WCAC Athletic Power Good Counsel Names Matt Blandin as It's New Athletic Director

Our Lady of Good Counsel High School has named Matt Blandin as its new athletic director.

Blandin replaces Steve Howes at the Olney, Maryland. Good Counsel parted ways with OLGC earlier this year.

Experienced Leader Takes Over Falcons Athletics

Blandin brings more than two decades of experience in educational athletics and a proven record of leadership and program development.

During his distinguished career in high school athletics, Blandin has served in leadership roles at various high schools in Pennsylvania and Ohio.

A former collegiate student-athlete, varsity coach and athletic league commissioner, Blandin brings a comprehensive understanding of educational athletics from multiple perspectives.

Blandin holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Sports Management from Taylor University and a Master of Education in Athletic Administration from Bowling Green State University. Blandin is also a Lifetime Certified Athletic Administrator (CAA) through the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association, one of the profession’s highest distinctions.

Most recently, Blandin served as the athletic director for the Southern York County School District in Pennsylvania. He also served as athletic director at Miami Valley Christian Academy and Grove City Christian School in Ohio.

Joining a Tradition of Excellence

The Our Lady of Good Counsel High School athletic program is a longtime member of the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC), widely regarded as one of the nation's premier high school athletic conferences.

“I am honored and humbled by the opportunity to lead the Good Counsel Athletic Department and become part of the proud tradition of Falcon athletics,” said Blandin. “Throughout my career, I have witnessed the transformative impact that occurs when faith, character, and a commitment to excellence are integrated into the athletic experience. Those values not only drive success in competition but also foster the development of the whole student-athlete.”

Building on a National Reputation

Our Lady of Good Counsel High School has produced student-athletes that have gone on to compete at the highest level and win Olympic gold medals and Super Bowl rings. The Falcons have produced numerous NCAA Division I athletes in various sports including football, men’s and women’s basketball, soccer and wrestling.

“I am excited to begin building relationships throughout the Falcon community,” added Blandin, “and to work alongside our student-athletes, coaches, faculty, alumni, and families. Together, we will continue to pursue excellence while striving to develop young men and women who are champions not only in athletics, but also in the classroom, in their faith, and in every aspect of their lives.”

Our Lady of Good Counsel High School has won WCAC championships in nearly every major sport, including football, girls basketball and baseball.

“Throughout the search process, Matt consistently demonstrated the vision, leadership, and experience necessary to build upon Good Counsel’s extraordinary athletic tradition,” said Good Counsel President John Ciccone. “He understands what it takes to develop successful programs, support and empower coaches, create exceptional student-athlete experiences, and pursue excellence at the highest levels. Equally important, he recognized the important role athletics play in advancing our faith-based mission. We are excited to welcome him to the Falcon community.”