Boston Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 16-18, 2025
There are 109 games scheduled across the Boston metro area from Thursday, October 16, through Saturday, October 18, including matchups involving several of the top teams in Massachusetts. You can follow every game live on our Boston Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend feature Massachusetts' top teams as the St. John's Prep Eagles take on St. John's as the Eagles look to stay undefeated. Meanwhile, Xaverian Brothers hosts the Catholic Memorial Knights, kicking off at 6:00 p.m.
Boston High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 16, 2025
There are five games scheduled across the Boston metro area on Thursday, October 16, kicking off with Kipp Academy Lynn Collegiate taking on Whittier RVT at 6:00 p.m. You can follow every game live on our Boston Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
KIPP Academy Lynn Collegiate (2-3) vs Whittier RVT (3-2) - 6:00 PM
Chelsea (2-3) vs Malden (1-4) - 6:00 PM
Southeastern RVT (1-4) vs Bristol-Plymouth RVT (3-2) - 6:00 PM
Dover-Sherborn (0-5) vs Bellingham (3-2) - 6:00 PM
South Shore Vo-Tech (3-2) vs Tri-County RVT (5-0) - 6:30 PM
Boston High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17, 2025
There are 94 games scheduled across the Boston metro area on Friday, October 17, highlighted by Catholic Memorial taking on Xaverian Brothers. You can follow every game on our Boston Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Brighton (1-3) vs Manville School (0-2) - 4:00 PM
Nantucket (5-0) vs Dennis-Yarmouth Regional (0-5) - 4:00 PM
Martha's Vineyard Regional (2-3) vs Nauset Regional (0-5) - 5:30 PM
Falmouth (1-4) vs Sandwich (3-2) - 6:00 PM
Medford (1-4) vs Lynn English (3-2) - 6:00 PM
Cardinal Spellman (0-6) vs Arlington Catholic (0-5) - 6:00 PM
Boston Latin Academy (3-1) vs Roxbury Prep Charter (1-3) - 6:00 PM
Hoosac Valley (4-1) vs Taconic (1-4) - 6:00 PM
Tantasqua Regional (3-2) vs South (0-5) - 6:00 PM
Greater Lawrence Tech (4-1) vs Greater Lowell Tech (3-2) - 6:00 PM
Montachusett RVT (0-5) vs Burncoat (1-4) - 6:00 PM
Methuen (4-1) vs Lawrence (1-4) - 6:00 PM
Holyoke (1-4) vs South Hadley (3-2) - 6:00 PM
North Attleborough (4-1) vs Stoughton (1-4) - 6:00 PM
Newburyport (0-5) vs Lynnfield (1-4) - 6:00 PM
Catholic Memorial (5-0) vs Xaverian Brothers (3-2) - 6:00 PM
Dartmouth (5-0) vs Barnstable (5-0) - 6:00 PM
Cohasset (4-2) vs Carver (2-3) - 6:00 PM
Greenwich Country Day School (1-1) vs Worcester Academy (1-1) - 6:00 PM
North (2-3) vs Belchertown (4-1) - 6:00 PM
Worcester Tech (4-1) vs Bartlett (3-2) - 6:00 PM
Franklin (3-2) vs Attleboro (1-4) - 6:00 PM
