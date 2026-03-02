Vote: Who is the Maryland Girls Basketball Player of the Week - March 2, 2026
We're now in the month of March, and Maryland high school basketball playoffs have begun. Once again, it's time to answer the question: Who was the Maryland Girls Basketball Player of the Week?
We looked at multiple counties and nominated 1 athletes for games played from Feb. 23-Mar. 1.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Aniyah Sisco of La Plata.
We ask you to check out this week's nominees below and cast your vote.
Voting ends Sunday, Mar. 8, at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced next week. Here are the nominees.
Qandace Samuels, Bishop McNamara
Samuels stepped up in the WCAC Championship game. The junior finished with a double-double of 18 points and 12 rebounds in Bishop McNamara's 59-45 victory over Bishop Ireton.
Jaylah King, Bishop McNamara
In the same game, King, a sophomore, registered an even better double-double of 27 points and 14 rebounds for the Mustangs.
Gabrielle Davis, Springbrook
Davis, a junior, erupted for 33 points and nine steals in Springbrook's 61-43 win over Wheaton in the first round of the MPSSAA Girls Basketball Playoffs.
Aubree Thompson, Sherwood
Thompson, a previous winner, went off for 26 points in Sherwood's 63-26 blowout victory over Atholton in the MPSSAA first round.
Katie Diao, Richard Montgomery
Diao, a previous nominee, finished with a double-double of 19 points and 12 rebounds, along with eight assists, in Richard Montgomery's 73-40 win over Blair.
Taylor Lamberson, Mountain Ridge
Lamberson, a junior, finished with 20 points and five steals in Mountain Ridge's 64-55 victory over Fort Hill in the MPSSAA first round.
Skyla Mastronardi, Smithsburg
Mastronardi appears on this list yet again. The senior and William & Mary commit dropped 24 points in Smithsburg's 66-30 win over Williamsport in the Central Maryland Conference Small School girls basketball championship game.
Yassin Kouyate, Parkdale
Kouyate also appears in the poll again. The senior registered a double-double of 20 points and 13 rebounds in Parkdale's 49-15 blowout victory over Bladensburg in the MPSSAA first round.
Jamie Maney, Dundalk
Maney, a senior, finished with a team-high 23 points and seven steals as Dundalk crushed Woodlawn 49-10 in the playoffs.
Lanaya Valentine, Dundalk
Valentine, a senior, also contributed to the Warriors' playoff victory with 20 points, nine rebounds, and five steals.
Jasmine Germany, Friendly
Germany erupted for 33 points and 19 rebounds (a double-double) in Friendly's 65-32 upset win over Gwynn Park in the first round. The senior also registered 27 points and 17 rebounds in the Patriots' 59-55 victory over Crossland.
Ava Savage, Friendly
Savage, a freshman, went off for 27 points in Friendly's win over Crossland.
Amira Kittles, Bowie
Kittles, a senior, dropped a double-double of 20 points and 19 rebounds in Bowie's 69-32 victory over Largo for the Prince George's County girls basketball championship.
Sanaa Blunt, Bowie
Blunt, a senior, finished with 20 points in the Bulldogs' 65-24 blowout win over Parkdale.
