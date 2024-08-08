11 Massachusetts high school linebackers to watch in 2024
Massachusetts high school football is set to start on the weekend of Sep. 5-7 and the Old Colony State has produced some of the top talent coming out of the New England region of the United States.
A defensive position that the state has started to produce talent at regularly is at linebacker, with many top end backers now heading to the smaller collegiate level schools from Massachusetts. Defenses always rely on their heavy hitters in the front seven and it's no different when it comes to the Old Colony State.
The following is a list of top returning Massachusetts linebackers heading into the 2024 season.
Griffin Collins, Worchester Academy: Arguably the state's top returning linebacker, Collins was a force every Friday night in 2023. The 6-foot-3, 218-pound linebacker is currently committed to Boston College.
Brendan McMahon, Grafton: McMahon was all over the field making tackles for the Gators last fall. The linebacker totaled 108 tackles, nine went for a loss and three sacks.
Tegan Zakrzewski, Carver: The Crusaders’ linebacker had played well in the front seven last fall. Zakrzewski has totaled 59 tackles, 11 for a loss and two sacks.
Will Dever, Andover: How many linebackers do you see also kicking for their respective team? Count Dever as one of those hard hitting backers that also kicks. In 2023, Dever totaled 95 tackles, 3.5 for loss through 12 games.
Zach Milner, Littleton: The Tigers' linebacker, who also plays lacrosse, had himself a strong 2023 season season in the heart of the defense. The 6-foot, 200-pound linebacker racked up 89 tackles, four for loss and four sacks.
Wyatt Callery, Bellingham: Callery was among the leaders in tackles when it came to sophomore linebackers in 2023. The Blackhawks' backer finished last fall racking up 71 tackles and four sacks.
Ahmad Wiggins, Brockton: At 5-foot-10, 195 pounds, Wiggins brings the punishment to any would-be ball carrier in his way. The Brockton defender finished 2023 with 86 total tackles, 63 of them being solo takedowns.
Xavier Cora, Leominster: The Blue Devils' defense returns several starters, but Cora is one that played the role as the glue in the front seven. Cora ended last fall with 74 tackles and 10 of them went for a loss.
Patrick Grindrod, Case: Not many had a nose for the football quite like Grindrod had for the Cardinals last season. Gridrod played middle linebacker and notched 70 tackles, three going for a loss.
Aedan Borges, Case: Another freshman that played both sides of the ball was Borges for Case. At running back, the freshman rushed for 128 yards on 21 carries and then on defense made 65 tackles, three for a loss and two sacks.
Maxwell Parent, St. Mary’s: Parent saw extensive time at running back and linebacker this past season. Parent rushed for 473 yards, six touchdowns on offense and on defense made 62 tackles, two for loss and an interception.