Essex North Shore Agriculture & Tech (2-3) vs Pentucket Regional (4-1) - 6:00 PM
New Bedford (0-5) vs Bridgewater-Raynham (3-2) - 6:00 PM
St. John's (3-2) vs St. John's Prep (5-0) - 6:00 PM
Monument Mountain (2-3) vs Smith Vo-Tech (2-3) - 6:00 PM
Archbishop Williams (5-0) vs Sharon (2-3) - 6:00 PM
Reading Memorial (1-3) vs Lexington (2-3) - 6:00 PM
Weymouth (5-1) vs Framingham (2-2) - 6:00 PM
Wellesley (2-3) vs Newton North (3-3) - 6:00 PM
Brookline (1-5) vs Natick (4-1) - 6:00 PM
Shepherd Hill Regional (3-1) vs Nashoba Regional (3-2) - 6:00 PM
North Quincy (3-2) vs Pembroke (2-3) - 6:00 PM
Ashland (4-1) vs Holliston (3-2) - 6:00 PM
Billerica Memorial (3-2) vs Lowell (4-1) - 6:00 PM
Hopkinton (1-4) vs Norwood (1-4) - 6:00 PM
Medfield (5-0) vs Millis (2-3) - 6:00 PM
Stoneham (4-1) vs Burlington (5-0) - 6:00 PM
Winchester (5-0) vs Arlington (3-2) - 6:00 PM
North Reading (5-0) vs Amesbury (5-0) - 6:30 PM
Ipswich (1-4) vs Triton Regional (2-3) - 6:30 PM
Lynn Vo-Tech (3-1) vs Monomoy (0-5) - 6:30 PM
Hamilton-Wenham Regional (1-4) vs Manchester Essex (4-1) - 6:30 PM
Bishop Stang (2-3) vs Cathedral (4-1) - 6:30 PM
Chelmsford (1-4) vs North Andover (1-4) - 6:30 PM
Beverly (4-2) vs Masconomet Regional (5-1) - 6:30 PM
Greater New Bedford RVT (0-5) vs Old Rochester Regional (1-4) - 6:30 PM
Leicester (3-2) vs Oxford (3-2) - 6:30 PM
Algonquin Regional (0-5) vs Grafton Memorial (3-2) - 6:30 PM
Wachusett Regional (4-1) vs Westborough (0-5) - 6:30 PM
Drury (0-0) vs Belchertown (4-1) - 6:30 PM
East Bridgewater (5-1) vs Middleborough (2-3) - 6:30 PM
Woburn Memorial (3-2) vs Belmont (0-5) - 6:30 PM
Braintree (1-4) vs Needham (0-5) - 6:30 PM
Milton (5-1) vs Walpole (2-3) - 6:30 PM
Quincy (5-0) vs Scituate (4-2) - 6:30 PM
Bourne (5-0) vs Fairhaven (5-1) - 6:30 PM
Dighton-Rehoboth Regional (3-2) vs Somerset Berkley Regional (1-5) - 6:30 PM
West Bridgewater (4-1) vs Seekonk (3-1) - 6:30 PM
Weston (4-2) vs Newton South (3-2) - 6:30 PM
Prouty (5-0) vs Keefe Tech (4-1) - 7:00 PM
Pathfinder RVT (1-4) vs McCann Tech (0-4) - 7:00 PM
Lincoln-Sudbury (4-1) vs Concord-Carlisle (3-3) - 7:00 PM
Winthrop (1-4) vs Swampscott (3-2) - 7:00 PM
Northeast Metro RVT (4-1) vs Shawsheen Valley Tech (5-0) - 7:00 PM
Nashoba Valley Tech (3-2) vs Lowell Catholic (0-5) - 7:00 PM
Tewksbury Memorial (5-0) vs Dracut (1-4) - 7:00 PM
Marblehead (5-0) vs Peabody Veterans Memorial (0-5) - 7:00 PM
Everett (2-3) vs Haverhill (2-3) - 7:00 PM
Saugus (1-4) vs Gloucester (5-1) - 7:00 PM
Watertown (2-3) vs Melrose (3-2) - 7:00 PM
Shrewsbury (3-2) vs Leominster (3-2) - 7:00 PM
Chicopee (2-3) vs Commerce (0-5) - 7:00 PM
Clinton (3-2) vs West Boylston (5-0) - 7:00 PM
