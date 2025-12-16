Top Utah High School Football Coach Headed To College Ranks
One of the top high school football coaches in Utah is headed to the college level of the sport.
Corner Canyon High School’s Eric Kjar has taken the heading coaching position at Weber State, according to a report by the Deseret News.
Over the past eight seasons, Kjar and Corner Canyon have captured six Utah high school football state championships. Last week, they squared off with St. Frances Academy in a nationally-televised “championship” game, falling 37-20.
Kjar leaves the high school game - at least for now - with seven Utah state championships all-time in 14 seasons. He is second in state history behind Roger Dupaix of Skyline, John Colosimo of Juan Diego and Al Marshall from Beaver.
“I’m very excited to be leading the Weber State football program,” said Kjar, who becomes the 13th head coach in Division I history at the school. “I believe strongly in the administration and the current roster and the talent in the state of Utah. I know we can build a championship-caliber program at Weber State, and I look forward to the challenge and getting started.”
Under Kjar, Corner Canyon won three of those state titles in succession from 2018-2020, putting together a 48-game win streak from 2018-21, which set a Utah high school football state record.
Utah High School Football Head Coach Plans To Recruit In-State 'Hard'
He is set to conclude teaching at Corner Canyon this week before beginning work at Weber State, where he signed a four-year contract. Kjar plans to focus on recruiting within the state of Utah, an area he knows “better than anybody.”
“We’re going to recruit hard in-state,” he said. “I know every coach kind of says it, but we’re going to actually do it.”
The Wyoming native told the news outlet that “it’s good, but it’s sad too, just because I’m going to miss it.”
“I love that place,” he added. “I love all the kds that were there. It’s been amazing.”
Kjar replaces Mickey Mental, who was fired in early November after going 13-20 during a three-year stint. Brent Myers finished out the season, going 1-1 to give the team a 4-8 mark this past season.
Eric Kjar Won 112 Of 122 Games While Leading Corner Canyon To Six State Football Championships
In his high school coaching career at Corner Canyon, Ejar went 112-10 with six state championships. He was 69-29 at Jordan over an eight-year run, that included his first state championship as a head coach.
“It’s exciting, for sure, just the process of everything, all the coaches and people that I’ve been around and just learning a ton,” Kjar said. “I think if you really try to improve and just try to work your butt off, I think a lot of good things can happen for you always.
“It’s been a fun ride, all the high school stuff’s been amazing. I have learned so much and grown a ton.”
High School Football Head Coach Helped Mold Current NFL QBs Zach Wilson, Jaxson Dart
Noah Kjar, a son, was a sophomore at Weber State this past fall, suffering an ACL injury that took him off the field in late September. Another son, Carter Kjar, will be a senior next year in high school. A third son, Tate Kjar, is in his freshman season at Utah State.
Current NFL quarterbacks Zach Wilson and Jaxson Dart were both products of Kjar, going on to become first round draft picks.