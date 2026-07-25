Former St. John's Star Azzi Fudd Becomes First Rookie to Win WNBA 3-Point Contest

Azzi Fudd made WNBA history on Friday night.

The Dallas Wings guard and St. John's College High School (Washington, DC) graduate won the State Farm WNBA 3-Point Contest at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

Making WNBA History

Fudd scored 30 points in the final round to clinch the title. The Northern Virginia native said she was surprised to learn she was the first rookie to win the WNBA 3-point contest.

"Yeah, I was shocked," said Fudd. "That's crazy. To be the first is definitely an honor."

Earlier this year, Fudd also made history when she became the first DMV native selected No. 1 overall in the WNBA Draft. Fudd enjoyed a stellar high school career competing at St. John's in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC).

"Steph, if your listening, I've been asking for a rematch since high school so maybe this is a good time to figure out a time and a place," said Fudd.

A High School Star With a Winning Shot

In 2019, Fudd was named the Gatorade National Girls Basketball Player of the Year and led St. John's College High School to a 35-1 record while the Lady Cadets captured the District of Columbia State Athletic Association (DCSAA) tournament title. Fudd became the first high school sophomore to win the award.

Prior to her sophomore campaign at St. John's, Fudd became one of the first girls to ever attend the SC30 Select Camp, an elite offseason training camp run by NBA star Steph Curry, and won the camp's three-point shooting competition. As a 15-year-old, Fudd defeated Curry and called him out after Friday night's historic win.

Fudd was joined at Wintrust Arena by various supporters including her parents, Tim Fudd and Katie Smrcka-Duffy Fudd, along with her Dallas Wings teammates and UCONN teammates. She credited her parents with teaching her how to shoot a basketball.

A Family of Shooters

Both of Fudd's parents were basketball players. Tim Fudd played at American University and Katie Smrcka-Duffy played at North Carolina State and Georgetown before she was selected by the Sacramento Monarchs with the 62nd pick in the 2001 WNBA Draft.

"I definitely get my shot from my parents," said Fudd. "My shot looks identical to my mom if you look at pictures of her playing."

Other DMV Connections at WNBA All-Star Weekend

Besides Azzi Fudd, Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia were represented at WNBA All-Star Weekend by various local products including Shakira Austin (Riverdale Baptist School, Upper Marlboro, Maryland) Jonquel Jones (Riverdale Baptist School, Upper Marlboro, Maryland), Rebekka Brunson (Oxon Hill High School, Oxon Hill, Maryland) and Angel Reese (St. Frances Academy, Baltimore, Maryland).

Minnesota Lynx assistant coach Rebekka Brunson is a former WNBA forward who is the only player in league history to win five WNBA championships. Brunson is also a five-time WNBA All-Star whose No. 32 jersey is retired by the Minnesota Lynx.

Shakira Austin, a Fredericksburg, Virginia native, helped Team Washington capture the 2026 Kia WNBA Shooting Stars competition. Austin was teammates with former Washington Mystic Elena Delle Donne and Team Durant's Jezelle "GG" Banks.

Combo guard Jezelle "GG" Banks transferred from Ursuline Academy in Wilmington, Delaware last year to play for the St. James Performance Academy in Springfield, Virginia. Banks, a five-star prospect in the Class of 2027, holds scholarship offers from various Division I college programs including LSU, South Carolina, UCLA, USC, Notre Dame and Maryland.