Cambridge Rindge & Latin (2-3) vs Acton-Boxborough (3-2) - 7:00 PM
Easthampton (4-1) vs Lee (5-0) - 7:00 PM
St. Bernard's Central Catholic (3-2) vs Maynard (2-3) - 7:00 PM
Marlborough (4-1) vs Fitchburg (0-5) - 7:00 PM
Murdock (2-3) vs Littleton (1-4) - 7:00 PM
Oakmont Regional (2-3) vs Hudson (4-1) - 7:00 PM
Hanover (3-2) vs Plymouth South (3-2) - 7:00 PM
Bishop Feehan (4-1) vs Bishop Fenwick (2-3) - 7:00 PM
Athol (1-4) vs Ware (3-2) - 7:00 PM
Abby Kelley Foster (1-4) vs Southbridge (0-5) - 7:00 PM
Agawam (3-2) vs Putnam Vo-Tech (1-4) - 7:00 PM
Pittsfield (1-4) vs Chicopee Comp (6-0) - 7:00 PM
Lunenburg (3-2) vs Ayer Shirley (3-2) - 7:00 PM
Doherty Memorial (1-4) vs Auburn (5-1) - 7:00 PM
Greenfield (1-4) vs Mahar Regional (2-3) - 7:00 PM
Norwell (4-2) vs Rockland (3-2) - 7:00 PM
Hull (1-5) vs Cape Cod RVT (1-4) - 7:00 PM
Millbury (4-1) vs Uxbridge (4-1) - 7:00 PM
Westford Academy (2-3) vs Bedford (3-2) - 7:00 PM
Gardner (1-4) vs Groton-Dunstable (3-2) - 7:00 PM
Minnechaug Regional (3-2) vs Westfield (2-3) - 7:00 PM
Northampton (1-4) vs Frontier Regional (5-0) - 7:00 PM
Diman RVT (3-2) vs Old Colony RVT (2-3) - 7:00 PM
Holbrook (0-2) vs Atlantis Charter (3-3) - 7:00 PM
King Philip Regional (5-0) vs Taunton (3-2) - 7:00 PM
Wahconah Regional (2-3) vs Amherst-Pelham Regional (3-2) - 7:00 PM
Central (4-1) vs East Longmeadow (1-4) - 7:00 PM
Longmeadow (3-2) vs West Springfield (1-5) - 7:00 PM
Palmer (2-3) vs Franklin County Tech (3-2) - 7:00 PM
Hingham (4-1) vs Plymouth North (4-1) - 7:00 PM
Whitman-Hanson Regional (0-5) vs Marshfield (3-2) - 7:00 PM
Duxbury (2-3) vs Silver Lake Regional (1-4) - 7:00 PM
Mansfield (3-2) vs Oliver Ames (1-4) - 7:00 PM
Upper Cape Cod RVT (2-3) vs Wareham (3-2) - 7:00 PM
Foxborough (4-1) vs Canton (4-1) - 7:00 PM
Medway (3-2) vs Norton (2-4) - 7:00 PM
Wakefield Memorial (3-2) vs Wilmington (4-1) - 7:00 PM
Dedham (1-3) vs Westwood (2-3) - 7:00 PM
Boston High School Football Schedule - Saturday, October 18, 2025
There are nine games scheduled across the Boston metro area on Saturday, October 18, kicking off with Revere taking on Lynn Classical at 11:00 a.m. You can follow every game on our Boston Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Revere (1-4) vs Lynn Classical (1-4) - 11:00 AM
St. Paul's (0-0) vs Blackstone-Millville (3-2) - 12:00 PM
Assabet Valley RVT (1-4) vs Nipmuc Regional (3-2) - 12:00 PM
Northbridge (4-1) vs Blackstone Valley RVT (1-4) - 1:00 PM
Malden Catholic (3-2) vs Boston College High (1-3) - 1:00 PM
Wayland (0-6) vs Waltham (1-4) - 2:00 PM
Framingham (2-2) vs Durfee (2-3) - 2:00 PM
Ludlow (1-4) vs Sabis International (3-2) - 6:00 PM
Quabbin Regional (2-3) vs Narragansett Regional (3-2) - 7:00 PM
