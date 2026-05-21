Paperwork Error Ends Agawam Softball’s Title Hopes Despite Playoff Run

The Agawam High School softball team thought its postseason would be decided on the field. The Western Massachusetts program, however, saw those plans come to an abrupt halt.

Strong Season Ends Unexpectedly

After finishing 11-5 and qualifying for the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletics Association (MIAA) playoffs, the Brownies missed a deadline to enter a "final destination game," placeholder on the MIAA commitment form, according to a report by Western Mass News. The oversight resulted in the team being ruled ineligible to compete in the Pioneer Valley Interscholastic Athletic Conference (PVIAC) championships.

The school was given until April 3 to correct the mistake, but was unaware of the error and missed the deadline.

Appeal Effort Falls Short

After an appeal to PVIAC, Agawam was allowed to compete in the tournament, but only through the semifinal round. If the Brownies were to win their semifinal contest, which they did, 28-1, over Springfield Central, they would have to forfeit their place in the championship.

Following the ruling, Agawam Athletic Director Karen Gomez made an official statement about the events.

"Please know this is in no way a reflection of our players and coaches hard work, dedication, or performance on the field. It is heartbreaking that a procedural mistake is preventing them from competing in the title," Gomez said.

School Takes Responsibility

The PVIAC Executive Board denied the appeal made by Agawam High School on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. On Wednesday, the softball team shared the decision on Facebook, to announce to the community that their appeal was denied, and the following statement was made by Agawam High School Principal, Jim Blair, as well as Gomez.

"We are sorry to announce that our appeal to play the final game of the Western Massachusetts tournament (should we win today) was denied this morning by the PVIAC Executive Board.

We are heartbroken that our error has caused the girls not to be able to go as far as they can. If they win today, they would have deserved the opportunity. We are disappointed that a mistake that we owned from the beginning could not be rectified in order for our students to participate through the entire tournament. The accountability should have been placed on the school as a whole, not on students who have no part in the scheduling process.

We are currently researching other options in the event we win today’s game.”

Agawam’s postseason now concludes with its Western Massachusetts tournament run rather than a championship opportunity.