Khaleke Hudson Asks for opportunity to Lead McKeesport Football at School Board Meeting
Khaleke Hudson believes the McKeesport football program could be better. He said he cares enough to want to make an impact.
Former NFL star has asked for the opportunity to lead the McKeesport football program
The 2016 Tigers graduate made a plea in front of the school board at a recent meeting that he would like to be considered as the varsity head coach if they open the job. McKeesport will soon make a decision on the future of coach Matt Miller.
Current Coach Matt Miller's status remains unclear
The Tigers finished last season 8-5 and lost in the WPIAL Class 4A championship game to Aliquippa. Miller, a 1992 McKeesport graduate, has led the program since 2016 and led the team to the district final four times, including in three consecutive seasons.
Miller has won more than 80 games at the school since taking over for legendary coach George Smith, who finished with a record of 226-112-5 and guided the Tigers to two state championships.
McKeesport has reached the playoffs for 31 consecutive seasons.
"McKeesport has too much talent, too much heart and too much history to be settling for good enough," Hudson said in a speech at the board meeting. "That's not me pointing fingers. That's me saying the truth we all know."
Miller's tenure has produce plenty of wins
McKeesport has been knocking on the door of another district championship. The Tigers, who last won the WPIAL and PIAA Class 4A title in 2005, has come agonizingly close to getting back on top.
Under Miller, McKeesport has reached the WPIAL title game four times. The Tigers lost to West Allegheny in overtime in the 5A title game in 2016. McKeesport also lost to Aliquippa in the 4A title game in 2023 and 2025.
The Tigers lost to Mon Valley rival Thomas Jefferson is 2024. Hudson expressed concerns about missed opportunities on the field and off of it.
"We're losing more than games," Hudson said. "Something I've been seeing in recent years. We're losing games we should be winning. Championships that slip out of our hands, opportunities that should have belonged to our kids. The losses that hurt me the most aren't on the scoreboard. It's the kids who fall through academic cracks, the kids who never get developed, it's the athletes who could be playing D1, but end up unnoticed. It's the players who switch schools because they feel stuck, the one who don't feel don't feel scene, don't feel taught and don't feel prepared."
Hudson went from McKeesport to NFL
Hudson never had an opportunity to play in a WPIAL final at McKeesport. He put up eye popping numbers on the field. He rushed for 10.6 yards per carry as a senior, piling up 1,258 yards and 25 touchdowns.
During Hudson's senior season, the Tigers reached the quarterfinals before losing a heartbreaker in overtime to Penn-Trafford. Hudson went on to play linebacker at Michigan in college.
Hudson was picked by the Washington Football Team in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Hudson played in the NFL for five season, appearing in 75 games.
"This isn't football talk. This is life," Hudson said. "McKeesport molded me. The city raised me. Because of that I pay attention. I come to games, I talk to kids. I watch and listen and I see what's changing and what is staying the same. I can't sit and pretend everything is OK when I know we can better. I know we deserve better."
What's Next?
McKeesport will be expected to be one of the top contenders for a WPIAL and PIAA title next seasons. The Tigers return highly-recruited running back Kemon Spell and receiver Javien Robinson.
McKeesport will have tough decisions to make about its future. Hudson said his focus is on the kids who wear the uniform he used to.
"When I look at them, talented, hungry and passionate kids," Hudson said. "I also see how much they are caring. Some of them are fighting situations at home. Some are trying to stay out of the streets. Some are looking for guidance. Some are trying to find themselves. Football isn't just a sport here, it's a lifeline."
--Josh Rizzo |rizzo42789@gmail.com| @J_oshrizzo