points (10-for-16 FG, 4-for-6 3PT) in Bishop McNamara boys' 75-62 win over Jackson-Reed.
Qandace Samuels, Bishop McNamara (Girls)
Samuels led the Lady Mustangs to a victory over Monsignor Scanlon as she finished with 21 points, eight rebounds seven steals, and three blocks.
Donte Whitaker, Eleanor Roosevelt
Whitaker, a senior guard, led Eleanor Roosevelt to a 39-33 victory over Montverde Academy Gold (FL) with his own double-double (18 points, 11 rebounds).
Taylor Williams, Bullis
Williams led the Bullis girls team to a 70-65 victory over St. Frances and finished with 23 points (8-for-13 FG, 4-for-8 3PT), seven rebounds, and nine assists.
Israel Tchoubfong, Good Counsel
Tchoubfong, a six-foot-five junior forward, also recorded a double-double (21 points, 10 rebounds) in Good Counsel's thrilling 74-72 win over Riverdale Baptist.
Devin Toatley, Bethel Academy
Toatley lifted Bethel Academy to a 63-61 win over Georgetown Prep, and finished with 21 points (8-for-16 FG, 3-for-5 3PT).
CJ Lyons, Clinton Grace
The senior and Old Dominion commit recorded 24 points and went 8-for-12 from the field and 6-for-8 from three-point range, as Clinton Grace snuck past St. Andrew's 62-60.
Frank Siaca Bey, Fairfax Christian
The six-foot-nine senior and Fordham commit looked efficient in Fairfax Christian's 72-50 win over St. Stephen's & St. Agnes. He dropped 22 points and went 9-for-10 from the field.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of our players featured, regardless of vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a large number of votes - even thousands - and that's okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.