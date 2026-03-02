Top 25 Boys High School Basketball National Rankings - March 2, 2026
Sierra Canyon makes a move up this week’s High School On SI Top 25 boys basketball national rankings after claiming the CIF Southern Section Open Division title ahead of the regional tournament.
The Trailblazers climbed three spots to No. 6 as the second-highest ranked non-prep school team behind only Paul VI, which won a pair of championships over an eight-day stretch.
La Lumiere moved back into the rankings thanks to its upset of SPIRE Academy in the final weekend of the Nike EYBL Scholastic League regular season. They’ll now pause ahead of the start of the league tournament starting March 12.
1. Prolific Prep (Fort Lauderdale, FL) (32-3)
Previous Rank: 1
Outlook: The Crew picked up a forfeit win and a pair of victories on the court, including an 88-56 rout of West Oaks Academy.
2. Arizona Compass Prep (Chandler, AZ) (23-1)
Previous Rank: 2
Outlook: The Dragons closed the Nike EYBL Scholastic League regular season with a 61-53 win over Dream City Christian.
3. Paul VI (Chantilly, VA) (33-2)
Previous Rank: 3
Outlook: Over the course of a week, the Panthers won the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference tournament in double overtime over St. John’s and the VISAA Division I championship, 64-52 over Bishop O’Connell.
4. Dynamic Prep (Dallas, TX) (17-2)
Previous Rank: 4
Outlook: Dynamic (FaZe in the Overtime Elite League) swept its semifinal series against RWE and now faces Cold Hearts in the best-of-7 championship starting March 5.
5. Montverde Academy (Montverde, FL) (20-5)
Previous Rank: 5
Outlook: The Eagles crushed Tennessee Collegiate Academy to close out the EYBL regular season.
6. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, CA) (27-1)
Previous Rank: 9
Outlook: The Trailblazers won the CIF Southern Section Open Division title for the first time since 2020 with a 59-53 win over Harvard-Westlake and now prepare for the Southern California Open Division regional playoffs.
7. Calvary Christian Academy (Fort Lauderdale, FL) (22-1)
Previous Rank: 7
Outlook: The Eagles are into the final four of the Florida Class 3A state tournament after beating Saint Andrew’s 88-65 in the quarterfinals.
8. Principia (St. Louis, MO) (25-2)
Previous Rank: 8
Outlook: The Panthers won the Missouri Class 3 District 5 title with a 97-46 romp over Whitfield.
9. Archbishop Stepinac (White Plains, NY) (23-4)
Previous Rank: 10
Outlook: The Crusaders opened their quest for an unprecedented fourth straight Catholic High School Athletic Association AA Intersectional title with a 67-51 quarterfinal win over Iona Prep.
10. SPIRE Academy (Geneva, OH) (25-3)
Previous Rank: 6
Outlook: SPIRE closed the EYBL regular season on a sour note with an 81-73 loss at La Lumiere School.
11. Brewster Academy (Wolfeboro, NH) (27-5)
Previous Rank: 11
Outlook: The Bobcats rolled past CATS Academy 72-48 to close out the EYBL regular season.
12. Link Academy (Branson, MO) (23-3)
Previous Rank: 12
Outlook: The Lions finished off its EYBL regular-season campaign with an 81-59 rout of Faith Family.
13. Rainier Beach (Seattle, WA) (26-1)
Previous Rank: 13
Outlook: The Vikings earned a first-round bye in the Washington Class 3A tournament with a 90-69 win over Bellevue in the Round of 16.
14. Bartlett (Memphis, TN) (27-4)
Previous Rank: 14
Outlook: The Panthers kicked off the Tennessee Class 4A West Regional Tournament with a 77-39 win over Memphis Central.
15. Wasatch Academy (Mount Pleasant, UT) (22-5)
Previous Rank: 15
Outlook: The Tigers routed in-state rival Utah Prep 80-60 in both teams’ EYBL regular-season finale.
16. Fishers (Fishers, IN) (23-0)
Previous Rank: 16
Outlook: The Tigers earned a bye into the semifinals of the Noblesville Sectional of the Indiana Class 4A state tournament.
17. Seven Lakes (Katy, TX) (35-0)
Previous Rank: 17
Outlook: The Spartans rolled into the UIL Class 6A Division 1 regional semifinals with a 100-56 rout of Cypress Creek.
18. Sunnyslope (Phoenix, AZ) (26-2)
Previous Rank: 18
Outlook: The Vikings escaped an upset bid from Brophy College Prep to reach the semifinals of the Arizona Open Division tournament.
19. Southeastern Prep Academy (Orlando, FL) (27-6)
Previous Rank: 19
Outlook: The Falcons’ win streak reached 12 with an 88-67 win over West Oaks Academy to finish the regular season.
20. Wisconsin Lutheran (Milwaukee, WI) (24-0)
Previous Rank: 20
Outlook: The Vikings completed an undefeated regular season with a 75-38 win at New Berlin West.
21. Millennium (Goodyear, AZ) (24-3)
Previous Rank: 21
Outlook: The Tigers held off Higley 66-57 to advance to the Arizona Open Division semifinals.
22. Greensboro Day School (Greensboro, NC) (36-2)
Previous Rank: 22
Outlook: The Bengals won the NCISAA Class 3A championship with a 62-34 victory over Concord Academy — the program’s second straight state title and 14th all-time.
23. Bella Vista (Scottsdale, AZ) (18-4)
Previous Rank: 23
Outlook: The Bears finished off EYBL regular-season play with a 73-52 win over Veritas Academy.
24. Benet Academy (Lisle, IL) (31-1)
Previous Rank: 24
Outlook: The defending IHSA 4A state champion Redwings thrashed West Aurora 67-25 to win the regional title and advance to the Bolingbrook Sectional.
25. La Lumiere (La Porte, IN) (21-4)
Previous Rank: Not ranked
Outlook: The Lakers return to the rankings on the strength of their 81-73 victory over SPIRE Academy and now prepare for the EYBL Conference Tournament.
Dropped Out
No. 25 Webb